From JPEG 2000 to JPEG XS: two decades of smarter pixels for broadcast, live production media workflows

intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative video compression technologies, is proud to announce its participation in IBC 2025, marking a very special milestone: 20 years of technological innovation and industry partnership.

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off of UCLouvain University by a team that included Gaël Rouvroy now CEO intoPIX has evolved from a pioneer in JPEG 2000 to a driving force behind today's most advanced lightweight compression standards, including the co-creation of the ISO-standard JPEG XS. Over the past two decades, intoPIX has played a key role in the evolution of professional video workflows first in digital cinema, then in broadcast and ProAV, and now in the era of IP-based production, cloud contribution, and remote collaboration.

Known for breakthrough technologies like TICO and JPEG XS-based TicoXS and TicoXS FIP, intoPIX helps broadcasters and manufacturers deliver richer video experiences with lower latency and bandwidth and a smaller carbon footprint.

Visitors to IBC 2025 (September 12-15, The RAI Amsterdam) can discover intoPIX's latest innovations at Hall 8, Booth F85, where the company will showcase its newest JPEG XS and IP video transport technologies. The demos will highlight the future of ST 2110, IPMX, and compressed live production empowering smarter, faster, and more efficient workflows.

"Reaching 20 years is both humbling and exciting," said Gaël Rouvroy, CEO and co-founder of intoPIX. "We've had the privilege of helping shape the evolution of professional media, and we're proud to continue driving innovation with our amazing team, partners, and customers. IBC is the perfect moment to celebrate how far we've come and to look ahead to what's next."

intoPIX warmly thanks its clients, partners, and collaborators who have walked this journey together and continue to trust and innovate alongside the team. Many of them will be present at IBC to join forces in a major JPEG XS interoperability demo, showcasing real-world deployments and the maturity of the ecosystem.

Starting at IBC 2025, intoPIX will kick off a full year of global celebrations to mark its 20th anniversary, with special highlights and events planned across major industry shows and locations worldwide. Visitors can meet intoPIX at Hall 8, Booth F85.

