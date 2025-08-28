Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ): Hedin Mobility Group's Half-year report 2025: Significant earnings improvement and strengthened margin across all segments

MÖLNDAL, SWEDEN, 28 August, 2025 - Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) today publishes the Half-year report for the period Januari 1 - June 30, 2025.

CEO Anders Hedin: "Earnings before tax increased in the second quarter by SEK 451 million. This improvement is the result of efficiency programmes implemented, where I previously pledged annual savings of SEK 1 billion. During the second quarter, external costs and personnel expenses decreased by a total of SEK 260 million compared with the same period in 2024.

The margin continued to improve during the quarter, with positive development in all segments - new cars, used cars and aftersales. In Retail, margins strengthened in all countries except the Netherlands, where performance was adversely affected by changes in tax regulations for light commercial vehicles, and Finland. Cash flow from operating activities continued to strengthen, increasing by SEK 940 million in the first half of the year.

The market for new cars remains at a historically low level, with deliveries and order intake largely unchanged compared with the previous year. Towards the end of the quarter, however, we saw increased activity and are hopeful that this trend will continue. Pending clearer signals of economic improvement, we continue to implement further efficiency measures to strengthen earnings and cash flows even more."

The Group in summary

April - June 2025

Net sales decreased by 1% to MSEK 23,092 (23,218).

decreased by 1% to MSEK 23,092 (23,218). Operational earnings increased to MSEK 170 (18).

increased to MSEK 170 (18). Operating profit increased to MSEK 118 (-258).

increased to MSEK 118 (-258). Profit/loss for the period increased to MSEK -140 (-523).

January - June 2025

Net sales decreased by 1% to MSEK 46,163 (46,803).

decreased by 1% to MSEK 46,163 (46,803). Operational earnings increased to MSEK 273 (169).

increased to MSEK 273 (169). Operating profit increased to MSEK 165 (-273).

increased to MSEK 165 (-273). Profit/loss for the period increased to MSEK -363 (-770).

The Half-year report is attached to this press release and is also available to download on Hedin Mobility Group's website.

Contact

Kristina Wärmare, Global Communications Director, +46 31-790 00 82

ir@hedinmobilitygroup.com

Anders Hedin, CEO, +46 31-790 00 00

Per Mårtensson, CFO, +46 31-790 00 00

This information is information that Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-28 08:00 CEST.

