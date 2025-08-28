Anzeige
28.08.2025
Dangbei to Showcase Cutting-Edge Smart Home Entertainments at IFA 2025

Visit Booth H21-127 to Experience the Future of Home Entertainment and Connected Living

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart home entertainment, is thrilled to announce its participation at IFA 2025, held from September 5-9 at Messe Berlin. Dangbei will unveil its latest lineup of premium projectors and the Dangbei Fish Tank 1 Ultra, inviting attendees to explore the future of immersive viewing and intelligent living at Booth H21-127.

Dangbei award-winning smart projectors showcased at IFA 2025

Star Products on Display at IFA 2025

Dangbei S7 Ultra Max | The Pinnacle of Big-Screen Entertainment
Experience cinema-grade brilliance with this laser projector, featuring 48 RGB laser units, 6,200 ISO lumens, and Dolby Vision/HDR10+ for unparalleled visuals.

Dangbei S7 Ultra Max 4K home theater projector showcased at IFA 2025 with Dolby Vision and advanced cooling

Dangbei Fish Tank 1 Ultra | Where AI Meets Aquatic Elegance
A first-of-its-kind smart aquarium with AI-powered feeding, real-time water monitoring, and studio-grade lighting for a self-sustaining ecosystem.

Dangbei Smart Fish Tank 1 Ultra with AI feeding, water monitoring, and ecological lighting showcased at IFA 2025

Dangbei MP1 Max| 4K Flagship Projector of 2025
A 4K hybrid light home projector with Google TV and licensed Netflix, delivering vibrant colors and seamless streaming.
Dangbei DBOX02 Pro| 4K Laser Projector of 2025
Laser-driven precision meets cinematic performance, designed for discerning home theater enthusiasts.
Dangbei Freedo | Portable Projector with battery built-in
The brand's first ultra-portable projector with Google TV, built-in battery, and gimbal stand for entertainment on the go.
Dangbei N2 mini | Affordable
A Netflix-licensed compact projector with ceiling projection capability, perfect for transforming any space into a personal cinema.

Event Highlights
Hands-on Demos: Test drive Dangbei's award-winning projectors and smart fish tank.
Exclusive Showcase: Be among the first to witness Dangbei's 2025 concept products for global consumers.
Expert Talks: Learn about the future of home entertainment from Dangbei.

Quote from Lance Zhang, Global Sales Director at Dangbei:
"IFA 2025 is the perfect platform to showcase how Dangbei merges cutting-edge technology with everyday living. From our flagship S7 Ultra Max projector to the Smart Fish Tank 1 Ultra, we're redefining what's possible in home entertainment and beyond. We invite everyone to visit us at Booth H21-127 to see and experience the difference."

Visit Dangbei at IFA 2025
Date: September 5-9, 2025
Location: Messe Berlin, Booth H21-127

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and other innovative products. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei offers stunning visuals and immersive sound, transforming spaces into vibrant entertainment, work, and life hubs.

Dangbei leads in software for large screens, providing a vast app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Learn more at us.dangbei.com.

Press Contact:

Dangbei PR team
Email: pr@dangbei.com
Website: us.dangbei.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f7bd809-b66e-44e2-8f70-fd84f0bdea96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e0b2ba4-3dbc-4bc2-be73-99c658351f9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d75c848-8ca1-4793-8da6-9e307a005f45


