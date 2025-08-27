Pure Storage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Q2 total revenue growth of 13% year-over-year

Storage as a Service Offerings TCV sales growth of 24%

Increases full-year revenue and operating profit guidance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, today announced financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2026 ended August 3, 2025.

"Our strong second quarter results demonstrate ever more customers' confidence in the value of the Pure Storage platform to advance their data storage and management now and into the future," said Pure Storage CEO and Chairman Charles Giancarlo. "Today, enterprise applications are stuck in inflexible legacy systems that lock data in silos. With Purity and Pure Fusion, customers virtualize their storage to create their own Enterprise Data Cloud to unlock their data for business value."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue $861.0 million, up 13% year-over-year

Subscription services revenue $414.7 million, up 15% year-over-year

Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.8 billion, up 18% year-over-year

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $2.8 billion, up 22% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin 70.2%; non-GAAP gross margin 72.1%

GAAP operating income $4.9 million; non-GAAP operating income $130.0 million

GAAP operating margin 0.6%; non-GAAP operating margin 15.1%

Operating cash flow $212.2 million; free cash flow $150.1 million

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.5 billion

Returned approximately $42 million to stockholders through share repurchases of 0.8 million shares.

"Pure Storage exceeded both its revenue and operating profit guidance in the second quarter, reflecting strong customer adoption of our platform strategy," said Pure Storage CFO Tarek Robbiati. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to executing on our strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and maintaining the flexibility to navigate evolving market conditions."

Second Quarter Company Highlights

A New Architectural Approach for Data & Storage Management Introduced the Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC), an industry-changing architecture that transforms how organizations store and manage their data. Enabled by Pure Fusion, EDC sets a new standard for simplicity in intelligent and autonomous data and storage management, enabling organizations to prioritize business outcomes by abstracting away infrastructure.





Accelerating Innovation with Next-Generation Products Expanded Pure Storage's portfolio with next-gen storage products, including FlashArray//XL, FlashArray//ST, and FlashBlade//S, built to support high-performance and scalable workloads across diverse enterprise use cases and offering unified block, file, and object storage capabilities.





Enhancing Efficiency and Resilience Launched Portworx for KubeVirt, a virtualization-centric storage solution for Kubernetes, enabling more cost-effective and simplified management of VM workloads using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine.





Industry Recognition & Accolades Listed in Fortune's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2025 and 25 Best Large Workplaces in the Bay Area. Named one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek. Recognized as part of DBTA's 100 2025: The Companies That Matter Most in Data. Recognized as part of CRN's Top 25 IT Innovators of 2025. Won Gold for Best Certification Program by Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards: "Pure Storage's IT Professional Certifications: Beyond the Badge".



Third Quarter and FY26 Guidance

Q3FY26 Revenue $950M to $960M Revenue YoY Growth Rate 14.3% to 15.5% Non-GAAP Operating Income $185M to $195M Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate 10.6% to 16.6%

FY26

Prior Guidance New Guidance Revenue $3.515B $3.60B to $3.63B Revenue YoY Growth Rate 11 % 13.5% to 14.5% Non-GAAP Operating Income $595M $605M to $625M Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate 6 % 8.2% to 11.7%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income year-over-year growth rate to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the second quarter fiscal 2026 results at 2:00 pm PT today, August 27, 2025. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website. Pure will also post its earnings presentation and prepared remarks to this website concurrent with this release.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate in a:

Product & Technology-Focused Meeting for Financial Analysts at Pure//Accelerate NYC

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Register for Pure//Accelerate® 2025 and rethink what is possible. Join us on Thursday, September 25, 2025, in New York City as we make history and shape the future of storage and the industry. Hear from Pure Storage executives, including CEO Charles Giancarlo, and other world-leading experts as they share insights, strategies, and their vision for what's ahead.

Accelerate Registration

The financial analyst meeting presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

----

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business - always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, which is why we've received one of the highest Net Promoter Scores in the industry across the years. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at purestorage.com/trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to our opportunity relating to hyperscale and AI environments, our ability to meet hyperscalers' performance and price requirements, our ability to expand with our current hyperscale customer and to land new hyperscale customers, our ability to meet the needs of hyperscalers for the entire spectrum of their online storage use cases, the timing and magnitude of large orders, including sales to hyperscalers, the timing and amount of revenue from hyperscaler licensing and support services, future period financial and business results, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, the relative sales mix between our subscription and consumption offerings and traditional capital expenditure sales, our technology and product strategy, specifically ongoing development and customer adoption of new products and the Enterprise Data Cloud architecture (including Pure Fusion), priorities around sustainability and energy saving benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to perform during current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, the impact of inflation, currency fluctuations, tariffs, economic or supply chain disruptions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new technology investments and partnerships, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2025. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 27, 2025, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Performance Metrics

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Total Contract Value (TCV) Sales, or bookings, of Pure's Evergreen//One and similar consumption- and subscription-based offerings is an operating metric, representing the value of orders received during the period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses such as stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, restructuring costs related to severance and termination benefits, costs associated with the impairment and early exit of certain leased facilities, and unrealized gains and losses from mark-to-market adjustments on strategic investments that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





At the End of



Second Quarter of

Fiscal 2026

Fiscal 2025









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 887,849

$ 723,583 Marketable securities

649,661

798,237 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $509 and $940

530,481

680,862 Inventory

46,812

42,810 Deferred commissions, current

104,795

99,286 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

305,140

222,501 Total current assets

2,524,738

2,567,279 Property and equipment, net

544,119

461,731 Operating lease right-of-use-assets

191,202

146,655 Deferred commissions, non-current

235,220

229,334 Intangible assets, net

11,143

19,074 Goodwill

361,427

361,427 Restricted cash

19,770

12,553 Other assets, non-current

138,918

165,889 Total assets

$ 4,026,537

$ 3,963,942









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 112,162

$ 112,385 Accrued compensation and benefits

212,869

230,040 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

156,720

156,791 Operating lease liabilities, current

46,460

43,489 Deferred revenue, current

1,006,197

953,836 Debt, current

-

100,000 Total current liabilities

1,534,408

1,596,541 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

176,253

137,277 Deferred revenue, non-current

904,867

841,467 Other liabilities, non-current

92,188

82,182 Total liabilities

2,707,716

2,657,467 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,652,794

2,674,533 Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,916

954 Accumulated deficit

(1,335,889)

(1,369,012) Total stockholders' equity

1,318,821

1,306,475 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,026,537

$ 3,963,942

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Second Quarter of Fiscal

First Two Quarters of Fiscal

2026

2025

2026

2025















Revenue:













Product $ 446,303

$ 402,595

$ 818,447

$ 749,979 Subscription services 414,699

361,176

821,040

707,271 Total revenue 861,002

763,771

1,639,487

1,457,250 Cost of revenue:













Product (1) 150,296

129,723

291,346

230,476 Subscription services (1) 106,370

93,968

207,652

190,988 Total cost of revenue 256,666

223,691

498,998

421,464 Gross profit 604,336

540,080

1,140,489

1,035,786 Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 242,026

195,490

463,766

389,310 Sales and marketing (1) 285,890

250,267

564,402

501,239 General and administrative (1) 71,549

69,445

138,621

146,232 Restructuring and impairment (2) -

-

-

15,901 Total operating expenses 599,465

515,202

1,166,789

1,052,682 Income (loss) from operations 4,871

24,878

(26,300)

(16,896) Other income (expense), net 45,700

19,437

77,355

33,528 Income before provision for income taxes 50,571

44,315

51,055

16,632 Income tax provision 3,453

8,641

17,932

15,967 Net income $ 47,118

$ 35,674

$ 33,123

$ 665















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.14

$ 0.11

$ 0.10

$ 0.00 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.14

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.00 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 327,594

326,326

327,066

324,458 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 337,734

343,443

337,306

341,509















(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:















Cost of revenue -- product $ 4,149

$ 3,445

$ 7,415

$ 6,227 Cost of revenue -- subscription services 8,559

7,961

15,721

16,832 Research and development 60,354

50,869

109,596

101,163 Sales and marketing 26,527

24,418

48,611

47,937 General and administrative 17,804

18,197

32,325

45,725 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 117,393

$ 104,890

$ 213,668

$ 217,884

(2) Includes expenses for severance and termination benefits related to workforce realignment and lease impairment and abandonment charges associated with cease-use of our former corporate headquarters.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Second Quarter of Fiscal

First Two Quarters of Fiscal

2026

2025

2026

2025















Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 47,118

$ 35,674

$ 33,123

$ 665 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 35,927

35,884

69,697

69,827 Stock-based compensation expense 117,393

104,890

213,668

217,884 Noncash portion of lease impairment and abandonment -

-

-

3,270 Unrealized gain on strategic investment (27,966)

-

(30,401)

- Other 3,887

1,120

7,027

2,726 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net (119,161)

6,953

150,381

245,721 Inventory (14,937)

(4,956)

(12,268)

(6,661) Deferred commissions (7,738)

(1,554)

(11,395)

6,153 Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,961)

(17,787)

(33,401)

(27,006) Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,561

8,406

19,958

16,528 Accounts payable 23,845

13,423

(3,146)

(13,158) Accrued compensation and other liabilities 84,945

30,392

602

(78,732) Operating lease liabilities (12,275)

(8,031)

(23,513)

(18,257) Deferred revenue 83,519

22,183

115,761

29,137 Net cash provided by operating activities 212,157

226,597

496,093

448,097 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (1) (62,027)

(60,035)

(134,373)

(108,853) Purchase of strategic investments -

(1,081)

-

(6,081) Purchases of marketable securities and other (141,232)

(104,247)

(256,128)

(264,370) Sales of marketable securities 252,780

10,735

270,987

48,424 Maturities of marketable securities 80,254

70,127

137,507

197,984 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 129,775

(84,501)

17,993

(132,896) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,099

4,545

13,458

17,768 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan -

-

27,240

25,328 Payments of deferred financing costs for revolving credit facility (2,080)

-

(2,080)

- Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (100,000)

(2,836)

(101,125)

(3,935) Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards (56,161)

(74,208)

(117,461)

(86,686) Repurchases of common stock (42,242)

-

(162,178)

- Net cash used in financing activities (192,384)

(72,499)

(342,146)

(47,525) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 149,548

69,597

171,940

267,676 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 760,142

910,210

737,750

712,131 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 909,690

$ 979,807

$ 909,690

$ 979,807



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $8.7 million and $5.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025 and $15.6 million and $9.8 million for the first two quarters of fiscal 2026 and 2025.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025



GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)





























































$ 4,149

(c)

















$ 3,445

(c)



















127

(d)

















224

(d)



















3,306

(e)

















3,306

(e)







Gross profit --product

$ 296,007

66.3 %

$ 7,582





$ 303,589

68.0 %

$ 272,872

67.8 %

$ 6,975





$ 279,847

69.5 %





























































$ 8,559

(c)

















$ 7,961

(c)



















466

(d)

















658

(d)







Gross profit --

subscription services

$ 308,329

74.4 %

$ 9,025





$ 317,354

76.5 %

$ 267,208

74.0 %

$ 8,619





$ 275,827

76.4 %





























































$ 12,708

(c)

















$ 11,406

(c)



















593

(d)

















882

(d)



















3,306

(e)

















3,306

(e)







Total gross profit

$ 604,336

70.2 %

$ 16,607





$ 620,943

72.1 %

$ 540,080

70.7 %

$ 15,594





$ 555,674

72.8 %



(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment



Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)























































$ 117,393

(c)

















$ 104,890

(c)















4,164

(d)

















5,292

(d)















3,536

(e)

















3,536

(e)





Operating income $ 4,871

0.6 %

$ 125,093





$ 129,964

15.1 %

$ 24,878

3.3 %

$ 113,718



$ 138,596

18.1 %























































$ 117,393

(c)

















$ 104,890

(c)















4,164

(d)

















5,292

(d)















3,536

(e)

















3,536

(e)















230

(f)

















153

(f)















(27,966)

(g)

















-









Net income $ 47,118





$ 97,357





$ 144,475





$ 35,674





$ 113,871



$ 149,545

















































Net income per share -- diluted $ 0.14













$ 0.43





$ 0.10











$ 0.44



Weighted-

average

shares used in

per share

calculation --

diluted 337,734





-





337,734





343,443





-



343,443







(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt. (g) To eliminate unrealized gain from mark-to-market adjustment on strategic investment.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 212,157

$ 226,597 Less: purchases of property and equipment (1) (62,027)

(60,035) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 150,130

$ 166,562



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $8.7 million and $5.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025.

SOURCE Pure Storage