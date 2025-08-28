EnviroGold Global Limited: EnviroGold Global Announces the Passing of Director Harold Wolkin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK), ("EnviroGold," or the "Company"), a clean technology company specialising in reprocessing mine waste to recover precious, base and strategic metals announces with great sadness the passing of Mr. Harold Wolkin, a valued member of its Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Harold Wolkin joined the Board in 2019, bringing with him extensive experience in corporate finance, capital markets, and governance. As Chair of the Audit Committee, he provided invaluable insight, financial acumen, and steady leadership, guiding the Committee with diligence, integrity, and thoughtful oversight during a critical period of the Company's growth. His contributions greatly strengthened the Company's governance framework and left a lasting mark on its development.

The Board of Directors, management, and employees of EnviroGold extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Wolkin's family, friends, and colleagues.

The Board has appointed Allan Bezanson as Interim Chair of the Audit Committee effective immediately. The Company confirms that its Board and committees continue to meet all quorum and composition requirements under applicable laws and stock exchange policies.

"Harold's integrity, wisdom, and commitment to excellence left an indelible mark on our Company and all who had the privilege of working with him," said David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold. "We will remember him not only for his professional contributions but also for his generosity of spirit."

