Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
28.08.2025 08:07 Uhr
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Results of Annual General & Special Shareholders Meeting

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon")

Results of Annual General & Special Shareholders Meeting

28 August 2025 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) held its Annual General & Special Shareholders meeting in Dublin, Ireland yesterday.

All resolutions considered and voted upon by the shareholders were approved. The full text of each resolution was included in the Management Information Circular communicated in advance of the meeting to shareholders.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald / Adam Rae+44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
