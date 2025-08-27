Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has adopted a refined segment reporting structure to disclose net revenue by each domestic and overseas business segment. The Company believes that this reporting structure better reflects its recent operational adjustments and organizational restructuring, providing investors with a clearer understanding of the financial performance and strategic progress of each business segment. Historical financial information of the corresponding periods in 2024 has been recast to conform to the new structure, and additional business information is provided for comparison purposes.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

N et revenue s for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB629.5 million (US$87.9 million), a 2.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increased distribution of overseas private secondary products and domestic private secondary products. Net revenues increased by 2.4% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in revenue contributed by distribution of investment products.

for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB629.5 million (US$87.9 million), a 2.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increased distribution of overseas private secondary products and domestic private secondary products. Net revenues increased by 2.4% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in revenue contributed by distribution of investment products. Net revenues from overseas for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB296.7 million (US$41.4 million), compared with RMB278.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in net revenues from overseas investment products. Net revenues decreased by 2.5% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions generated from distribution of overseas insurance products.

for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB296.7 million (US$41.4 million), compared with RMB278.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in net revenues from overseas investment products. Net revenues decreased by 2.5% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions generated from distribution of overseas insurance products. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB161.0 million (US$22.5 million), a 20.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 2.2% increase in net revenues and a decrease in one-off expense Gopher paid to one of its funds as general partner.

for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB161.0 million (US$22.5 million), a 20.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 2.2% increase in net revenues and a decrease in one-off expense Gopher paid to one of its funds as general partner. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB178.6 million (US$24.9 million), a 79.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 2.2% increase in net revenues and an increase in the fair value of the funds that Gopher manages and co-invested in.

for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB178.6 million (US$24.9 million), a 79.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 2.2% increase in net revenues and an increase in the fair value of the funds that Gopher manages and co-invested in. Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB189.0 million (US$26.4 million), a 78.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

Noah offers global investment products and provides value-added services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors in its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2025 was 464,631, a 1.2% increase from June 30, 2024, and a 0.3% increase from March 31, 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas registered clients as of June 30, 2025 was 18,967, a 13.0% increase from June 30, 2024 and a 4.2% increase from March 31, 2025.

as of June 30, 2025 was 464,631, a 1.2% increase from June 30, 2024, and a 0.3% increase from March 31, 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas registered clients as of June 30, 2025 was 18,967, a 13.0% increase from June 30, 2024 and a 4.2% increase from March 31, 2025. Total number of active clients [2] who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2025 was 9,160, a 6.1% increase from the second quarter of 2024, and a 3.8% increase from the first quarter of 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2025 was 3,650, a 12.5% increase from the second quarter of 2024, and a 7.9% increase from the first quarter of 2025.

who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2025 was 9,160, a 6.1% increase from the second quarter of 2024, and a 3.8% increase from the first quarter of 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2025 was 3,650, a 12.5% increase from the second quarter of 2024, and a 7.9% increase from the first quarter of 2025. Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2025 was RMB17.0 billion (US$2.4 billion), a 17.7% increase from the second quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 44.4% increase in distribution of private secondary products. Among such products distributed, Noah distributed RMB8.3 billion (US$1.2 billion) of overseas investment products, a 5.1% increase from the second quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 10.3% increase in distribution of private secondary products.

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:



Three months ended June 30,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 8.5

59.0 %

9.2

54.1 % Private secondary products 4.1

28.7 %

6.0

35.3 % Private equity products 1.1

7.7 %

1.0

5.9 % Other products[3] 0.7

4.6 %

0.8

4.7 % All products 14.4

100.0 %

17.0

100.0 %

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:

Type of products in Mainland China Three months ended June 30,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 5.0

77.1 %

5.7

65.5 % Private secondary products 1.2

18.9 %

2.8

32.2 % Other products 0.3

4.0 %

0.2

2.3 % All products in Mainland China 6.5

100.0 %

8.7

100.0 %

Type of overseas products Three months ended June 30,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 3.5

44.2 %

3.5

42.2 % Private secondary products 2.9

36.7 %

3.2

38.6 % Private equity products 1.1

13.9 %

1.0

12.0 % Other products 0.4

5.2 %

0.6

7.2 % All Overseas products 7.9

100.0 %

8.3

100.0 %

C overage network in mainland China included 12 cities as of June 30, 2025, compared with 15 cities as of June 30, 2024 and 11 cities as of March 31, 2025, primarily due to the continued streamlining of the Company's domestic coverage network.

in mainland China included 12 cities as of June 30, 2025, compared with 15 cities as of June 30, 2024 and 11 cities as of March 31, 2025, primarily due to the continued streamlining of the Company's domestic coverage network. Aggregate number of overseas relationship managers was 152 as of June 30, 2025, a 34.5% increase from June 30, 2024, and a 16.0% increase from March 31, 2025.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), a leading multi-asset manager in mainland China, and Olive Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Olive Asset Management" or "Olive"), as the overseas asset management brand focused on providing global investment solutions with offices in Hong Kong, Japan and the United States. Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management develop and manage assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategies investments denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of June 30, 2025 remained relatively stable at RMB145.1 billion (US$20.3 billion), compared with RMB154.0 billion as of June 30, 2024 and RMB149.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. Mainland China assets under management as of June 30, 2025 were RMB103.7 billion (US$14.5 billion), compared with RMB114.9 billion as of June 30, 2024 and RMB106.6 billion as of March 31, 2025. Overseas assets under management as of June 30, 2025 were RMB41.4 billion (US$5.8 billion), compared with RMB39.1 billion as of June 30, 2024 and RMB42.7 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:

Investment type

As of

March 31,

2025



Growth

Allocation/

Redemption[4]

As of

June 30,

2025



(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity

130.4

87.4 %

0.2

1.3

129.3

89.1 % Public securities[5]

9.4

6.3 %

1.6

1.7

9.3

6.4 % Real estate

5.1

3.4 %

-

0.5

4.6

3.2 % Multi-strategies

3.9

2.6 %

-

2.0

1.9

1.3 % Others

0.5

0.3 %

-

0.5

-

- All Investments

149.3

100.0 %

1.8

6.0

145.1

100.0 %

Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:

Mainland China

Investment type

As of

March 31,

2025



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

June 30,

2025



(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity

97.3

91.2 %

-

0.8

96.5

93.1 % Public securities

5.3

5.0 %

0.2

0.4

5.1

4.9 % Real estate

1.2

1.1 %

-

0.5

0.7

0.7 % Multi-strategies

2.3

2.2 %

-

0.9

1.4

1.3 % Others

0.5

0.5 %

-

0.5

-

- All Investments

106.6

100.0 %

0.2

3.1

103.7

100.0 %

Overseas Investment type

As of

March 31,

2025



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

June 30,

2025



(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity

33.1

77.5 %

0.2

0.5

32.8

79.3 % Public securities

4.1

9.6 %

1.4

1.3

4.2

10.1 % Real estate

3.9

9.1 %

-

-

3.9

9.4 % Multi-strategies

1.6

3.8 %

-

1.1

0.5

1.2 % All Investments

42.7

100.0 %

1.6

2.9

41.4

100.0 %

Other Businesses

Noah's other businesses mainly include providing clients with additional comprehensive services and investment products.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, Co-founder and Chairwoman of Noah Holdings, commented, "We are pleased to report that Noah has made steady progress in navigating through a challenging period in the wealth management industry. This quarter, we have seen a recovery in both profitability and revenue, reflecting the positive impact of our strategic initiatives. Our operational income saw a solid 20.2% year-on-year growth, while non-GAAP net profit surged by an impressive 78.2% year-on-year, contributed by strong growth in the distribution of investment products and an uptick in management fees. Additionally, our international revenue continues to grow, now representing nearly 50% of total net revenues, reinforcing the effectiveness of our global expansion strategy. As we continue to work toward strengthening our position in the market, we recognize that the broader economic environment presents uncertainties, and we remain vigilant in managing these challenges. Our focus remains on executing our strategy to drive long-term, sustainable growth while maintaining prudent oversight of market conditions to deliver steady returns for our shareholders."

SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB629.5 million (US$87.9 million), a 2.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in distribution of overseas private secondary products and domestic private secondary products.

Net Revenues under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2024

Q2 2025

YoY Change Domestic public securities[6] 116.8

131.8

12.8 % Domestic asset management[7] 198.1

177.1

(10.6 %) Domestic insurance[8] 11.7

7.2

(38.7 %) Overseas wealth management[9] 150.6

129.4

(14.1 %) Overseas asset management[10] 97.1

108.3

11.5 % Overseas insurance and comprehensive

services[11] 30.9

59.0

90.9 % Headquarters 10.6

16.7

57.3 % Total net revenues 615.8

629.5

2.2 %

Domestic public securities is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB131.8 million (US$18.4 million), a 12.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in one-time commissions generated from distribution of private secondary products.

is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB131.8 million (US$18.4 million), a 12.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in one-time commissions generated from distribution of private secondary products. Domestic asset management is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB177.1 million (US$24.7 million), a 10.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to decreases in recurring service fees and performance-based income generated from private equity products.

is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB177.1 million (US$24.7 million), a 10.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to decreases in recurring service fees and performance-based income generated from private equity products. Domestic insurance is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million), a 38.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products.

is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million), a 38.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products. Overseas wealth management is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB129.4 million (US$18.1 million), a 14.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in allocated commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products.

is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB129.4 million (US$18.1 million), a 14.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in allocated commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products. Overseas asset management is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB108.3 million (US$15.1 million), a 11.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, due to an increase in net revenues contributed by private equity investment products managed by Olive.

is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB108.3 million (US$15.1 million), a 11.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, due to an increase in net revenues contributed by private equity investment products managed by Olive. Overseas insurance and comprehensive services is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB59.0 million (US$8.2 million), a 90.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in allocated commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers.

is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB59.0 million (US$8.2 million), a 90.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in allocated commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers. Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Shanghai as well as administrative costs and expenses that were not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments. Net revenues during the second quarter of 2025 were RMB16.7 million (US$2.3 million), compared with RMB10.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in the value-added services Noah offers to its high-net-worth clients.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB468.5 million (US$65.4 million), a 2.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB299.3 million (US$41.8 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB62.3 million (US$8.7 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB71.2 million (US$9.9 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB41.2 million (US$5.8 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million).

Operating costs and expenses for Domestic public securities for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB23.9 million (US$3.3 million), a 57.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation and an increase in government subsidies.

for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB23.9 million (US$3.3 million), a 57.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation and an increase in government subsidies. Operating costs and expenses for Domestic asset management for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB22.0 million (US$3.1 million), a 72.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in one-off expense Gopher paid to one of its funds as general partner.

for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB22.0 million (US$3.1 million), a 72.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in one-off expense Gopher paid to one of its funds as general partner. Operating costs and expenses for Domestic insurance for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB14.8 million (US$2.1 million), a 60.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in our domestic insurance business activities.

for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB14.8 million (US$2.1 million), a 60.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in our domestic insurance business activities. Operating costs and expenses for Overseas wealth management for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB101.6 million (US$14.2 million), a 10.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in other compensations .

for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB101.6 million (US$14.2 million), a 10.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in other compensations Operating costs and expenses for Overseas asset management for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB35.7 million (US$5.0 million), a 55.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the increase in relationship manager compensation.

for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB35.7 million (US$5.0 million), a 55.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the increase in relationship manager compensation. Operating costs and expenses for Overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB29.3 million (US$4.1 million), a 42.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily driven by higher costs relating to overseas insurance business.

for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB29.3 million (US$4.1 million), a 42.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily driven by higher costs relating to overseas insurance business. Operating costs and expenses for Headquarters for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB241.2 million (US$33.7 million), a 58.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due an increase in provision for credit losses related to the suspended lending business.

Income(loss) from operations

Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2024



Q2 2025



YoY Change Domestic public securities 60.7



107.8



77.8 % Domestic asset management 118.4



155.1



31.0 % Domestic insurance (25.6)



(7.6)



(70.2 %) Overseas wealth management 37.1



27.8



(25.1 %) Overseas asset management 74.2



72.6



(2.1 %) Overseas insurance and

comprehensive services 10.4



29.8



186.8 % Headquarters (141.2)



(224.5)



59.1 % Total income from operations 134.0



161.0



20.2 %

Income from operations for Domestic public securities for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB107.8 million (US$15.1 million), a 77.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB107.8 million (US$15.1 million), a 77.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for Domestic asset management for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB155.1 million (US$21.7 million), a 31.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB155.1 million (US$21.7 million), a 31.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Loss from operations for Domestic insurance for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB7.6 million (US$1.1 million), a 70.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB7.6 million (US$1.1 million), a 70.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for Overseas wealth management for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB27.8 million (US$3.9 million), a 25.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB27.8 million (US$3.9 million), a 25.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for Overseas asset management for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB72.6 million (US$10.1 million), a 2.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB72.6 million (US$10.1 million), a 2.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for Overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2025 RMB29.8 million (US$4.2 million), a 186.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the second quarter of 2025 RMB29.8 million (US$4.2 million), a 186.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Loss from operations for Headquarters for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB224.5 million (US$31.3 million), a 59.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 25.6%, compared with 21.8% for the corresponding period in 2024.

Interest Income

Interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB33.5 million (US$4.7 million), a 21.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

Investment Loss/Income

Investment loss for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB13.9 million (US$1.9 million), compared with investment income of RMB10.4 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to unrealized loss from fair value changes on equity investments.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB63.7 million (US$8.9 million), a 58.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to increases in effective tax rate relating to dividend withholding tax in mainland China.

Net Income

Net Income Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB178.5 million (US$24.9 million), a 72.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Net margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 28.4%, compared with 16.8% for the corresponding period in 2024. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB178.6 million (US$24.9 million), a 79.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was 28.4%, compared with 16.2% for the corresponding period in 2024. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB2.56 (US$0.36) and RMB2.54 (US$0.35), compared with RMB1.42 and RMB1.42 for the corresponding period in 2024, respectively.





Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB189.0 million (US$26.4 million), a 78.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was 30.0%, compared with 17.2% for the corresponding period in 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB2.69 (US$0.38), compared with RMB1.51 for the corresponding period in 2024.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had RMB3,821.8 million (US$533.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,075.4 million as of March 31, 2025 and RMB4,604.9 million as of June 30, 2024, respectively.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2025 was RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million), compared with net cash inflow of RMB49.7 million in the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in redemption of trading debt securities in the second quarter of 2025.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2025 was RMB171.7 million (US$24.0 million), compared with net cash outflow of RMB548.2 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in purchase of held-to-maturity investments in the second quarter of 2025.

Net cash outflow to the Company's financing activities was RMB71.5 million (US$10.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with net cash outflow of RMB44.6 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to share repurchases in the second quarter of 2025.

CONFERENCE CALL

Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter of 2025 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.

The conference call will be accessed via Zoom webinar with the following details:

Dial-in details:





Conference title: Noah Second Quarter and Half Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call Date/Time: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time





Dial in:





- Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976



- United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003



- Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115



- International Toll: 1-412-317-6061



Participant Password: 6509383













A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until September 3, 2025 at 1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 8450356.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website under the "Financial Reports" section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expenses or reversal and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

In the first half of 2025, Noah distributed RMB33.1 billion (US$4.6 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB145.1 billion (US$20.3 billion) as of June 30, 2025.

Noah's domestic and overseas wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers major cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), New York, Silicon Valley, Singapore, and Los Angeles. The Company's wealth management business had 464,631 registered clients as of June 30, 2025. Through its domestic and overseas asset management business operated by Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategies and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also operates other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ended June 30, 2025 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



As of



March 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2025

2025

2025



RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents 4,075,358

3,821,846

533,509

Restricted cash 8,435

10,617

1,482

Short-term investments 1,316,190

1,602,362

223,681

Accounts receivable, net 406,167

403,226

56,288

Amounts due from related parties 536,316

591,977

82,637

Loans receivable, net 158,990

122,658

17,122

Other current assets 217,566

223,676

31,222

Total current assets 6,719,022

6,776,362

945,941

Long-term investments, net 888,987

712,155

99,413

Investment in affiliates 1,328,980

1,363,061

190,276

Property and equipment, net 2,368,830

2,346,487

327,557

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 113,827

109,688

15,312

Deferred tax assets 317,107

317,124

44,269

Other non-current assets 136,959

120,005

16,752

Total Assets 11,873,712

11,744,882

1,639,520

Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:











Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 422,444

324,621

45,315

Income tax payable 75,108

55,491

7,746

Deferred revenues 72,415

62,097

8,668

Dividend payable -

550,000

76,777

Contingent liabilities 473,328

467,255

65,226

Other current liabilities 353,214

302,049

42,164

Total current liabilities 1,396,509

1,761,513

245,896

Deferred tax liabilities 244,205

242,254

33,817

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 64,066

69,597

9,715

Other non-current liabilities 14,003

9,755

1,362

Total Liabilities 1,718,783

2,083,119

290,790

Equity 10,154,929

9,661,763

1,348,730

Total Liabilities and Equity 11,873,712

11,744,882

1,639,520

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2024

2025

2025



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 127,894

154,467

21,563

20.8 % Recurring service fees 151,469

162,047

22,621

7.0 % Performance-based income 4,515

13,892

1,939

207.7 % Other service fees 49,950

48,736

6,803

(2.4 %) Total revenues from others 333,828

379,142

52,926

13.6 % Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages:













One-time commissions 9,129

1,431

200

(84.3 %) Recurring service fees 254,205

244,753

34,166

(3.7 %) Performance-based income 23,413

9,301

1,298

(60.3 %) Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 286,747

255,485

35,664

(10.9 %) Total revenues 620,575

634,627

88,590

2.3 % Less: VAT related surcharges (4,721)

(5,126)

(716)

8.6 % Net revenues 615,854

629,501

87,874

2.2 % Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (131,505)

(123,716)

(17,270)

(5.9 %) Other compensations (165,505)

(175,551)

(24,507)

6.1 % Total compensation and benefits (297,010)

(299,267)

(41,777)

0.8 % Selling expenses (61,890)

(62,311)

(8,698)

0.7 % General and administrative

expenses (79,902)

(71,196)

(9,939)

(10.9 %) Reversal of (provision for) credit

losses 331

(41,228)

(5,755)

.N.A Other operating expenses (46,007)

(8,576)

(1,197)

(81.4 %) Government subsidies 2,639

14,103

1,969

434.4 % Total operating costs and expenses (481,839)

(468,475)

(65,397)

(2.8 %) Income from operations 134,015

161,026

22,477

20.2 % Other income:













Interest income 42,587

33,505

4,677

(21.3 %) Investment income (loss) 10,400

(13,938)

(1,946)

.N.A Reversal of settlement expenses 11,476

-

-

- Other (expenses) income (2,828)

14,391

2,009

.N.A Total other income 61,635

33,958

4,740

(44.9 %) Income before taxes and income

from equity in affiliates 195,650

194,984

27,217

(0.3 %) Income tax expense (40,257)

(63,690)

(8,891)

58.2 % (Loss) income from equity in affiliates (51,700)

47,243

6,595

.N.A Net income 103,693

178,537

24,921

72.2 % Less: net income (loss) attributable

to non-controlling interests 3,906

(39)

(5)

.N.A Net income attributable to Noah

shareholders 99,787

178,576

24,926

79.0 %















Income per ADS, basic 1.42

2.56

0.36

80.3 % Income per ADS, diluted 1.42

2.54

0.35

78.9 % Margin analysis:













Operating margin 21.8 %

25.6 %

25.6 %



Net margin 16.8 %

28.4 %

28.4 %



Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:













Basic 70,229,503

69,778,574

69,778,574



Diluted 70,429,388

70,174,751

70,174,751



ADS equivalent outstanding at end of

period 65,806,082

65,830,895

65,830,895







[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary share represents one ADS.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2024

2025

2025



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 313,149

309,458

43,199

(1.2 %) Recurring service fees 306,634

313,643

43,783

2.3 % Performance-based income 10,043

27,878

3,892

177.6 % Other service fees 84,910

85,599

11,949

0.8 % Total revenues from others 714,736

736,578

102,823

3.1 % Revenues from funds Gopher/

Olive manages:













One-time commissions 10,956

5,181

723

(52.7 %) Recurring service fees 516,894

489,133

68,280

(5.4 %) Performance-based income 32,257

23,830

3,327

(26.1 %) Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 560,107

518,144

72,330

(7.5 %) Total revenues 1,274,843

1,254,722

175,153

(1.6 %) Less: VAT related surcharges (9,454)

(10,627)

(1,483)

12.4 % Net revenues 1,265,389

1,244,095

173,670

(1.7 %) Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers

compensation (275,800)

(246,284)

(34,380)

(10.7 %) Other compensations (409,995)

(356,878)

(49,818)

(13.0 %) Total compensation and

benefits (685,795)

(603,162)

(84,198)

(12.0 %) Selling expenses (124,222)

(113,383)

(15,828)

(8.7 %) General and administrative

expenses (151,018)

(135,637)

(18,934)

(10.2 %) Reversal of (provision for)

credit losses 428

(44,038)

(6,147)

.N.A Other operating expenses (63,153)

(24,275)

(3,389)

(61.6 %) Government subsidies 13,872

23,434

3,271

68.9 % Total operating costs and

expenses (1,009,888)

(897,061)

(125,225)

(11.2 %) Income from operations 255,501

347,034

48,445

35.8 % Other income:













Interest income 88,772

66,306

9,256

(25.3 %) Investment income (loss) 15,585

(7,668)

(1,070)

.N.A Reversal of settlement

expenses 11,476

-

-

.N.A Other income 1,107

11,310

1,579

921.7 % Total other income 116,940

69,948

9,765

(40.2 %) Income before taxes and

income from equity in affiliates 372,441

416,982

58,210

12.0 % Income tax expense (82,943)

(124,295)

(17,351)

49.9 % (Loss) income from equity in

affiliates (53,942)

35,669

4,979

N.A. Net income 235,556

328,356

45,838

39.4 % Less: net income attributable to

non-controlling interests 4,278

816

114

(80.9 %) Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 231,278

327,540

45,724

41.6 %















Income per ADS, basic 3.30

4.69

0.65

42.1 % Income per ADS, diluted 3.30

4.65

0.65

40.9 % Margin analysis:













Operating margin 20.2 %

27.9 %

27.9 %



Net margin 18.6 %

26.4 %

26.4 %



Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:













Basic 70,036,724

69,856,207

69,856,207



Diluted 70,163,305

70,387,492

70,387,492



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 65,806,082

65,830,895

65,830,895





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary share represents one ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended





June 30, 2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

Change



RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000





Net income 103,693

178,537

24,921

72.2 %

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustments 29,283

(64,764)

(9,041)

N.A.

Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale

investment -

236

33

N.A.

Comprehensive income 132,976

114,009

15,913

(14.3 %)

Less: Comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests 3,510

(401)

(56)

N.A.

Comprehensive income attributable to Noah

shareholders 129,466

114,410

15,969

(11.6 %)











































Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Six months ended





June 30, 2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

Change



RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000





Net income 235,556

328,356

45,838

39.4 %

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustments 82,683

(87,598)

(12,228)

N.A.

Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale

investment -

469

65

N.A.

Comprehensive income 318,239

241,227

33,675

(24.2 %)

Less: Comprehensive gain attributable to non-

controlling interests 3,018

509

71

(83.1 %)

Comprehensive income attributable to Noah

shareholders 315,221

240,718

33,604

(23.6 %)











































Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2025























Domestic

public

securities

Domestic

asset

management

Domestic

insurance

Overseas

wealth

management

Overseas

asset

management

Overseas

insurance

and

comprehensive

services

Headquarters

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000



































Revenues:































Revenues from others































One-time commissions 16,884

125

7,199

70,715

8,662

50,882

-

154,467

Recurring service fees 85,443

43,427

-

9,954

23,223

-

-

162,047

Performance-based income 13,889

-

-

-

3

-

-

13,892

Other service fees -

-

-

19,088

-

8,180

21,468

48,736

Total revenues from others 116,216

43,552

7,199

99,757

31,888

59,062

21,468

379,142

Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages































One-time commissions 1,243

188

-

-

-

-

-

1,431

Recurring service fees 13,886

132,139

-

29,618

69,110

-

-

244,753

Performance-based income 722

1,308

-

-

7,271

-

-

9,301

Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 15,851

133,635

-

29,618

76,381

-

-

255,485

Total revenues 132,067

177,187

7,199

129,375

108,269

59,062

21,468

634,627

Less: VAT related surcharges (281)

(30)

(35)

-

-

-

(4,780)

(5,126)

Net revenues 131,786

177,157

7,164

129,375

108,269

59,062

16,688

629,501

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits































Relationship managers

compensation (26,417)

(10,746)

(3,914)

(62,873)

(13,763)

(6,003)

-

(123,716)

Other compensations (6,671)

(16,209)

(7,722)

(20,830)

(12,476)

(12,540)

(99,103)

(175,551)

Total compensation and

benefits (33,088)

(26,955)

(11,636)

(83,703)

(26,239)

(18,543)

(99,103)

(299,267)

Selling expenses (2,200)

(1,807)

(782)

(15,888)

(8,698)

(2,713)

(30,223)

(62,311)

General and administrative

expenses (53)

(1,735)

(2,358)

(2,010)

(731)

(1,576)

(62,733)

(71,196)

Reversal of (provision for)

credit losses 119

77

-

-

-

1,710

(43,134)

(41,228)

Other operating expenses

(income) (632)

8,067

-

-

-

(8,174)

(7,837)

(8,576)

Government subsidies 11,931

327

-

-

11

22

1,812

14,103

Total operating costs and

expenses (23,923)

(22,026)

(14,776)

(101,601)

(35,657)

(29,274)

(241,218)

(468,475)

Income (loss) from

operations 107,863

155,131

(7,612)

27,774

72,612

29,788

(224,530)

161,026





























































Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2024























Domestic

public

securities

Domestic

asset

management

Domestic

insurance

Overseas

wealth

management

Overseas

asset

management

Overseas

insurance

and

comprehensive

services

Headquarters

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000



































Revenues:































Revenues from others































One-time commissions 3,059

563

11,753

88,822

3,581

20,116

-

127,894

Recurring service fees 94,169

42,015

-

4,477

10,446

-

362

151,469

Performance-based income 980

-

-

-

3,535

-

-

4,515

Other service fees 0

-

-

25,240

-

10,824

13,886

49,950

Total revenues from others 98,208

42,578

11,753

118,539

17,562

30,940

14,248

333,828

Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages































One-time commissions 5,115

-

-

2,810

1,204

-

-

9,129

Recurring service fees 14,372

142,442

-

29,217

68,174

-

-

254,205

Performance-based income 45

13,188

-

-

10,180

-

-

23,413

Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 19,532

155,630

-

32,027

79,558

-

-

286,747

Total revenues 117,740

198,208

11,753

150,566

97,120

30,940

14,248

620,575

Less: VAT related surcharges (866)

(155)

(63)

-

-

-

(3,637)

(4,721)

Net revenues 116,874

198,053

11,690

150,566

97,120

30,940

10,611

615,854

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits































Relationship managers

compensation (40,846)

(22,071)

(19,862)

(44,751)

(1,504)

(2,471)

-

(131,505)

Other compensations (13,650)

(23,500)

(11,706)

(44,350)

(14,826)

(11,486)

(45,987)

(165,505)

Total compensation and

benefits (54,496)

(45,571)

(31,568)

(89,101)

(16,330)

(13,957)

(45,987)

(297,010)

Selling expenses (2,504)

(1,704)

(1,662)

(19,647)

(6,383)

(2,742)

(27,248)

(61,890)

General and administrative

expenses (460)

(1,063)

(4,033)

(4,722)

(203)

(1,080)

(68,341)

(79,902)

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (88)

(9,359)

-

-

-

285

9,493

331

Other operating expenses (228)

(22,323)

-

-

-

(3,061)

(20,395)

(46,007)

Government subsidies 1,584

343

2

-

-

-

710

2,639

Total operating costs and

expenses (56,192)

(79,677)

(37,261)

(113,470)

(22,916)

(20,555)

(151,768)

(481,839)

Income (loss) from

operations 60,682

118,376

(25,571)

37,096

74,204

10,385

(141,157)

134,015





























































Noah Holdings Limited Additional Business Information (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2025

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 154,467

-

-

154,467 Recurring service fees 162,047

-

-

162,047 Performance-based income 13,892

-

-

13,892 Other service fees 30,891

-

17,845

48,736 Total revenues from others 361,297

-

17,845

379,142 Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages:













One-time commissions 662

769

-

1,431 Recurring service fees 70,607

174,146

-

244,753 Performance-based income -

9,301

-

9,301 Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 71,269

184,216

-

255,485 Total revenues 432,566

184,216

17,845

634,627 Less: VAT related surcharges (1,308)

(30)

(3,788)

(5,126) Net revenues 431,258

184,186

14,057

629,501 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (121,392)

(2,324)

-

(123,716) Other compensations (119,549)

(50,521)

(5,481)

(175,551) Total compensation and benefits (240,941)

(52,845)

(5,481)

(299,267) Selling expenses (42,746)

(14,150)

(5,415)

(62,311) General and administrative

expenses (46,109)

(16,685)

(8,402)

(71,196) Provision for (reversal of) credit

losses (5,089)

546

(36,685)

(41,228) Other operating

expenses(income) (10,297)

8,067

(6,346)

(8,576) Government subsidies 13,746

345

12

14,103 Total operating costs and expenses (331,436)

(74,722)

(62,317)

(468,475) Income (loss) from operations 99,822

109,464

(48,260)

161,026

Noah Holdings Limited Additional Business Information (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2024

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 127,894

-

-

127,894 Recurring service fees 151,469

-

-

151,469 Performance-based income 4,515

-

-

4,515 Other service fees 39,382

-

10,568

49,950 Total revenues from others 323,260

-

10,568

333,828 Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages:













One-time commissions 9,119

10

-

9,129 Recurring service fees 85,165

169,040

-

254,205 Performance-based income -

23,413

-

23,413 Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 94,284

192,463

-

286,747 Total revenues 417,544

192,463

10,568

620,575 Less: VAT related surcharges (1,918)

(162)

(2,641)

(4,721) Net revenues 415,626

192,301

7,927

615,854 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (124,857)

(6,648)

-

(131,505) Other compensations (114,162)

(48,285)

(3,058)

(165,505) Total compensation and benefits (239,019)

(54,933)

(3,058)

(297,010) Selling expenses (43,303)

(12,411)

(6,176)

(61,890) General and administrative

expenses (53,575)

(16,356)

(9,971)

(79,902) Reversal of credit losses 60

78

193

331 Other operating expenses (16,517)

(22,487)

(7,003)

(46,007) Government subsidies 2,221

343

75

2,639 Total operating costs and

expenses (350,133)

(105,766)

(25,940)

(481,839) Income (loss) from operations 65,493

86,535

(18,013)

134,015





Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)

Three months ended







June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)















Revenues:











Mainland China 341,949

337,921

(1.2 %)

Hong Kong 208,707

231,608

11.0 %

Others 69,919

65,098

(6.9 %)

Total revenues 620,575

634,627

2.3 %



















Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Product Types (unaudited)

Three months ended







June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)















Mainland China:











Public securities products [1] 117,740

132,068

12.2 %

Private equity products 198,208

176,876

(10.8 %)

Insurance products 11,753

7,199

(38.7 %)

Others 14,248

21,778

52.8 %

Subtotal 341,949

337,921

(1.2 %)















Overseas:











Investment products [2] 136,519

160,393

17.5 %

Insurance products 100,582

101,387

0.8 %

Online business [3] 7,246

10,459

44.3 %

Others 34,279

24,467

(28.6 %)

Subtotal 278,626

296,706

6.5 %

Total revenues 620,575

634,627

2.3 %





[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.

[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products,

private equity products, real estate products and private credit products.

[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.



Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)



As of





June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

Change











Number of registered clients 459,072

464,631

1.2 %





























































Three months ended





June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients 8,634

9,160

6.1 % Transaction value:









Private equity products 1,103

1,000

(9.3 %) Private secondary products 4,137

5,975

44.4 % Mutual fund products 8,501

9,264

9.0 % Other products 676

736

8.9 % Total transaction value 14,417

16,975

17.7 %

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Information of Overseas Business (unaudited)











Three months ended





June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

Change















Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million) 278.6

296.7

6.5 % Number of Overseas Registered Clients 16,786

18,967

13.0 % Number of Overseas Active Clients 3,244

3,650

12.5 % Transaction Value of Overseas Investment Products

(RMB, billion) 7.9

8.3

5.1 % Number of Overseas Relationship Managers 113

152

34.5 % Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB, billion) 39.1

41.4

5.9 %

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) [12]

Three months ended





June 30,

June 30,

Change

2024

2025





RMB'000

RMB'000















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 99,787

178,576

79.0 % Adjustment for share-based compensation 21,880

13,008

(40.5 %) Add: settlement reversal (11,476)

-

N.A Less: Tax effect of adjustments 4,139

2,602

(37.1 %) Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 106,052

188,982

78.2 %











Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 16.2 %

28.4 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 17.2 %

30.0 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 1.42

2.54

78.9 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 1.51

2.69

78.1 %















Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) ?12?

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,

Change

2024

2025





RMB'000

RMB'000















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 231,278

327,540

41.6 % Adjustment for share-based compensation 58,479

37,788

(35.4 %) Add: settlement reversal (11,476)

-

N.A Less: Tax effect of adjustments 11,061

7,558

(31.7 %) Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 267,220

357,770

33.9 %











Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 18.3 %

26.3 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah

shareholders 21.1 %

28.8 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per

ADS, diluted 3.30

4.65

40.9 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah

shareholders per ADS, diluted 3.81

5.08

33.3 %















[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchased investment products distributed or received services provided by us during that given period. [3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others. [4] The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. [5] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes the impact from market value appreciation or depreciation. [6] Operates under the Noah Upright brand [7] Operates under the Gopher Asset Management brand [8] Operates under the Glory brand [9] Operates under the ARK Wealth Management brand [10] Operates under the Olive Asset Management brand [11] Operates under the Glory Family Heritage brand [12] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any.

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited