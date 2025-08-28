Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2024-30 June 2025

28.8.2025 07:38:29 CEST | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for the first nine months of 2024/25. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditors.

Highlights

Revenue during the first nine months of the financial year was in line with expectations, and earnings were satisfactory.

Revenue increased by 2% to DKK 16,531 million.

EBIT amounted to DKK 773 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.7%.

During the first nine months of the financial year, the order intake amounted to DKK 17 billion which is satisfactory.

Satisfactory cash flow from operating activities of DKK 1,799 million which was positively affected by DKK 609 million from the decreasing working capital.

Outlook for 2024/25

The outlook for the full financial year has been narrowed to:

Revenue growth of 2% to 4%, corresponding to revenue of DKK 22.2 to 22.7 billion against previously DKK 22 to 23 billion.

EBIT in the range of DKK 1,125 to 1,175 million against previously DKK 1,100-1,200 million.

"The positive development continued in the third quarter with satisfactory results and a solid order intake. The market demands the Aarsleff Group's expertise, and we see potential in the increased focus on defence and critical infrastructure - while opportunities in the energy sector remain strong."

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen

Group CEO





Conference call in English regarding the interim financial report

Thursday 28 August at 11:00

Participants must use this link: Aarsleff Interim Financial Report Q3 2024/25

Contacts

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, Administrerende koncerndirektør / Group CEO, +45 8744 2222

