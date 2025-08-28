Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CU5T | ISIN: CA29408C1005 | Ticker-Symbol: YGK
Frankfurt
28.08.25 | 08:09
0,042 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0420,06411:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 02:42 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EnviroGold Global Limited: EnviroGold Global Announces the Passing of Director Harold Wolkin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK), ("EnviroGold," or the "Company"), a clean technology company specialising in reprocessing mine waste to recover precious, base and strategic metals announces with great sadness the passing of Mr. Harold Wolkin, a valued member of its Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Harold Wolkin joined the Board in 2019, bringing with him extensive experience in corporate finance, capital markets, and governance. As Chair of the Audit Committee, he provided invaluable insight, financial acumen, and steady leadership, guiding the Committee with diligence, integrity, and thoughtful oversight during a critical period of the Company's growth. His contributions greatly strengthened the Company's governance framework and left a lasting mark on its development.

The Board of Directors, management, and employees of EnviroGold extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Wolkin's family, friends, and colleagues.

The Board has appointed Allan Bezanson as Interim Chair of the Audit Committee effective immediately. The Company confirms that its Board and committees continue to meet all quorum and composition requirements under applicable laws and stock exchange policies.

"Harold's integrity, wisdom, and commitment to excellence left an indelible mark on our Company and all who had the privilege of working with him," said David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold. "We will remember him not only for his professional contributions but also for his generosity of spirit."

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold's proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and strategic metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focused on shareholder value and recurring dividends.

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed
Neil Simon, CEO
+1 647 258 3310
nsimon@investor3.ca
ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.