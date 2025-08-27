Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025.
Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has adopted a refined segment reporting structure to disclose net revenue by each domestic and overseas business segment. The Company believes that this reporting structure better reflects its recent operational adjustments and organizational restructuring, providing investors with a clearer understanding of the financial performance and strategic progress of each business segment. Historical financial information of the corresponding periods in 2024 has been recast to conform to the new structure, and additional business information is provided for comparison purposes.
SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB629.5 million (US$87.9 million), a 2.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increased distribution of overseas private secondary products and domestic private secondary products. Net revenues increased by 2.4% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in revenue contributed by distribution of investment products.
- Net revenues from overseas for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB296.7 million (US$41.4 million), compared with RMB278.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in net revenues from overseas investment products. Net revenues decreased by 2.5% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions generated from distribution of overseas insurance products.
- Income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB161.0 million (US$22.5 million), a 20.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 2.2% increase in net revenues and a decrease in one-off expense Gopher paid to one of its funds as general partner.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB178.6 million (US$24.9 million), a 79.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 2.2% increase in net revenues and an increase in the fair value of the funds that Gopher manages and co-invested in.
- Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB189.0 million (US$26.4 million), a 78.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
SECOND QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
Noah offers global investment products and provides value-added services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors in its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2025 was 464,631, a 1.2% increase from June 30, 2024, and a 0.3% increase from March 31, 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas registered clients as of June 30, 2025 was 18,967, a 13.0% increase from June 30, 2024 and a 4.2% increase from March 31, 2025.
- Total number of active clients[2] who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2025 was 9,160, a 6.1% increase from the second quarter of 2024, and a 3.8% increase from the first quarter of 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2025 was 3,650, a 12.5% increase from the second quarter of 2024, and a 7.9% increase from the first quarter of 2025.
- Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2025 was RMB17.0 billion (US$2.4 billion), a 17.7% increase from the second quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 44.4% increase in distribution of private secondary products. Among such products distributed, Noah distributed RMB8.3 billion (US$1.2 billion) of overseas investment products, a 5.1% increase from the second quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 10.3% increase in distribution of private secondary products.
The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:
Three months ended June 30,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
8.5
59.0 %
9.2
54.1 %
Private secondary products
4.1
28.7 %
6.0
35.3 %
Private equity products
1.1
7.7 %
1.0
5.9 %
Other products[3]
0.7
4.6 %
0.8
4.7 %
All products
14.4
100.0 %
17.0
100.0 %
The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:
Type of products in Mainland China
Three months ended June 30,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
5.0
77.1 %
5.7
65.5 %
Private secondary products
1.2
18.9 %
2.8
32.2 %
Other products
0.3
4.0 %
0.2
2.3 %
All products in Mainland China
6.5
100.0 %
8.7
100.0 %
Type of overseas products
Three months ended June 30,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
3.5
44.2 %
3.5
42.2 %
Private secondary products
2.9
36.7 %
3.2
38.6 %
Private equity products
1.1
13.9 %
1.0
12.0 %
Other products
0.4
5.2 %
0.6
7.2 %
All Overseas products
7.9
100.0 %
8.3
100.0 %
- Coverage network in mainland China included 12 cities as of June 30, 2025, compared with 15 cities as of June 30, 2024 and 11 cities as of March 31, 2025, primarily due to the continued streamlining of the Company's domestic coverage network.
- Aggregate number of overseas relationship managers was 152 as of June 30, 2025, a 34.5% increase from June 30, 2024, and a 16.0% increase from March 31, 2025.
Asset Management Business
Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), a leading multi-asset manager in mainland China, and Olive Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Olive Asset Management" or "Olive"), as the overseas asset management brand focused on providing global investment solutions with offices in Hong Kong, Japan and the United States. Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management develop and manage assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategies investments denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of June 30, 2025 remained relatively stable at RMB145.1 billion (US$20.3 billion), compared with RMB154.0 billion as of June 30, 2024 and RMB149.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. Mainland China assets under management as of June 30, 2025 were RMB103.7 billion (US$14.5 billion), compared with RMB114.9 billion as of June 30, 2024 and RMB106.6 billion as of March 31, 2025. Overseas assets under management as of June 30, 2025 were RMB41.4 billion (US$5.8 billion), compared with RMB39.1 billion as of June 30, 2024 and RMB42.7 billion as of March 31, 2025.
Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:
Investment type
As of
Allocation/
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
130.4
87.4 %
0.2
1.3
129.3
89.1 %
Public securities[5]
9.4
6.3 %
1.6
1.7
9.3
6.4 %
Real estate
5.1
3.4 %
-
0.5
4.6
3.2 %
Multi-strategies
3.9
2.6 %
-
2.0
1.9
1.3 %
Others
0.5
0.3 %
-
0.5
-
-
All Investments
149.3
100.0 %
1.8
6.0
145.1
100.0 %
Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:
Mainland China
As of
Allocation/
Redemption
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
97.3
91.2 %
-
0.8
96.5
93.1 %
Public securities
5.3
5.0 %
0.2
0.4
5.1
4.9 %
Real estate
1.2
1.1 %
-
0.5
0.7
0.7 %
Multi-strategies
2.3
2.2 %
-
0.9
1.4
1.3 %
Others
0.5
0.5 %
-
0.5
-
-
All Investments
106.6
100.0 %
0.2
3.1
103.7
100.0 %
Overseas
Investment type
As of
Allocation/
Redemption
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
33.1
77.5 %
0.2
0.5
32.8
79.3 %
Public securities
4.1
9.6 %
1.4
1.3
4.2
10.1 %
Real estate
3.9
9.1 %
-
-
3.9
9.4 %
Multi-strategies
1.6
3.8 %
-
1.1
0.5
1.2 %
All Investments
42.7
100.0 %
1.6
2.9
41.4
100.0 %
Other Businesses
Noah's other businesses mainly include providing clients with additional comprehensive services and investment products.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, Co-founder and Chairwoman of Noah Holdings, commented, "We are pleased to report that Noah has made steady progress in navigating through a challenging period in the wealth management industry. This quarter, we have seen a recovery in both profitability and revenue, reflecting the positive impact of our strategic initiatives. Our operational income saw a solid 20.2% year-on-year growth, while non-GAAP net profit surged by an impressive 78.2% year-on-year, contributed by strong growth in the distribution of investment products and an uptick in management fees. Additionally, our international revenue continues to grow, now representing nearly 50% of total net revenues, reinforcing the effectiveness of our global expansion strategy. As we continue to work toward strengthening our position in the market, we recognize that the broader economic environment presents uncertainties, and we remain vigilant in managing these challenges. Our focus remains on executing our strategy to drive long-term, sustainable growth while maintaining prudent oversight of market conditions to deliver steady returns for our shareholders."
SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB629.5 million (US$87.9 million), a 2.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in distribution of overseas private secondary products and domestic private secondary products.
Net Revenues under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q2 2024
Q2 2025
YoY Change
Domestic public securities[6]
116.8
131.8
12.8 %
Domestic asset management[7]
198.1
177.1
(10.6 %)
Domestic insurance[8]
11.7
7.2
(38.7 %)
Overseas wealth management[9]
150.6
129.4
(14.1 %)
Overseas asset management[10]
97.1
108.3
11.5 %
Overseas insurance and comprehensive
30.9
59.0
90.9 %
Headquarters
10.6
16.7
57.3 %
Total net revenues
615.8
629.5
2.2 %
- Domestic public securities is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB131.8 million (US$18.4 million), a 12.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in one-time commissions generated from distribution of private secondary products.
- Domestic asset management is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB177.1 million (US$24.7 million), a 10.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to decreases in recurring service fees and performance-based income generated from private equity products.
- Domestic insurance is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million), a 38.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products.
- Overseas wealth management is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB129.4 million (US$18.1 million), a 14.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in allocated commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products.
- Overseas asset management is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB108.3 million (US$15.1 million), a 11.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, due to an increase in net revenues contributed by private equity investment products managed by Olive.
- Overseas insurance and comprehensive services is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB59.0 million (US$8.2 million), a 90.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in allocated commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers.
- Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Shanghai as well as administrative costs and expenses that were not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments. Net revenues during the second quarter of 2025 were RMB16.7 million (US$2.3 million), compared with RMB10.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in the value-added services Noah offers to its high-net-worth clients.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB468.5 million (US$65.4 million), a 2.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB299.3 million (US$41.8 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB62.3 million (US$8.7 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB71.2 million (US$9.9 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB41.2 million (US$5.8 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for Domestic public securities for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB23.9 million (US$3.3 million), a 57.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation and an increase in government subsidies.
- Operating costs and expenses for Domestic asset management for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB22.0 million (US$3.1 million), a 72.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in one-off expense Gopher paid to one of its funds as general partner.
- Operating costs and expenses for Domestic insurance for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB14.8 million (US$2.1 million), a 60.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in our domestic insurance business activities.
- Operating costs and expenses for Overseas wealth management for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB101.6 million (US$14.2 million), a 10.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in other compensations.
- Operating costs and expenses for Overseas asset management for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB35.7 million (US$5.0 million), a 55.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the increase in relationship manager compensation.
- Operating costs and expenses for Overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB29.3 million (US$4.1 million), a 42.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily driven by higher costs relating to overseas insurance business.
- Operating costs and expenses for Headquarters for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB241.2 million (US$33.7 million), a 58.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due an increase in provision for credit losses related to the suspended lending business.
Income(loss) from operations
Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q2 2024
Q2 2025
YoY Change
Domestic public securities
60.7
107.8
77.8 %
Domestic asset management
118.4
155.1
31.0 %
Domestic insurance
(25.6)
(7.6)
(70.2 %)
Overseas wealth management
37.1
27.8
(25.1 %)
Overseas asset management
74.2
72.6
(2.1 %)
Overseas insurance and
10.4
29.8
186.8 %
Headquarters
(141.2)
(224.5)
59.1 %
Total income from operations
134.0
161.0
20.2 %
- Income from operations for Domestic public securities for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB107.8 million (US$15.1 million), a 77.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for Domestic asset management for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB155.1 million (US$21.7 million), a 31.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Loss from operations for Domestic insurance for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB7.6 million (US$1.1 million), a 70.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for Overseas wealth management for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB27.8 million (US$3.9 million), a 25.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for Overseas asset management for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB72.6 million (US$10.1 million), a 2.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for Overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2025 RMB29.8 million (US$4.2 million), a 186.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Loss from operations for Headquarters for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB224.5 million (US$31.3 million), a 59.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 25.6%, compared with 21.8% for the corresponding period in 2024.
Interest Income
Interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB33.5 million (US$4.7 million), a 21.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
Investment Loss/Income
Investment loss for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB13.9 million (US$1.9 million), compared with investment income of RMB10.4 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to unrealized loss from fair value changes on equity investments.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB63.7 million (US$8.9 million), a 58.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to increases in effective tax rate relating to dividend withholding tax in mainland China.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB178.5 million (US$24.9 million), a 72.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 28.4%, compared with 16.8% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB178.6 million (US$24.9 million), a 79.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was 28.4%, compared with 16.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB2.56 (US$0.36) and RMB2.54 (US$0.35), compared with RMB1.42 and RMB1.42 for the corresponding period in 2024, respectively.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB189.0 million (US$26.4 million), a 78.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was 30.0%, compared with 17.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB2.69 (US$0.38), compared with RMB1.51 for the corresponding period in 2024.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had RMB3,821.8 million (US$533.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,075.4 million as of March 31, 2025 and RMB4,604.9 million as of June 30, 2024, respectively.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2025 was RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million), compared with net cash inflow of RMB49.7 million in the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in redemption of trading debt securities in the second quarter of 2025.
Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2025 was RMB171.7 million (US$24.0 million), compared with net cash outflow of RMB548.2 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in purchase of held-to-maturity investments in the second quarter of 2025.
Net cash outflow to the Company's financing activities was RMB71.5 million (US$10.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with net cash outflow of RMB44.6 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to share repurchases in the second quarter of 2025.
DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expenses or reversal and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.
In the first half of 2025, Noah distributed RMB33.1 billion (US$4.6 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB145.1 billion (US$20.3 billion) as of June 30, 2025.
Noah's domestic and overseas wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers major cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), New York, Silicon Valley, Singapore, and Los Angeles. The Company's wealth management business had 464,631 registered clients as of June 30, 2025. Through its domestic and overseas asset management business operated by Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategies and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also operates other businesses.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ended June 30, 2025 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
|
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4,075,358
3,821,846
533,509
Restricted cash
8,435
10,617
1,482
Short-term investments
1,316,190
1,602,362
223,681
Accounts receivable, net
406,167
403,226
56,288
Amounts due from related parties
536,316
591,977
82,637
Loans receivable, net
158,990
122,658
17,122
Other current assets
217,566
223,676
31,222
Total current assets
6,719,022
6,776,362
945,941
Long-term investments, net
888,987
712,155
99,413
Investment in affiliates
1,328,980
1,363,061
190,276
Property and equipment, net
2,368,830
2,346,487
327,557
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
113,827
109,688
15,312
Deferred tax assets
317,107
317,124
44,269
Other non-current assets
136,959
120,005
16,752
Total Assets
11,873,712
11,744,882
1,639,520
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
422,444
324,621
45,315
Income tax payable
75,108
55,491
7,746
Deferred revenues
72,415
62,097
8,668
Dividend payable
-
550,000
76,777
Contingent liabilities
473,328
467,255
65,226
Other current liabilities
353,214
302,049
42,164
Total current liabilities
1,396,509
1,761,513
245,896
Deferred tax liabilities
244,205
242,254
33,817
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
64,066
69,597
9,715
Other non-current liabilities
14,003
9,755
1,362
Total Liabilities
1,718,783
2,083,119
290,790
Equity
10,154,929
9,661,763
1,348,730
Total Liabilities and Equity
11,873,712
11,744,882
1,639,520
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2024
2025
2025
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
127,894
154,467
21,563
20.8 %
Recurring service fees
151,469
162,047
22,621
7.0 %
Performance-based income
4,515
13,892
1,939
207.7 %
Other service fees
49,950
48,736
6,803
(2.4 %)
Total revenues from others
333,828
379,142
52,926
13.6 %
Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
One-time commissions
9,129
1,431
200
(84.3 %)
Recurring service fees
254,205
244,753
34,166
(3.7 %)
Performance-based income
23,413
9,301
1,298
(60.3 %)
Total revenues from funds
286,747
255,485
35,664
(10.9 %)
Total revenues
620,575
634,627
88,590
2.3 %
Less: VAT related surcharges
(4,721)
(5,126)
(716)
8.6 %
Net revenues
615,854
629,501
87,874
2.2 %
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(131,505)
(123,716)
(17,270)
(5.9 %)
Other compensations
(165,505)
(175,551)
(24,507)
6.1 %
Total compensation and benefits
(297,010)
(299,267)
(41,777)
0.8 %
Selling expenses
(61,890)
(62,311)
(8,698)
0.7 %
General and administrative
(79,902)
(71,196)
(9,939)
(10.9 %)
Reversal of (provision for) credit
331
(41,228)
(5,755)
.N.A
Other operating expenses
(46,007)
(8,576)
(1,197)
(81.4 %)
Government subsidies
2,639
14,103
1,969
434.4 %
Total operating costs and expenses
(481,839)
(468,475)
(65,397)
(2.8 %)
Income from operations
134,015
161,026
22,477
20.2 %
Other income:
Interest income
42,587
33,505
4,677
(21.3 %)
Investment income (loss)
10,400
(13,938)
(1,946)
.N.A
Reversal of settlement expenses
11,476
-
-
-
Other (expenses) income
(2,828)
14,391
2,009
.N.A
Total other income
61,635
33,958
4,740
(44.9 %)
Income before taxes and income
195,650
194,984
27,217
(0.3 %)
Income tax expense
(40,257)
(63,690)
(8,891)
58.2 %
(Loss) income from equity in affiliates
(51,700)
47,243
6,595
.N.A
Net income
103,693
178,537
24,921
72.2 %
Less: net income (loss) attributable
3,906
(39)
(5)
.N.A
Net income attributable to Noah
99,787
178,576
24,926
79.0 %
Income per ADS, basic
1.42
2.56
0.36
80.3 %
Income per ADS, diluted
1.42
2.54
0.35
78.9 %
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
21.8 %
25.6 %
25.6 %
Net margin
16.8 %
28.4 %
28.4 %
Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:
Basic
|
70,229,503
69,778,574
69,778,574
Diluted
70,429,388
70,174,751
70,174,751
ADS equivalent outstanding at end of
|
65,806,082
65,830,895
65,830,895
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary share represents one ADS.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2024
2025
2025
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
313,149
309,458
43,199
(1.2 %)
Recurring service fees
306,634
313,643
43,783
2.3 %
Performance-based income
10,043
27,878
3,892
177.6 %
Other service fees
84,910
85,599
11,949
0.8 %
Total revenues from others
714,736
736,578
102,823
3.1 %
Revenues from funds Gopher/
One-time commissions
10,956
5,181
723
(52.7 %)
Recurring service fees
516,894
489,133
68,280
(5.4 %)
Performance-based income
32,257
23,830
3,327
(26.1 %)
Total revenues from funds
560,107
518,144
72,330
(7.5 %)
Total revenues
1,274,843
1,254,722
175,153
(1.6 %)
Less: VAT related surcharges
(9,454)
(10,627)
(1,483)
12.4 %
Net revenues
1,265,389
1,244,095
173,670
(1.7 %)
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(275,800)
(246,284)
(34,380)
(10.7 %)
Other compensations
(409,995)
(356,878)
(49,818)
(13.0 %)
Total compensation and
(685,795)
(603,162)
(84,198)
(12.0 %)
Selling expenses
(124,222)
(113,383)
(15,828)
(8.7 %)
General and administrative
(151,018)
(135,637)
(18,934)
(10.2 %)
Reversal of (provision for)
428
(44,038)
(6,147)
.N.A
Other operating expenses
(63,153)
(24,275)
(3,389)
(61.6 %)
Government subsidies
13,872
23,434
3,271
68.9 %
Total operating costs and
(1,009,888)
(897,061)
(125,225)
(11.2 %)
Income from operations
255,501
347,034
48,445
35.8 %
Other income:
Interest income
88,772
66,306
9,256
(25.3 %)
Investment income (loss)
15,585
(7,668)
(1,070)
.N.A
Reversal of settlement
11,476
-
-
.N.A
Other income
1,107
11,310
1,579
921.7 %
Total other income
116,940
69,948
9,765
(40.2 %)
Income before taxes and
372,441
416,982
58,210
12.0 %
Income tax expense
(82,943)
(124,295)
(17,351)
49.9 %
(Loss) income from equity in
(53,942)
35,669
4,979
N.A.
Net income
235,556
328,356
45,838
39.4 %
Less: net income attributable to
4,278
816
114
(80.9 %)
Net income attributable to
231,278
327,540
45,724
41.6 %
Income per ADS, basic
3.30
4.69
0.65
42.1 %
Income per ADS, diluted
3.30
4.65
0.65
40.9 %
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
20.2 %
27.9 %
27.9 %
Net margin
18.6 %
26.4 %
26.4 %
Weighted average ADS
Basic
70,036,724
69,856,207
69,856,207
Diluted
70,163,305
70,387,492
70,387,492
ADS equivalent outstanding at
65,806,082
65,830,895
65,830,895
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary share represents one ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
2024
June 30,
June 30,
Change
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
103,693
178,537
24,921
72.2 %
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
29,283
(64,764)
(9,041)
N.A.
Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale
-
236
33
N.A.
Comprehensive income
132,976
114,009
15,913
(14.3 %)
Less: Comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to
3,510
(401)
(56)
N.A.
Comprehensive income attributable to Noah
129,466
114,410
15,969
(11.6 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
2024
June 30,
June 30,
Change
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
235,556
328,356
45,838
39.4 %
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
82,683
(87,598)
(12,228)
N.A.
Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale
-
469
65
N.A.
Comprehensive income
318,239
241,227
33,675
(24.2 %)
Less: Comprehensive gain attributable to non-
3,018
509
71
(83.1 %)
Comprehensive income attributable to Noah
315,221
240,718
33,604
(23.6 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Domestic
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
Overseas
Overseas
Headquarters
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
16,884
125
7,199
70,715
8,662
50,882
-
154,467
Recurring service fees
85,443
43,427
-
9,954
23,223
-
-
162,047
Performance-based income
13,889
-
-
-
3
-
-
13,892
Other service fees
-
-
-
19,088
-
8,180
21,468
48,736
Total revenues from others
116,216
43,552
7,199
99,757
31,888
59,062
21,468
379,142
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
1,243
188
-
-
-
-
-
1,431
Recurring service fees
13,886
132,139
-
29,618
69,110
-
-
244,753
Performance-based income
722
1,308
-
-
7,271
-
-
9,301
Total revenues from funds
15,851
133,635
-
29,618
76,381
-
-
255,485
Total revenues
132,067
177,187
7,199
129,375
108,269
59,062
21,468
634,627
Less: VAT related surcharges
(281)
(30)
(35)
-
-
-
(4,780)
(5,126)
Net revenues
131,786
177,157
7,164
129,375
108,269
59,062
16,688
629,501
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(26,417)
(10,746)
(3,914)
(62,873)
(13,763)
(6,003)
-
(123,716)
Other compensations
(6,671)
(16,209)
(7,722)
(20,830)
(12,476)
(12,540)
(99,103)
(175,551)
Total compensation and
(33,088)
(26,955)
(11,636)
(83,703)
(26,239)
(18,543)
(99,103)
(299,267)
Selling expenses
(2,200)
(1,807)
(782)
(15,888)
(8,698)
(2,713)
(30,223)
(62,311)
General and administrative
(53)
(1,735)
(2,358)
(2,010)
(731)
(1,576)
(62,733)
(71,196)
Reversal of (provision for)
119
77
-
-
-
1,710
(43,134)
(41,228)
Other operating expenses
(632)
8,067
-
-
-
(8,174)
(7,837)
(8,576)
Government subsidies
11,931
327
-
-
11
22
1,812
14,103
Total operating costs and
(23,923)
(22,026)
(14,776)
(101,601)
(35,657)
(29,274)
(241,218)
(468,475)
Income (loss) from
107,863
155,131
(7,612)
27,774
72,612
29,788
(224,530)
161,026
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Domestic
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
Overseas
Overseas
Headquarters
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
3,059
563
11,753
88,822
3,581
20,116
-
127,894
Recurring service fees
94,169
42,015
-
4,477
10,446
-
362
151,469
Performance-based income
980
-
-
-
3,535
-
-
4,515
Other service fees
0
-
-
25,240
-
10,824
13,886
49,950
Total revenues from others
98,208
42,578
11,753
118,539
17,562
30,940
14,248
333,828
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
5,115
-
-
2,810
1,204
-
-
9,129
Recurring service fees
14,372
142,442
-
29,217
68,174
-
-
254,205
Performance-based income
45
13,188
-
-
10,180
-
-
23,413
Total revenues from funds
19,532
155,630
-
32,027
79,558
-
-
286,747
Total revenues
117,740
198,208
11,753
150,566
97,120
30,940
14,248
620,575
Less: VAT related surcharges
(866)
(155)
(63)
-
-
-
(3,637)
(4,721)
Net revenues
116,874
198,053
11,690
150,566
97,120
30,940
10,611
615,854
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(40,846)
(22,071)
(19,862)
(44,751)
(1,504)
(2,471)
-
(131,505)
Other compensations
(13,650)
(23,500)
(11,706)
(44,350)
(14,826)
(11,486)
(45,987)
(165,505)
Total compensation and
(54,496)
(45,571)
(31,568)
(89,101)
(16,330)
(13,957)
(45,987)
(297,010)
Selling expenses
(2,504)
(1,704)
(1,662)
(19,647)
(6,383)
(2,742)
(27,248)
(61,890)
General and administrative
(460)
(1,063)
(4,033)
(4,722)
(203)
(1,080)
(68,341)
(79,902)
Provision for (reversal of)
credit losses
(88)
(9,359)
-
-
-
285
9,493
331
Other operating expenses
(228)
(22,323)
-
-
-
(3,061)
(20,395)
(46,007)
Government subsidies
1,584
343
2
-
-
-
710
2,639
Total operating costs and
(56,192)
(79,677)
(37,261)
(113,470)
(22,916)
(20,555)
(151,768)
(481,839)
Income (loss) from
60,682
118,376
(25,571)
37,096
74,204
10,385
(141,157)
134,015
|
Noah Holdings Limited
Additional Business Information
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
154,467
-
-
154,467
Recurring service fees
162,047
-
-
162,047
Performance-based income
13,892
-
-
13,892
Other service fees
30,891
-
17,845
48,736
Total revenues from others
361,297
-
17,845
379,142
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
662
769
-
1,431
Recurring service fees
70,607
174,146
-
244,753
Performance-based income
-
9,301
-
9,301
Total revenues from funds
71,269
184,216
-
255,485
Total revenues
432,566
184,216
17,845
634,627
Less: VAT related surcharges
(1,308)
(30)
(3,788)
(5,126)
Net revenues
431,258
184,186
14,057
629,501
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(121,392)
(2,324)
-
(123,716)
Other compensations
(119,549)
(50,521)
(5,481)
(175,551)
Total compensation and benefits
(240,941)
(52,845)
(5,481)
(299,267)
Selling expenses
(42,746)
(14,150)
(5,415)
(62,311)
General and administrative
(46,109)
(16,685)
(8,402)
(71,196)
Provision for (reversal of) credit
(5,089)
546
(36,685)
(41,228)
Other operating
(10,297)
8,067
(6,346)
(8,576)
Government subsidies
13,746
345
12
14,103
Total operating costs and expenses
(331,436)
(74,722)
(62,317)
(468,475)
Income (loss) from operations
99,822
109,464
(48,260)
161,026
|
Noah Holdings Limited
Additional Business Information
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
127,894
-
-
127,894
Recurring service fees
151,469
-
-
151,469
Performance-based income
4,515
-
-
4,515
Other service fees
39,382
-
10,568
49,950
Total revenues from others
323,260
-
10,568
333,828
Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
One-time commissions
9,119
10
-
9,129
Recurring service fees
85,165
169,040
-
254,205
Performance-based income
-
23,413
-
23,413
Total revenues from funds
94,284
192,463
-
286,747
Total revenues
417,544
192,463
10,568
620,575
Less: VAT related surcharges
(1,918)
(162)
(2,641)
(4,721)
Net revenues
415,626
192,301
7,927
615,854
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(124,857)
(6,648)
-
(131,505)
Other compensations
(114,162)
(48,285)
(3,058)
(165,505)
Total compensation and benefits
(239,019)
(54,933)
(3,058)
(297,010)
Selling expenses
(43,303)
(12,411)
(6,176)
(61,890)
General and administrative
(53,575)
(16,356)
(9,971)
(79,902)
Reversal of credit losses
60
78
193
331
Other operating expenses
(16,517)
(22,487)
(7,003)
(46,007)
Government subsidies
2,221
343
75
2,639
Total operating costs and
(350,133)
(105,766)
(25,940)
(481,839)
Income (loss) from operations
65,493
86,535
(18,013)
134,015
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)
Revenues:
Mainland China
341,949
337,921
(1.2 %)
Hong Kong
208,707
231,608
11.0 %
Others
69,919
65,098
(6.9 %)
Total revenues
620,575
634,627
2.3 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Product Types
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)
Mainland China:
Public securities products [1]
117,740
132,068
12.2 %
Private equity products
198,208
176,876
(10.8 %)
Insurance products
11,753
7,199
(38.7 %)
Others
14,248
21,778
52.8 %
Subtotal
341,949
337,921
(1.2 %)
Overseas:
Investment products [2]
136,519
160,393
17.5 %
Insurance products
100,582
101,387
0.8 %
Online business [3]
7,246
10,459
44.3 %
Others
34,279
24,467
(28.6 %)
Subtotal
278,626
296,706
6.5 %
Total revenues
620,575
634,627
2.3 %
[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.
[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products,
[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
June 30,
June 30,
Change
Number of registered clients
459,072
464,631
1.2 %
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
Number of active clients
8,634
9,160
6.1 %
Transaction value:
Private equity products
1,103
1,000
(9.3 %)
Private secondary products
4,137
5,975
44.4 %
Mutual fund products
8,501
9,264
9.0 %
Other products
676
736
8.9 %
Total transaction value
14,417
16,975
17.7 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Information of Overseas Business
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million)
278.6
296.7
6.5 %
Number of Overseas Registered Clients
16,786
18,967
13.0 %
Number of Overseas Active Clients
3,244
3,650
12.5 %
Transaction Value of Overseas Investment Products
7.9
8.3
5.1 %
Number of Overseas Relationship Managers
113
152
34.5 %
Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB, billion)
39.1
41.4
5.9 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited) [12]
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2024
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
99,787
178,576
79.0 %
Adjustment for share-based compensation
21,880
13,008
(40.5 %)
Add: settlement reversal
(11,476)
-
N.A
Less: Tax effect of adjustments
4,139
2,602
(37.1 %)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
106,052
188,982
78.2 %
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
16.2 %
28.4 %
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
17.2 %
30.0 %
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
1.42
2.54
78.9 %
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
1.51
2.69
78.1 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited) ?12?
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2024
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
231,278
327,540
41.6 %
Adjustment for share-based compensation
58,479
37,788
(35.4 %)
Add: settlement reversal
(11,476)
-
N.A
Less: Tax effect of adjustments
11,061
7,558
(31.7 %)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
267,220
357,770
33.9 %
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
18.3 %
26.3 %
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah
21.1 %
28.8 %
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per
3.30
4.65
40.9 %
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah
3.81
5.08
33.3 %
[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchased investment products distributed or received services provided by us during that given period.
[3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.
[4] The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
[5] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes the impact from market value appreciation or depreciation.
[6] Operates under the Noah Upright brand
[7] Operates under the Gopher Asset Management brand
[8] Operates under the Glory brand
[9] Operates under the ARK Wealth Management brand
[10] Operates under the Olive Asset Management brand
[11] Operates under the Glory Family Heritage brand
[12] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any.
