Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has adopted a refined segment reporting structure to disclose net revenue by each domestic and overseas business segment. The Company believes that this reporting structure better reflects its recent operational adjustments and organizational restructuring, providing investors with a clearer understanding of the financial performance and strategic progress of each business segment. Historical financial information of the corresponding periods in 2024 has been recast to conform to the new structure, and additional business information is provided for comparison purposes.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB629.5 million (US$87.9 million), a 2.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increased distribution of overseas private secondary products and domestic private secondary products. Net revenues increased by 2.4% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in revenue contributed by distribution of investment products.
  • Net revenues from overseas for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB296.7 million (US$41.4 million), compared with RMB278.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in net revenues from overseas investment products. Net revenues decreased by 2.5% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions generated from distribution of overseas insurance products.
  • Income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB161.0 million (US$22.5 million), a 20.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 2.2% increase in net revenues and a decrease in one-off expense Gopher paid to one of its funds as general partner.
  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB178.6 million (US$24.9 million), a 79.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 2.2% increase in net revenues and an increase in the fair value of the funds that Gopher manages and co-invested in.
  • Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB189.0 million (US$26.4 million), a 78.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

Noah offers global investment products and provides value-added services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors in its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

  • Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2025 was 464,631, a 1.2% increase from June 30, 2024, and a 0.3% increase from March 31, 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas registered clients as of June 30, 2025 was 18,967, a 13.0% increase from June 30, 2024 and a 4.2% increase from March 31, 2025.
  • Total number of active clients[2] who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2025 was 9,160, a 6.1% increase from the second quarter of 2024, and a 3.8% increase from the first quarter of 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2025 was 3,650, a 12.5% increase from the second quarter of 2024, and a 7.9% increase from the first quarter of 2025.
  • Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2025 was RMB17.0 billion (US$2.4 billion), a 17.7% increase from the second quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 44.4% increase in distribution of private secondary products. Among such products distributed, Noah distributed RMB8.3 billion (US$1.2 billion) of overseas investment products, a 5.1% increase from the second quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 10.3% increase in distribution of private secondary products.

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:


Three months ended June 30,


2024


2025


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

8.5


59.0 %


9.2


54.1 %

Private secondary products

4.1


28.7 %


6.0


35.3 %

Private equity products

1.1


7.7 %


1.0


5.9 %

Other products[3]

0.7


4.6 %


0.8


4.7 %

All products

14.4


100.0 %


17.0


100.0 %

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:

Type of products in Mainland China

Three months ended June 30,


2024


2025


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

5.0


77.1 %


5.7


65.5 %

Private secondary products

1.2


18.9 %


2.8


32.2 %

Other products

0.3


4.0 %


0.2


2.3 %

All products in Mainland China

6.5


100.0 %


8.7


100.0 %


Type of overseas products

Three months ended June 30,


2024


2025


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

3.5


44.2 %


3.5


42.2 %

Private secondary products

2.9


36.7 %


3.2


38.6 %

Private equity products

1.1


13.9 %


1.0


12.0 %

Other products

0.4


5.2 %


0.6


7.2 %

All Overseas products

7.9


100.0 %


8.3


100.0 %

  • Coverage network in mainland China included 12 cities as of June 30, 2025, compared with 15 cities as of June 30, 2024 and 11 cities as of March 31, 2025, primarily due to the continued streamlining of the Company's domestic coverage network.
  • Aggregate number of overseas relationship managers was 152 as of June 30, 2025, a 34.5% increase from June 30, 2024, and a 16.0% increase from March 31, 2025.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), a leading multi-asset manager in mainland China, and Olive Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Olive Asset Management" or "Olive"), as the overseas asset management brand focused on providing global investment solutions with offices in Hong Kong, Japan and the United States. Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management develop and manage assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategies investments denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

  • Total assets under management as of June 30, 2025 remained relatively stable at RMB145.1 billion (US$20.3 billion), compared with RMB154.0 billion as of June 30, 2024 and RMB149.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. Mainland China assets under management as of June 30, 2025 were RMB103.7 billion (US$14.5 billion), compared with RMB114.9 billion as of June 30, 2024 and RMB106.6 billion as of March 31, 2025. Overseas assets under management as of June 30, 2025 were RMB41.4 billion (US$5.8 billion), compared with RMB39.1 billion as of June 30, 2024 and RMB42.7 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:

Investment type


As of
March 31,
2025



Growth


Allocation/
Redemption[4]


As of
June 30,
2025



(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity


130.4


87.4 %


0.2


1.3


129.3


89.1 %

Public securities[5]


9.4


6.3 %


1.6


1.7


9.3


6.4 %

Real estate


5.1


3.4 %


-


0.5


4.6


3.2 %

Multi-strategies


3.9


2.6 %


-


2.0


1.9


1.3 %

Others


0.5


0.3 %


-


0.5


-


-

All Investments


149.3


100.0 %


1.8


6.0


145.1


100.0 %

Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:

Mainland China
Investment type


As of
March 31,
2025



Growth


Allocation/

Redemption


As of
June 30,
2025



(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity


97.3


91.2 %


-


0.8


96.5


93.1 %

Public securities


5.3


5.0 %


0.2


0.4


5.1


4.9 %

Real estate


1.2


1.1 %


-


0.5


0.7


0.7 %

Multi-strategies


2.3


2.2 %


-


0.9


1.4


1.3 %

Others


0.5


0.5 %


-


0.5


-


-

All Investments


106.6


100.0 %


0.2


3.1


103.7


100.0 %


Overseas

Investment type


As of
March 31,
2025



Growth


Allocation/

Redemption


As of
June 30,
2025



(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity


33.1


77.5 %


0.2


0.5


32.8


79.3 %

Public securities


4.1


9.6 %


1.4


1.3


4.2


10.1 %

Real estate


3.9


9.1 %


-


-


3.9


9.4 %

Multi-strategies


1.6


3.8 %


-


1.1


0.5


1.2 %

All Investments


42.7


100.0 %


1.6


2.9


41.4


100.0 %

Other Businesses

Noah's other businesses mainly include providing clients with additional comprehensive services and investment products.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, Co-founder and Chairwoman of Noah Holdings, commented, "We are pleased to report that Noah has made steady progress in navigating through a challenging period in the wealth management industry. This quarter, we have seen a recovery in both profitability and revenue, reflecting the positive impact of our strategic initiatives. Our operational income saw a solid 20.2% year-on-year growth, while non-GAAP net profit surged by an impressive 78.2% year-on-year, contributed by strong growth in the distribution of investment products and an uptick in management fees. Additionally, our international revenue continues to grow, now representing nearly 50% of total net revenues, reinforcing the effectiveness of our global expansion strategy. As we continue to work toward strengthening our position in the market, we recognize that the broader economic environment presents uncertainties, and we remain vigilant in managing these challenges. Our focus remains on executing our strategy to drive long-term, sustainable growth while maintaining prudent oversight of market conditions to deliver steady returns for our shareholders."

SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB629.5 million (US$87.9 million), a 2.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in distribution of overseas private secondary products and domestic private secondary products.

Net Revenues under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q2 2024


Q2 2025


YoY Change

Domestic public securities[6]

116.8


131.8


12.8 %

Domestic asset management[7]

198.1


177.1


(10.6 %)

Domestic insurance[8]

11.7


7.2


(38.7 %)

Overseas wealth management[9]

150.6


129.4


(14.1 %)

Overseas asset management[10]

97.1


108.3


11.5 %

Overseas insurance and comprehensive
services[11]

30.9


59.0


90.9 %

Headquarters

10.6


16.7


57.3 %

Total net revenues

615.8


629.5


2.2 %

  • Domestic public securities is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB131.8 million (US$18.4 million), a 12.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in one-time commissions generated from distribution of private secondary products.
  • Domestic asset management is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB177.1 million (US$24.7 million), a 10.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to decreases in recurring service fees and performance-based income generated from private equity products.
  • Domestic insurance is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million), a 38.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products.
  • Overseas wealth management is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB129.4 million (US$18.1 million), a 14.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in allocated commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products.
  • Overseas asset management is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB108.3 million (US$15.1 million), a 11.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, due to an increase in net revenues contributed by private equity investment products managed by Olive.
  • Overseas insurance and comprehensive services is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB59.0 million (US$8.2 million), a 90.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in allocated commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers.
  • Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Shanghai as well as administrative costs and expenses that were not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments. Net revenues during the second quarter of 2025 were RMB16.7 million (US$2.3 million), compared with RMB10.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in the value-added services Noah offers to its high-net-worth clients.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB468.5 million (US$65.4 million), a 2.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB299.3 million (US$41.8 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB62.3 million (US$8.7 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB71.2 million (US$9.9 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB41.2 million (US$5.8 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million).

  • Operating costs and expenses for Domestic public securities for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB23.9 million (US$3.3 million), a 57.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation and an increase in government subsidies.
  • Operating costs and expenses for Domestic asset management for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB22.0 million (US$3.1 million), a 72.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in one-off expense Gopher paid to one of its funds as general partner.
  • Operating costs and expenses for Domestic insurance for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB14.8 million (US$2.1 million), a 60.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in our domestic insurance business activities.
  • Operating costs and expenses for Overseas wealth management for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB101.6 million (US$14.2 million), a 10.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in other compensations.
  • Operating costs and expenses for Overseas asset management for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB35.7 million (US$5.0 million), a 55.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the increase in relationship manager compensation.
  • Operating costs and expenses for Overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB29.3 million (US$4.1 million), a 42.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily driven by higher costs relating to overseas insurance business.
  • Operating costs and expenses for Headquarters for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB241.2 million (US$33.7 million), a 58.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due an increase in provision for credit losses related to the suspended lending business.

Income(loss) from operations

Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q2 2024



Q2 2025



YoY Change

Domestic public securities

60.7



107.8



77.8 %

Domestic asset management

118.4



155.1



31.0 %

Domestic insurance

(25.6)



(7.6)



(70.2 %)

Overseas wealth management

37.1



27.8



(25.1 %)

Overseas asset management

74.2



72.6



(2.1 %)

Overseas insurance and
comprehensive services

10.4



29.8



186.8 %

Headquarters

(141.2)



(224.5)



59.1 %

Total income from operations

134.0



161.0



20.2 %

  • Income from operations for Domestic public securities for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB107.8 million (US$15.1 million), a 77.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Income from operations for Domestic asset management for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB155.1 million (US$21.7 million), a 31.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Loss from operations for Domestic insurance for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB7.6 million (US$1.1 million), a 70.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Income from operations for Overseas wealth management for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB27.8 million (US$3.9 million), a 25.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Income from operations for Overseas asset management for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB72.6 million (US$10.1 million), a 2.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Income from operations for Overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2025 RMB29.8 million (US$4.2 million), a 186.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Loss from operations for Headquarters for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB224.5 million (US$31.3 million), a 59.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 25.6%, compared with 21.8% for the corresponding period in 2024.

Interest Income

Interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB33.5 million (US$4.7 million), a 21.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

Investment Loss/Income

Investment loss for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB13.9 million (US$1.9 million), compared with investment income of RMB10.4 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to unrealized loss from fair value changes on equity investments.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB63.7 million (US$8.9 million), a 58.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to increases in effective tax rate relating to dividend withholding tax in mainland China.

Net Income

  • Net Income
    • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB178.5 million (US$24.9 million), a 72.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Net margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 28.4%, compared with 16.8% for the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB178.6 million (US$24.9 million), a 79.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was 28.4%, compared with 16.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB2.56 (US$0.36) and RMB2.54 (US$0.35), compared with RMB1.42 and RMB1.42 for the corresponding period in 2024, respectively.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
    • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB189.0 million (US$26.4 million), a 78.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was 30.0%, compared with 17.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB2.69 (US$0.38), compared with RMB1.51 for the corresponding period in 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had RMB3,821.8 million (US$533.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,075.4 million as of March 31, 2025 and RMB4,604.9 million as of June 30, 2024, respectively.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2025 was RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million), compared with net cash inflow of RMB49.7 million in the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in redemption of trading debt securities in the second quarter of 2025.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2025 was RMB171.7 million (US$24.0 million), compared with net cash outflow of RMB548.2 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in purchase of held-to-maturity investments in the second quarter of 2025.

Net cash outflow to the Company's financing activities was RMB71.5 million (US$10.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with net cash outflow of RMB44.6 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to share repurchases in the second quarter of 2025.

CONFERENCE CALL

Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter of 2025 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.

The conference call will be accessed via Zoom webinar with the following details:

Dial-in details:




Conference title:

Noah Second Quarter and Half Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date/Time:

Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time



Dial in:




- Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976



- United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003



- Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115



- International Toll:

1-412-317-6061



Participant Password:

6509383







A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until September 3, 2025 at 1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 8450356.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website under the "Financial Reports" section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expenses or reversal and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

In the first half of 2025, Noah distributed RMB33.1 billion (US$4.6 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB145.1 billion (US$20.3 billion) as of June 30, 2025.

Noah's domestic and overseas wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers major cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), New York, Silicon Valley, Singapore, and Los Angeles. The Company's wealth management business had 464,631 registered clients as of June 30, 2025. Through its domestic and overseas asset management business operated by Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategies and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also operates other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ended June 30, 2025 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(unaudited)



As of



March 31,


June 30,


June 30,



2025


2025


2025



RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000


Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

4,075,358


3,821,846


533,509


Restricted cash

8,435


10,617


1,482


Short-term investments

1,316,190


1,602,362


223,681


Accounts receivable, net

406,167


403,226


56,288


Amounts due from related parties

536,316


591,977


82,637


Loans receivable, net

158,990


122,658


17,122


Other current assets

217,566


223,676


31,222


Total current assets

6,719,022


6,776,362


945,941


Long-term investments, net

888,987


712,155


99,413


Investment in affiliates

1,328,980


1,363,061


190,276


Property and equipment, net

2,368,830


2,346,487


327,557


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

113,827


109,688


15,312


Deferred tax assets

317,107


317,124


44,269


Other non-current assets

136,959


120,005


16,752


Total Assets

11,873,712


11,744,882


1,639,520


Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

422,444


324,621


45,315


Income tax payable

75,108


55,491


7,746


Deferred revenues

72,415


62,097


8,668


Dividend payable

-


550,000


76,777


Contingent liabilities

473,328


467,255


65,226


Other current liabilities

353,214


302,049


42,164


Total current liabilities

1,396,509


1,761,513


245,896


Deferred tax liabilities

244,205


242,254


33,817


Operating lease liabilities, non-current

64,066


69,597


9,715


Other non-current liabilities

14,003


9,755


1,362


Total Liabilities

1,718,783


2,083,119


290,790


Equity

10,154,929


9,661,763


1,348,730


Total Liabilities and Equity

11,873,712


11,744,882


1,639,520

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)


Three months ended



June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


Change


2024


2025


2025



Revenues:

RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000



Revenues from others:








One-time commissions

127,894


154,467


21,563


20.8 %

Recurring service fees

151,469


162,047


22,621


7.0 %

Performance-based income

4,515


13,892


1,939


207.7 %

Other service fees

49,950


48,736


6,803


(2.4 %)

Total revenues from others

333,828


379,142


52,926


13.6 %

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
manages:








One-time commissions

9,129


1,431


200


(84.3 %)

Recurring service fees

254,205


244,753


34,166


(3.7 %)

Performance-based income

23,413


9,301


1,298


(60.3 %)

Total revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

286,747


255,485


35,664


(10.9 %)

Total revenues

620,575


634,627


88,590


2.3 %

Less: VAT related surcharges

(4,721)


(5,126)


(716)


8.6 %

Net revenues

615,854


629,501


87,874


2.2 %

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship manager
compensation

(131,505)


(123,716)


(17,270)


(5.9 %)

Other compensations

(165,505)


(175,551)


(24,507)


6.1 %

Total compensation and benefits

(297,010)


(299,267)


(41,777)


0.8 %

Selling expenses

(61,890)


(62,311)


(8,698)


0.7 %

General and administrative
expenses

(79,902)


(71,196)


(9,939)


(10.9 %)

Reversal of (provision for) credit
losses

331


(41,228)


(5,755)


.N.A

Other operating expenses

(46,007)


(8,576)


(1,197)


(81.4 %)

Government subsidies

2,639


14,103


1,969


434.4 %

Total operating costs and expenses

(481,839)


(468,475)


(65,397)


(2.8 %)

Income from operations

134,015


161,026


22,477


20.2 %

Other income:








Interest income

42,587


33,505


4,677


(21.3 %)

Investment income (loss)

10,400


(13,938)


(1,946)


.N.A

Reversal of settlement expenses

11,476


-


-


-

Other (expenses) income

(2,828)


14,391


2,009


.N.A

Total other income

61,635


33,958


4,740


(44.9 %)

Income before taxes and income
from equity in affiliates

195,650


194,984


27,217


(0.3 %)

Income tax expense

(40,257)


(63,690)


(8,891)


58.2 %

(Loss) income from equity in affiliates

(51,700)


47,243


6,595


.N.A

Net income

103,693


178,537


24,921


72.2 %

Less: net income (loss) attributable
to non-controlling interests

3,906


(39)


(5)


.N.A

Net income attributable to Noah
shareholders

99,787


178,576


24,926


79.0 %









Income per ADS, basic

1.42


2.56


0.36


80.3 %

Income per ADS, diluted

1.42


2.54


0.35


78.9 %

Margin analysis:








Operating margin

21.8 %


25.6 %


25.6 %



Net margin

16.8 %


28.4 %


28.4 %



Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:








Basic

70,229,503


69,778,574


69,778,574



Diluted

70,429,388


70,174,751


70,174,751



ADS equivalent outstanding at end of
period

65,806,082


65,830,895


65,830,895





[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary share represents one ADS.

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


Change


2024


2025


2025



Revenues:

RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000



Revenues from others:








One-time commissions

313,149


309,458


43,199


(1.2 %)

Recurring service fees

306,634


313,643


43,783


2.3 %

Performance-based income

10,043


27,878


3,892


177.6 %

Other service fees

84,910


85,599


11,949


0.8 %

Total revenues from others

714,736


736,578


102,823


3.1 %

Revenues from funds Gopher/
Olive manages:








One-time commissions

10,956


5,181


723


(52.7 %)

Recurring service fees

516,894


489,133


68,280


(5.4 %)

Performance-based income

32,257


23,830


3,327


(26.1 %)

Total revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

560,107


518,144


72,330


(7.5 %)

Total revenues

1,274,843


1,254,722


175,153


(1.6 %)

Less: VAT related surcharges

(9,454)


(10,627)


(1,483)


12.4 %

Net revenues

1,265,389


1,244,095


173,670


(1.7 %)

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship managers
compensation

(275,800)


(246,284)


(34,380)


(10.7 %)

Other compensations

(409,995)


(356,878)


(49,818)


(13.0 %)

Total compensation and
benefits

(685,795)


(603,162)


(84,198)


(12.0 %)

Selling expenses

(124,222)


(113,383)


(15,828)


(8.7 %)

General and administrative
expenses

(151,018)


(135,637)


(18,934)


(10.2 %)

Reversal of (provision for)
credit losses

428


(44,038)


(6,147)


.N.A

Other operating expenses

(63,153)


(24,275)


(3,389)


(61.6 %)

Government subsidies

13,872


23,434


3,271


68.9 %

Total operating costs and
expenses

(1,009,888)


(897,061)


(125,225)


(11.2 %)

Income from operations

255,501


347,034


48,445


35.8 %

Other income:








Interest income

88,772


66,306


9,256


(25.3 %)

Investment income (loss)

15,585


(7,668)


(1,070)


.N.A

Reversal of settlement
expenses

11,476


-


-


.N.A

Other income

1,107


11,310


1,579


921.7 %

Total other income

116,940


69,948


9,765


(40.2 %)

Income before taxes and
income from equity in affiliates

372,441


416,982


58,210


12.0 %

Income tax expense

(82,943)


(124,295)


(17,351)


49.9 %

(Loss) income from equity in
affiliates

(53,942)


35,669


4,979


N.A.

Net income

235,556


328,356


45,838


39.4 %

Less: net income attributable to
non-controlling interests

4,278


816


114


(80.9 %)

Net income attributable to
Noah shareholders

231,278


327,540


45,724


41.6 %









Income per ADS, basic

3.30


4.69


0.65


42.1 %

Income per ADS, diluted

3.30


4.65


0.65


40.9 %

Margin analysis:








Operating margin

20.2 %


27.9 %


27.9 %



Net margin

18.6 %


26.4 %


26.4 %



Weighted average ADS
equivalent[1]:








Basic

70,036,724


69,856,207


69,856,207



Diluted

70,163,305


70,387,492


70,387,492



ADS equivalent outstanding at
end of period

65,806,082


65,830,895


65,830,895












[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary share represents one ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements

(unaudited)


Three months ended




June 30,

2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


Change



RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000




Net income

103,693


178,537


24,921


72.2 %


Other comprehensive income, net of tax:









Foreign currency translation adjustments

29,283


(64,764)


(9,041)


N.A.


Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale
investment

-


236


33


N.A.


Comprehensive income

132,976


114,009


15,913


(14.3 %)


Less: Comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to
non-controlling interests

3,510


(401)


(56)


N.A.


Comprehensive income attributable to Noah
shareholders

129,466


114,410


15,969


(11.6 %)






















Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements

(unaudited)


Six months ended




June 30,

2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


Change



RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000




Net income

235,556


328,356


45,838


39.4 %


Other comprehensive income, net of tax:









Foreign currency translation adjustments

82,683


(87,598)


(12,228)


N.A.


Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale
investment

-


469


65


N.A.


Comprehensive income

318,239


241,227


33,675


(24.2 %)


Less: Comprehensive gain attributable to non-
controlling interests

3,018


509


71


(83.1 %)


Comprehensive income attributable to Noah
shareholders

315,221


240,718


33,604


(23.6 %)






















Noah Holdings Limited


Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2025













Domestic
public
securities


Domestic
asset
management


Domestic
insurance


Overseas
wealth
management


Overseas
asset
management


Overseas
insurance
and
comprehensive
services


Headquarters


Total



RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000



















Revenues:

















Revenues from others

















One-time commissions

16,884


125


7,199


70,715


8,662


50,882


-


154,467


Recurring service fees

85,443


43,427


-


9,954


23,223


-


-


162,047


Performance-based income

13,889


-


-


-


3


-


-


13,892


Other service fees

-


-


-


19,088


-


8,180


21,468


48,736


Total revenues from others

116,216


43,552


7,199


99,757


31,888


59,062


21,468


379,142


Revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

















One-time commissions

1,243


188


-


-


-


-


-


1,431


Recurring service fees

13,886


132,139


-


29,618


69,110


-


-


244,753


Performance-based income

722


1,308


-


-


7,271


-


-


9,301


Total revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

15,851


133,635


-


29,618


76,381


-


-


255,485


Total revenues

132,067


177,187


7,199


129,375


108,269


59,062


21,468


634,627


Less: VAT related surcharges

(281)


(30)


(35)


-


-


-


(4,780)


(5,126)


Net revenues

131,786


177,157


7,164


129,375


108,269


59,062


16,688


629,501


Operating costs and expenses:

















Compensation and benefits

















Relationship managers
compensation

(26,417)


(10,746)


(3,914)


(62,873)


(13,763)


(6,003)


-


(123,716)


Other compensations

(6,671)


(16,209)


(7,722)


(20,830)


(12,476)


(12,540)


(99,103)


(175,551)


Total compensation and
benefits

(33,088)


(26,955)


(11,636)


(83,703)


(26,239)


(18,543)


(99,103)


(299,267)


Selling expenses

(2,200)


(1,807)


(782)


(15,888)


(8,698)


(2,713)


(30,223)


(62,311)


General and administrative
expenses

(53)


(1,735)


(2,358)


(2,010)


(731)


(1,576)


(62,733)


(71,196)


Reversal of (provision for)
credit losses

119


77


-


-


-


1,710


(43,134)


(41,228)


Other operating expenses
(income)

(632)


8,067


-


-


-


(8,174)


(7,837)


(8,576)


Government subsidies

11,931


327


-


-


11


22


1,812


14,103


Total operating costs and
expenses

(23,923)


(22,026)


(14,776)


(101,601)


(35,657)


(29,274)


(241,218)


(468,475)


Income (loss) from
operations

107,863


155,131


(7,612)


27,774


72,612


29,788


(224,530)


161,026































Noah Holdings Limited


Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2024













Domestic
public
securities


Domestic
asset
management


Domestic
insurance


Overseas
wealth
management


Overseas
asset
management


Overseas
insurance
and
comprehensive
services


Headquarters


Total



RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000



















Revenues:

















Revenues from others

















One-time commissions

3,059


563


11,753


88,822


3,581


20,116


-


127,894


Recurring service fees

94,169


42,015


-


4,477


10,446


-


362


151,469


Performance-based income

980


-


-


-


3,535


-


-


4,515


Other service fees

0


-


-


25,240


-


10,824


13,886


49,950


Total revenues from others

98,208


42,578


11,753


118,539


17,562


30,940


14,248


333,828


Revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

















One-time commissions

5,115


-


-


2,810


1,204


-


-


9,129


Recurring service fees

14,372


142,442


-


29,217


68,174


-


-


254,205


Performance-based income

45


13,188


-


-


10,180


-


-


23,413


Total revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

19,532


155,630


-


32,027


79,558


-


-


286,747


Total revenues

117,740


198,208


11,753


150,566


97,120


30,940


14,248


620,575


Less: VAT related surcharges

(866)


(155)


(63)


-


-


-


(3,637)


(4,721)


Net revenues

116,874


198,053


11,690


150,566


97,120


30,940


10,611


615,854


Operating costs and expenses:

















Compensation and benefits

















Relationship managers
compensation

(40,846)


(22,071)


(19,862)


(44,751)


(1,504)


(2,471)


-


(131,505)


Other compensations

(13,650)


(23,500)


(11,706)


(44,350)


(14,826)


(11,486)


(45,987)


(165,505)


Total compensation and
benefits

(54,496)


(45,571)


(31,568)


(89,101)


(16,330)


(13,957)


(45,987)


(297,010)


Selling expenses

(2,504)


(1,704)


(1,662)


(19,647)


(6,383)


(2,742)


(27,248)


(61,890)


General and administrative
expenses

(460)


(1,063)


(4,033)


(4,722)


(203)


(1,080)


(68,341)


(79,902)


Provision for (reversal of)

credit losses

(88)


(9,359)


-


-


-


285


9,493


331


Other operating expenses

(228)


(22,323)


-


-


-


(3,061)


(20,395)


(46,007)


Government subsidies

1,584


343


2


-


-


-


710


2,639


Total operating costs and
expenses

(56,192)


(79,677)


(37,261)


(113,470)


(22,916)


(20,555)


(151,768)


(481,839)


Income (loss) from
operations

60,682


118,376


(25,571)


37,096


74,204


10,385


(141,157)


134,015































Noah Holdings Limited

Additional Business Information

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2025


Wealth
Management
Business


Asset
Management
Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Revenues from others:








One-time commissions

154,467


-


-


154,467

Recurring service fees

162,047


-


-


162,047

Performance-based income

13,892


-


-


13,892

Other service fees

30,891


-


17,845


48,736

Total revenues from others

361,297


-


17,845


379,142

Revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages:








One-time commissions

662


769


-


1,431

Recurring service fees

70,607


174,146


-


244,753

Performance-based income

-


9,301


-


9,301

Total revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

71,269


184,216


-


255,485

Total revenues

432,566


184,216


17,845


634,627

Less: VAT related surcharges

(1,308)


(30)


(3,788)


(5,126)

Net revenues

431,258


184,186


14,057


629,501

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship manager
compensation

(121,392)


(2,324)


-


(123,716)

Other compensations

(119,549)


(50,521)


(5,481)


(175,551)

Total compensation and benefits

(240,941)


(52,845)


(5,481)


(299,267)

Selling expenses

(42,746)


(14,150)


(5,415)


(62,311)

General and administrative
expenses

(46,109)


(16,685)


(8,402)


(71,196)

Provision for (reversal of) credit
losses

(5,089)


546


(36,685)


(41,228)

Other operating
expenses(income)

(10,297)


8,067


(6,346)


(8,576)

Government subsidies

13,746


345


12


14,103

Total operating costs and expenses

(331,436)


(74,722)


(62,317)


(468,475)

Income (loss) from operations

99,822


109,464


(48,260)


161,026

Noah Holdings Limited

Additional Business Information

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2024


Wealth
Management
Business


Asset
Management
Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Revenues from others:








One-time commissions

127,894


-


-


127,894

Recurring service fees

151,469


-


-


151,469

Performance-based income

4,515


-


-


4,515

Other service fees

39,382


-


10,568


49,950

Total revenues from others

323,260


-


10,568


333,828

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
manages:








One-time commissions

9,119


10


-


9,129

Recurring service fees

85,165


169,040


-


254,205

Performance-based income

-


23,413


-


23,413

Total revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

94,284


192,463


-


286,747

Total revenues

417,544


192,463


10,568


620,575

Less: VAT related surcharges

(1,918)


(162)


(2,641)


(4,721)

Net revenues

415,626


192,301


7,927


615,854

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship manager
compensation

(124,857)


(6,648)


-


(131,505)

Other compensations

(114,162)


(48,285)


(3,058)


(165,505)

Total compensation and benefits

(239,019)


(54,933)


(3,058)


(297,010)

Selling expenses

(43,303)


(12,411)


(6,176)


(61,890)

General and administrative
expenses

(53,575)


(16,356)


(9,971)


(79,902)

Reversal of credit losses

60


78


193


331

Other operating expenses

(16,517)


(22,487)


(7,003)


(46,007)

Government subsidies

2,221


343


75


2,639

Total operating costs and
expenses

(350,133)


(105,766)


(25,940)


(481,839)

Income (loss) from operations

65,493


86,535


(18,013)


134,015



Noah Holdings Limited

Supplement Revenue Information by Geography

(unaudited)


Three months ended





June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)









Revenues:







Mainland China

341,949


337,921


(1.2 %)


Hong Kong

208,707


231,608


11.0 %


Others

69,919


65,098


(6.9 %)


Total revenues

620,575


634,627


2.3 %










Noah Holdings Limited

Supplement Revenue Information by Product Types

(unaudited)


Three months ended





June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)









Mainland China:







Public securities products [1]

117,740


132,068


12.2 %


Private equity products

198,208


176,876


(10.8 %)


Insurance products

11,753


7,199


(38.7 %)


Others

14,248


21,778


52.8 %


Subtotal

341,949


337,921


(1.2 %)









Overseas:







Investment products [2]

136,519


160,393


17.5 %


Insurance products

100,582


101,387


0.8 %


Online business [3]

7,246


10,459


44.3 %


Others

34,279


24,467


(28.6 %)


Subtotal

278,626


296,706


6.5 %


Total revenues

620,575


634,627


2.3 %




[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.


[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products,
private equity products, real estate products and private credit products.


[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.


Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Information

(unaudited)



As of




June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


Change







Number of registered clients

459,072


464,631


1.2 %
































Three months ended




June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


Change


(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)

Number of active clients

8,634


9,160


6.1 %

Transaction value:






Private equity products

1,103


1,000


(9.3 %)

Private secondary products

4,137


5,975


44.4 %

Mutual fund products

8,501


9,264


9.0 %

Other products

676


736


8.9 %

Total transaction value

14,417


16,975


17.7 %

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplement Information of Overseas Business

(unaudited)







Three months ended




June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


Change









Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million)

278.6


296.7


6.5 %

Number of Overseas Registered Clients

16,786


18,967


13.0 %

Number of Overseas Active Clients

3,244


3,650


12.5 %

Transaction Value of Overseas Investment Products
(RMB, billion)

7.9


8.3


5.1 %

Number of Overseas Relationship Managers

113


152


34.5 %

Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB, billion)

39.1


41.4


5.9 %

Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited) [12]


Three months ended




June 30,


June 30,


Change


2024


2025




RMB'000


RMB'000









Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

99,787


178,576


79.0 %

Adjustment for share-based compensation

21,880


13,008


(40.5 %)

Add: settlement reversal

(11,476)


-


N.A

Less: Tax effect of adjustments

4,139


2,602


(37.1 %)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
(non-GAAP)

106,052


188,982


78.2 %







Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

16.2 %


28.4 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

17.2 %


30.0 %









Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
diluted

1.42


2.54


78.9 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
per ADS, diluted

1.51


2.69


78.1 %








Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited) ?12?


Six months ended




June 30,


June 30,


Change


2024


2025




RMB'000


RMB'000









Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

231,278


327,540


41.6 %

Adjustment for share-based compensation

58,479


37,788


(35.4 %)

Add: settlement reversal

(11,476)


-


N.A

Less: Tax effect of adjustments

11,061


7,558


(31.7 %)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
(non-GAAP)

267,220


357,770


33.9 %







Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

18.3 %


26.3 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah
shareholders

21.1 %


28.8 %









Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per
ADS, diluted

3.30


4.65


40.9 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah
shareholders per ADS, diluted

3.81


5.08


33.3 %








[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchased investment products distributed or received services provided by us during that given period.

[3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

[4] The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

[5] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes the impact from market value appreciation or depreciation.

[6] Operates under the Noah Upright brand

[7] Operates under the Gopher Asset Management brand

[8] Operates under the Glory brand

[9] Operates under the ARK Wealth Management brand

[10] Operates under the Olive Asset Management brand

[11] Operates under the Glory Family Heritage brand

[12] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any.

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

