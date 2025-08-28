Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2024-30 June 2025

28.8.2025 07:38:29 CEST | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)
Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for the first nine months of 2024/25. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditors.
Highlights
- Revenue during the first nine months of the financial year was in line with expectations, and earnings were satisfactory.
- Revenue increased by 2% to DKK 16,531 million.
- EBIT amounted to DKK 773 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.7%.
- During the first nine months of the financial year, the order intake amounted to DKK 17 billion which is satisfactory.
- Satisfactory cash flow from operating activities of DKK 1,799 million which was positively affected by DKK 609 million from the decreasing working capital.
Outlook for 2024/25
The outlook for the full financial year has been narrowed to:
- Revenue growth of 2% to 4%, corresponding to revenue of DKK 22.2 to 22.7 billion against previously DKK 22 to 23 billion.
- EBIT in the range of DKK 1,125 to 1,175 million against previously DKK 1,100-1,200 million.
"The positive development continued in the third quarter with satisfactory results and a solid order intake. The market demands the Aarsleff Group's expertise, and we see potential in the increased focus on defence and critical infrastructure - while opportunities in the energy sector remain strong."
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen
Group CEO
Conference call in English regarding the interim financial report
Thursday 28 August at 11:00
Participants must use this link: Aarsleff Interim Financial Report Q3 2024/25
Contacts
- Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, Administrerende koncerndirektør / Group CEO, +45 8744 2222
About Per Aarsleff Holding A/S
The Aarsleff Group is a building construction and civil engineering group with an international scope and a market leading position in Denmark. The Group comprises a portfolio of independent, competitive companies each with their own specialist expertise.