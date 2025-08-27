Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 22:05 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pure Storage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Q2 total revenue growth of 13% year-over-year

Storage as a Service Offerings TCV sales growth of 24%

Increases full-year revenue and operating profit guidance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, today announced financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2026 ended August 3, 2025.

"Our strong second quarter results demonstrate ever more customers' confidence in the value of the Pure Storage platform to advance their data storage and management now and into the future," said Pure Storage CEO and Chairman Charles Giancarlo. "Today, enterprise applications are stuck in inflexible legacy systems that lock data in silos. With Purity and Pure Fusion, customers virtualize their storage to create their own Enterprise Data Cloud to unlock their data for business value."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue $861.0 million, up 13% year-over-year
  • Subscription services revenue $414.7 million, up 15% year-over-year
  • Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.8 billion, up 18% year-over-year
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $2.8 billion, up 22% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 70.2%; non-GAAP gross margin 72.1%
  • GAAP operating income $4.9 million; non-GAAP operating income $130.0 million
  • GAAP operating margin 0.6%; non-GAAP operating margin 15.1%
  • Operating cash flow $212.2 million; free cash flow $150.1 million
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.5 billion
  • Returned approximately $42 million to stockholders through share repurchases of 0.8 million shares.

"Pure Storage exceeded both its revenue and operating profit guidance in the second quarter, reflecting strong customer adoption of our platform strategy," said Pure Storage CFO Tarek Robbiati. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to executing on our strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and maintaining the flexibility to navigate evolving market conditions."

Second Quarter Company Highlights

  • A New Architectural Approach for Data & Storage Management
    • Introduced the Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC), an industry-changing architecture that transforms how organizations store and manage their data. Enabled by Pure Fusion, EDC sets a new standard for simplicity in intelligent and autonomous data and storage management, enabling organizations to prioritize business outcomes by abstracting away infrastructure.

  • Accelerating Innovation with Next-Generation Products
    • Expanded Pure Storage's portfolio with next-gen storage products, including FlashArray//XL, FlashArray//ST, and FlashBlade//S, built to support high-performance and scalable workloads across diverse enterprise use cases and offering unified block, file, and object storage capabilities.

  • Enhancing Efficiency and Resilience
    • Launched Portworx for KubeVirt, a virtualization-centric storage solution for Kubernetes, enabling more cost-effective and simplified management of VM workloads using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine.

  • Industry Recognition & Accolades
    • Listed in Fortune's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2025 and 25 Best Large Workplaces in the Bay Area.
    • Named one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek.
    • Recognized as part of DBTA's 100 2025: The Companies That Matter Most in Data.
    • Recognized as part of CRN's Top 25 IT Innovators of 2025.
    • Won Gold for Best Certification Program by Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards: "Pure Storage's IT Professional Certifications: Beyond the Badge".

Third Quarter and FY26 Guidance

Q3FY26

Revenue

$950M to $960M

Revenue YoY Growth Rate

14.3% to 15.5%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$185M to $195M

Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate

10.6% to 16.6%

FY26


Prior Guidance

New Guidance

Revenue

$3.515B

$3.60B to $3.63B

Revenue YoY Growth Rate

11 %

13.5% to 14.5%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$595M

$605M to $625M

Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate

6 %

8.2% to 11.7%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income year-over-year growth rate to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the second quarter fiscal 2026 results at 2:00 pm PT today, August 27, 2025. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website. Pure will also post its earnings presentation and prepared remarks to this website concurrent with this release.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate in a:

Product & Technology-Focused Meeting for Financial Analysts at Pure//Accelerate NYC
Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Register for Pure//Accelerate® 2025 and rethink what is possible. Join us on Thursday, September 25, 2025, in New York City as we make history and shape the future of storage and the industry. Hear from Pure Storage executives, including CEO Charles Giancarlo, and other world-leading experts as they share insights, strategies, and their vision for what's ahead.

Accelerate Registration

The financial analyst meeting presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

----

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business - always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, which is why we've received one of the highest Net Promoter Scores in the industry across the years. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Connect with Pure

Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at purestorage.com/trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to our opportunity relating to hyperscale and AI environments, our ability to meet hyperscalers' performance and price requirements, our ability to expand with our current hyperscale customer and to land new hyperscale customers, our ability to meet the needs of hyperscalers for the entire spectrum of their online storage use cases, the timing and magnitude of large orders, including sales to hyperscalers, the timing and amount of revenue from hyperscaler licensing and support services, future period financial and business results, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, the relative sales mix between our subscription and consumption offerings and traditional capital expenditure sales, our technology and product strategy, specifically ongoing development and customer adoption of new products and the Enterprise Data Cloud architecture (including Pure Fusion), priorities around sustainability and energy saving benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to perform during current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, the impact of inflation, currency fluctuations, tariffs, economic or supply chain disruptions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new technology investments and partnerships, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2025. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 27, 2025, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Performance Metrics

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Total Contract Value (TCV) Sales, or bookings, of Pure's Evergreen//One and similar consumption- and subscription-based offerings is an operating metric, representing the value of orders received during the period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses such as stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, restructuring costs related to severance and termination benefits, costs associated with the impairment and early exit of certain leased facilities, and unrealized gains and losses from mark-to-market adjustments on strategic investments that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)




At the End of



Second Quarter of
Fiscal 2026


Fiscal 2025






Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 887,849


$ 723,583

Marketable securities


649,661


798,237

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $509 and $940


530,481


680,862

Inventory


46,812


42,810

Deferred commissions, current


104,795


99,286

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


305,140


222,501

Total current assets


2,524,738


2,567,279

Property and equipment, net


544,119


461,731

Operating lease right-of-use-assets


191,202


146,655

Deferred commissions, non-current


235,220


229,334

Intangible assets, net


11,143


19,074

Goodwill


361,427


361,427

Restricted cash


19,770


12,553

Other assets, non-current


138,918


165,889

Total assets


$ 4,026,537


$ 3,963,942






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 112,162


$ 112,385

Accrued compensation and benefits


212,869


230,040

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


156,720


156,791

Operating lease liabilities, current


46,460


43,489

Deferred revenue, current


1,006,197


953,836

Debt, current


-


100,000

Total current liabilities


1,534,408


1,596,541

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


176,253


137,277

Deferred revenue, non-current


904,867


841,467

Other liabilities, non-current


92,188


82,182

Total liabilities


2,707,716


2,657,467

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital


2,652,794


2,674,533

Accumulated other comprehensive income


1,916


954

Accumulated deficit


(1,335,889)


(1,369,012)

Total stockholders' equity


1,318,821


1,306,475

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 4,026,537


$ 3,963,942

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Second Quarter of Fiscal


First Two Quarters of Fiscal


2026


2025


2026


2025









Revenue:








Product

$ 446,303


$ 402,595


$ 818,447


$ 749,979

Subscription services

414,699


361,176


821,040


707,271

Total revenue

861,002


763,771


1,639,487


1,457,250

Cost of revenue:








Product (1)

150,296


129,723


291,346


230,476

Subscription services (1)

106,370


93,968


207,652


190,988

Total cost of revenue

256,666


223,691


498,998


421,464

Gross profit

604,336


540,080


1,140,489


1,035,786

Operating expenses:








Research and development (1)

242,026


195,490


463,766


389,310

Sales and marketing (1)

285,890


250,267


564,402


501,239

General and administrative (1)

71,549


69,445


138,621


146,232

Restructuring and impairment (2)

-


-


-


15,901

Total operating expenses

599,465


515,202


1,166,789


1,052,682

Income (loss) from operations

4,871


24,878


(26,300)


(16,896)

Other income (expense), net

45,700


19,437


77,355


33,528

Income before provision for income taxes

50,571


44,315


51,055


16,632

Income tax provision

3,453


8,641


17,932


15,967

Net income

$ 47,118


$ 35,674


$ 33,123


$ 665









Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$ 0.14


$ 0.11


$ 0.10


$ 0.00

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$ 0.14


$ 0.10


$ 0.10


$ 0.00

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

327,594


326,326


327,066


324,458

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

337,734


343,443


337,306


341,509









(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:









Cost of revenue -- product

$ 4,149


$ 3,445


$ 7,415


$ 6,227

Cost of revenue -- subscription services

8,559


7,961


15,721


16,832

Research and development

60,354


50,869


109,596


101,163

Sales and marketing

26,527


24,418


48,611


47,937

General and administrative

17,804


18,197


32,325


45,725

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 117,393


$ 104,890


$ 213,668


$ 217,884

(2) Includes expenses for severance and termination benefits related to workforce realignment and lease impairment and abandonment charges associated with cease-use of our former corporate headquarters.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



Second Quarter of Fiscal


First Two Quarters of Fiscal


2026


2025


2026


2025









Cash flows from operating activities








Net income

$ 47,118


$ 35,674


$ 33,123


$ 665

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

35,927


35,884


69,697


69,827

Stock-based compensation expense

117,393


104,890


213,668


217,884

Noncash portion of lease impairment and abandonment

-


-


-


3,270

Unrealized gain on strategic investment

(27,966)


-


(30,401)


-

Other

3,887


1,120


7,027


2,726

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable, net

(119,161)


6,953


150,381


245,721

Inventory

(14,937)


(4,956)


(12,268)


(6,661)

Deferred commissions

(7,738)


(1,554)


(11,395)


6,153

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(13,961)


(17,787)


(33,401)


(27,006)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,561


8,406


19,958


16,528

Accounts payable

23,845


13,423


(3,146)


(13,158)

Accrued compensation and other liabilities

84,945


30,392


602


(78,732)

Operating lease liabilities

(12,275)


(8,031)


(23,513)


(18,257)

Deferred revenue

83,519


22,183


115,761


29,137

Net cash provided by operating activities

212,157


226,597


496,093


448,097

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchases of property and equipment (1)

(62,027)


(60,035)


(134,373)


(108,853)

Purchase of strategic investments

-


(1,081)


-


(6,081)

Purchases of marketable securities and other

(141,232)


(104,247)


(256,128)


(264,370)

Sales of marketable securities

252,780


10,735


270,987


48,424

Maturities of marketable securities

80,254


70,127


137,507


197,984

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

129,775


(84,501)


17,993


(132,896)

Cash flows from financing activities








Proceeds from exercise of stock options

8,099


4,545


13,458


17,768

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

-


-


27,240


25,328

Payments of deferred financing costs for revolving credit facility

(2,080)


-


(2,080)


-

Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(100,000)


(2,836)


(101,125)


(3,935)

Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards

(56,161)


(74,208)


(117,461)


(86,686)

Repurchases of common stock

(42,242)


-


(162,178)


-

Net cash used in financing activities

(192,384)


(72,499)


(342,146)


(47,525)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

149,548


69,597


171,940


267,676

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

760,142


910,210


737,750


712,131

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 909,690


$ 979,807


$ 909,690


$ 979,807


(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $8.7 million and $5.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025 and $15.6 million and $9.8 million for the first two quarters of fiscal 2026 and 2025.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):




Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026


Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025



GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)
































$ 4,149


(c)










$ 3,445


(c)











127


(d)










224


(d)











3,306


(e)










3,306


(e)





Gross profit --product


$ 296,007


66.3 %


$ 7,582




$ 303,589


68.0 %


$ 272,872


67.8 %


$ 6,975




$ 279,847


69.5 %
































$ 8,559


(c)










$ 7,961


(c)











466


(d)










658


(d)





Gross profit --
subscription services


$ 308,329


74.4 %


$ 9,025




$ 317,354


76.5 %


$ 267,208


74.0 %


$ 8,619




$ 275,827


76.4 %
































$ 12,708


(c)










$ 11,406


(c)











593


(d)










882


(d)











3,306


(e)










3,306


(e)





Total gross profit


$ 604,336


70.2 %


$ 16,607




$ 620,943


72.1 %


$ 540,080


70.7 %


$ 15,594




$ 555,674


72.8 %


(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026


Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment



Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)





























$ 117,393


(c)










$ 104,890


(c)









4,164


(d)










5,292


(d)









3,536


(e)










3,536


(e)




Operating income

$ 4,871


0.6 %


$ 125,093




$ 129,964


15.1 %


$ 24,878


3.3 %


$ 113,718



$ 138,596


18.1 %





























$ 117,393


(c)










$ 104,890


(c)









4,164


(d)










5,292


(d)









3,536


(e)










3,536


(e)









230


(f)










153


(f)









(27,966)


(g)










-






Net income

$ 47,118




$ 97,357




$ 144,475




$ 35,674




$ 113,871



$ 149,545


























Net income per share -- diluted

$ 0.14








$ 0.43




$ 0.10







$ 0.44



Weighted-
average
shares used in
per share
calculation --
diluted

337,734




-




337,734




343,443




-



343,443




(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(f) To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt.

(g) To eliminate unrealized gain from mark-to-market adjustment on strategic investment.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal


2026


2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 212,157


$ 226,597

Less: purchases of property and equipment (1)

(62,027)


(60,035)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 150,130


$ 166,562


(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $8.7 million and $5.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025.

SOURCE Pure Storage

© 2025 PR Newswire
