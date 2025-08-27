EQB Inc.: EQB releases Q3 2025 financial results and increases dividend 17% y/y

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported earnings for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2025. Earnings reflected continued growth in loans under management2, expanding originations and strong customer engagement in EQ Bank, however an unfavourable macroeconomic landscape and pressure in real estate markets continued to impact EQB earnings in Q3. This manifested in higher credit provisions and corresponding lower expectations for earnings for the remainder of fiscal 2025.
Q3 2025 highlights compared to Q3 2024:
- Adjusted net income1: $80.3 million, -32% y/y, -15% q/q (reported $73.4 million, -35% y/y, -19% q/q)
- Adjusted revenue1: $310 million, -5% y/y, -2% q/q (reported $306.1 million, -6% y/y, -3% q/q) with non-interest revenue contributing 18% of total
- Adjusted net interest income (NII)1: $254 million, -6% y/y & q/q (reported $250 million, -8% y/y & q/q)
- Adjusted net interest margin (NIM)1,2: 1.95%, -14 bps y/y, -25 bps q/q (reported 1.92%, -17 bps y/y, -28 bps q/q)
- Total AUM + AUA2 : $137 billion, +9% y/y, +2% q/q
- EQ Bank customers: +21% y/y, +5% q/q to 586,000
- Book value per share: $82.37, +9% y/y, +2% q/q
- Common share dividends declared: $0.55 per share, +17% y/y, +4% q/q
YTD 2025 (nine months) highlights compared to YTD 2024:
- Adjusted ROE1: 12.4% (reported 11.6%)
- Adjusted diluted EPS1: $7.36, -14% y/y (reported $6.88, -16% y/y)
- Adjusted net income1: $290.7 million, -14% y/y (reported $271.4 million, -16% y/y)
- Total capital ratio: 15.7% and CET1 ratio of 13.3%
"This was a difficult quarter for EQB as we mourned the loss of Andrew Moor. Turning to performance, while not unique to EQB, macroeconomic uncertainty and housing market conditions in Canada continued to weigh on credit performance and interest income," said Marlene Lenarduzzi, who acted as interim President and CEO during the quarter. "However, the resilience of our business model was underscored by clear loan book growth and expanding EQ Bank customer engagement. Our balance sheet is strong, and we are positioned for growth with Chadwick Westlake's appointment as our next chapter begins."
"It is an incredible privilege to join EQB this week as CEO, and my thanks to Marlene for her exceptional leadership. My focus over the coming months will include listening closely to stakeholders across Canada, sharpening our strategy and moving quickly where Canada's Challenger Bank will win to our full potential," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO. "We have charted our own course for over 50 years by focusing on the long-term, innovating with purpose and delivering for Canadians in ways that matter. That commitment remains unchanged. I am confident in our ability to build momentum and seize the opportunities ahead that will create better competition and options for Canadians, with earnings growth and leading returns for our shareholders."
New executive leadership team appointments set stage for clear growth agenda
- Effective August 25, 2025, accomplished bank industry executive Chadwick Westlake became President and CEO and joined the Company's board of directors
- As planned, Marlene Lenarduzzi returned to her role as Chief Risk Officer, having previously served as interim CEO following the death of Andrew Moor in June 2025
- Anilisa Sainani appointed SVP and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 28, 2025; Ms. Sainani brings over two decades of diverse banking experience, most recently with RBC as Chief Operating Officer, CFO Group, and VP Finance, Chief Accountant, and is a nationally recognized financial leader as a CPA Fellow and Canada's Top 40 Under 40 recipient
- David Wilkes appointed to the new role of SVP and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, effective August 28, 2025; uniquely equipped to deliver on EQB's bold growth agenda, Mr. Wilkes draws on 20 years of experience in banking and strategic leadership, joining EQB in 2022 from McKinsey & Company, where he was a Partner, and has since been a leader in the Bank's finance, strategy, corporate development and M&A, regulatory reporting and productivity functions
EQ Bank welcomes 26,000 new customers, bringing total to 586,000 +21% y/y, 5% q/q
- EQ Bank continued to attract significant new customer interest with signups increasing 13% from Q1 and 7% from Q2; demand deposit growth accelerated, driven by the Notice Savings Account and payroll customer deposits, and overall deposits marked among the strongest q/q growth in the last three years to $9.7 billion
- Continued increase in payroll customers further cements EQ Bank's position as bank of choice and go-to source for innovative banking options
- EQ Bank Card reached a milestone of $1 billion in funds loaded as Canadians continue to embrace the domestic and international convenience of this no-fee, no added FX and interest-bearing prepaid card
Personal Lending portfolio benefits from strong uninsured single-family origination growth, driving uninsured loans under management2 to $24.4 billion +8% y/y, 2% q/q
- Single-family uninsured originations increased +30% y/y with strong retention rates despite a complex macroeconomic environment as the Bank maintains its disciplined approach to underwriting, deepens its relationships with broker partners and continues to capture market share
- Decumulation lending (reverse mortgages and insurance lending) grew to $2.7 billion +41% y/y, +8% q/q, representing continued consumer demand and appreciation for differentiated, flexible solutions that support older Canadians including homeowners who wish to live in place on their terms
Commercial Banking portfolio enjoys continued leadership in insured multi-unit residential lending
- The Bank reinforced its focus on multi-unit residential lending in major Canadian cities, maintaining a strong risk profile with more than 80% of commercial loans under management (LUM)2 insured under CMHC programs
- CMHC-insured multi-unit residential LUM2 grew +30% y/y, +8% q/q to $31.4 billion supported by ongoing demand for rental apartment construction and strong originations
- EQB's insured commercial construction lending portfolio grew +28% y/y, +6% q/q to $3.5 billion with new originations and draws related to construction financing
Provisions align with macroeconomic uncertainty as new formation rates show continued moderation
- EQB's provision for credit losses (PCL) was $34.0 million in Q3, attributable to macroeconomic uncertainty, alongside delayed resolutions and weaker market values of secured assets
- Net impaired loans increased by $33.3 million in Q3 to $775 million, or 164 bps of total loan assets compared to 156 bps at Q2, 109 bps at Q3 2024; increase was driven by housing market pressure and delayed resolution times, while impaired formations slowed in Q3
- The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 33 bps, compared to 29 bps at Q2 2025 and 26 bps at Q3 2024; the increase in net allowance rate was across all segments and driven by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty
EQB increases common share dividend by 17% y/y, supported by diligent capital generation and allocation structure
- EQB's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per common share payable on September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025, representing 17% increase from the dividend paid in September 2024
"While earnings and ROE did not meet our expectations in Q3, we were pleased with performance in our core lending markets and the continued momentum in EQ Bank customers and deposit growth," said David Wilkes, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. "We have strong capital and liquidity, and we have continued to deploy capital where risk-adjusted returns are most favourable, delivering growth in both our uninsured and insured portfolios. With year-to-date financial results in mind, including the elevated PCLs and higher business investment, we are correspondingly reducing our expectations for the remainder of this fiscal year, however our medium-term targets remain consistent."
Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:30 a.m. ET August 28, 2025
Vincenza Sera, EQB Board Chair; Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO; Marlene Lenarduzzi, CRO; and David Wilkes, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, will host EQB's third quarter earnings call and webcast. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-945-7677 five minutes prior to the start time.
1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of one-time acquisition and integration related costs, and certain items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.
2 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.
3 PPPT represents pre-provision-pre-tax income, a non-GAAP measure of financial performance.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)
($000s) As at
July 31 2025
October 31, 2024
July 31, 2024
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
485,757
591,641
509,608
Restricted cash
1,218,685
971,987
904,196
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
1,949,171
1,260,118
1,339,578
Investments
1,731,462
1,627,314
1,806,413
Loans - Personal
32,297,598
32,273,551
32,584,931
Loans - Commercial
14,890,241
14,760,367
15,372,643
Securitization retained interests
999,729
813,719
738,986
Deferred tax assets
19,967
36,104
30,481
Other assets
969,034
899,120
782,900
Total assets
54,561,644
53,233,921
54,069,736
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
36,360,714
33,739,612
33,258,969
Securitization liabilities
12,498,948
14,594,304
14,919,830
Obligations under repurchase agreements
148,623
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
204,296
177,933
161,025
Funding facilities
1,385,306
946,956
1,803,221
Other liabilities
652,199
636,931
681,213
Total liabilities
51,250,086
50,095,736
50,824,258
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred shares
-
-
181,411
Common shares
512,172
505,876
501,594
Other equity instruments
147,360
147,440
147,808
Contributed deficit
(15,034)
(17,374)
(25,801)
Retained earnings
2,656,635
2,483,309
2,432,426
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,035
8,555
(3,964)
Total equity attributable to equity holders of EQB
3,303,168
3,127,806
3,233,474
Non-controlling interests
8,390
10,379
12,004
Total equity
3,311,558
3,138,185
3,245,478
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
54,561,644
53,233,921
54,069,736
Consolidated statement of income (unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
($000s, except per share amounts)
July 31, 2025
July 31, 2024
July 31, 2025
July 31, 2024
Interest income:
Loans - Personal
463,555
501,420
1,406,262
1,452,673
Loans - Commercial
217,209
256,788
651,317
777,511
Investments
12,899
16,432
38,557
51,187
Other
24,727
32,210
70,009
81,518
718,390
806,850
2,166,145
2,362,889
Interest expense:
Deposits
334,109
387,208
999,309
1,111,772
Securitization liabilities
122,502
132,810
360,147
391,839
Funding facilities
11,703
12,773
22,015
41,577
Other
34
2,692
187
22,986
468,348
535,483
1,381,658
1,568,174
Net interest income
250,042
271,367
784,487
794,715
Non-interest revenue:
Fees and other income
24,747
22,561
70,380
59,740
Net gains on loans and investments
521
6,145
3,854
18,267
Gain on sale and income from retained interests
26,468
22,755
71,430
65,341
Net gains on securitization activities and derivatives
4,351
4,410
14,563
4,607
56,087
55,871
160,227
147,955
Revenue
306,129
327,238
944,714
942,670
Provision for credit losses
33,968
21,274
82,880
59,026
Revenue after provision for credit losses
272,161
305,964
861,834
883,644
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
79,791
69,912
230,005
202,242
Other
91,163
80,657
261,394
238,232
170,954
150,569
491,399
440,474
Income before income taxes
101,207
155,395
370,435
443,170
Income taxes:
Current
13,455
44,083
56,412
115,351
Deferred
14,388
(842)
42,657
5,567
27,843
43,241
99,069
120,918
Net income
73,364
112,154
271,366
322,252
Dividends on preferred shares
-
2,351
-
7,054
Distribution to LRCN holders
-
-
4,410
-
Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests
73,364
109,803
266,956
315,198
Net income attributable to common shareholders and non-controlling interest:
Common shareholders
73,014
109,538
265,949
314,454
Non-controlling interests
350
265
1,007
744
73,364
109,803
266,956
315,198
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.91
2.86
6.93
8.24
Diluted
1.90
2.84
6.88
8.17
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
($000s)
July 31, 2025
July 31, 2024
July 31, 2025
July 31, 2024
Net income
73,364
112,154
271,366
322,252
Other comprehensive income - items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:
Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:
Net change in (losses) gains on fair value
(11,334)
34,658
4,693
59,979
Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income
13,075
(31,278)
1,486
(49,918)
Other comprehensive income - items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:
Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:
Net change in gains on fair value
-
534
868
2,086
Reclassification of net losses (gains) to retained earnings
-
490
(868)
490
1,741
4,404
6,179
12,637
Income tax expense
(639)
(1,194)
(1,928)
(3,427)
1,102
3,210
4,251
9,210
Cash flow hedges:
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value
5,501
(23,284)
(7,688)
(23,553)
Reclassification of net gains to income
(6,954)
(2,844)
(16,315)
(14,608)
(1,453)
(26,128)
(24,003)
(38,161)
Income tax recovery
3
7,084
6,083
10,366
(1,450)
(19,044)
(17,920)
(27,795)
Total other comprehensive loss
(348)
(15,834)
(13,669)
(18,585)
Total comprehensive income
73,016
96,320
257,697
303,667
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Common shareholders
72,666
93,704
252,280
295,869
Other equity and preferred shareholders
-
2,351
4,410
7,054
Non-controlling interests
350
265
1,007
744
73,016
96,320
257,697
303,667
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)
($000s) Three-month period ended
July 31, 2025
Common
Other equity
Contributed
Retained
Accumulated other
Cash Flow
Financial
Total
Attributable to
Non-
Total
Balance, beginning of period
510,973
147,360
(19,177)
2,607,001
5,147
(2,803)
2,344
3,248,501
9,661
3,258,162
Net Income
-
-
-
73,014
-
-
-
73,014
350
73,364
Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
39
39
39
-
39
Other comprehensive loss,
net of tax
-
-
-
-
(1,450)
1,102
(348)
(348)
-
(348)
Exercise of stock options
952
-
-
-
-
-
-
952
-
952
Common share dividends
-
-
-
(20,297)
-
-
-
(20,297)
(462)
(20,759)
Put option - non-controlling interests
-
-
(1,442)
-
-
-
-
(1,442)
-
(1,442)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
-
4,242
(3,083)
-
-
-
1,159
(1,159)
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
1,590
-
-
-
-
1,590
-
1,590
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
247
-
(247)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
512,172
147,360
(15,034)
2,656,635
3,697
(1,662)
2,035
3,303,168
8,390
3,311,558
($000s) Three-month period ended
July 31, 2024
Preferred
Common
Contributed
Retained
Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)
Other equity
Cash
Financial
Total
Attributable
Non-controlling
Total
Balance, beginning of period
181,411
495,707
-
(24,811)
2,359,116
34,867
(42,671)
(7,804)
3,003,619
12,189
3,015,808
Net Income
-
-
-
-
111,889
-
-
-
111,889
265
112,154
Realized loss on sale of shares, net of tax
-
-
-
-
(18,975)
-
-
-
(18,975)
-
(18,975)
Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
18,618
18,618
18,618
-
18,618
Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,056
1,056
1,056
-
1,056
Other comprehensive loss,
net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
(19,044)
3,210
(15,834)
(15,834)
-
(15,834)
Exercise of stock options
-
5,005
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,005
-
5,005
Limited recourse capital notes issued
-
-
150,000
-
-
-
-
-
150,000
-
150,000
Issuance cost, net of tax
-
-
(2,192)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,192)
-
(2,192)
Dividends:
Preferred shares
-
-
-
-
(2,351)
-
-
-
(2,351)
-
(2,351)
Common shares
-
-
-
-
(17,253)
-
-
-
(17,253)
(450)
(17,703)
Put option - non-controlling interests
-
-
-
(1,032)
-
-
-
-
(1,032)
-
(1,032)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
924
-
-
-
-
924
-
924
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
-
882
-
(882)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
181,411
501,594
147,808
(25,801)
2,432,426
15,823
(19,787)
(3,964)
3,233,474
12,004
3,245,478
($000s) Nine-month period ended
July 31, 2025
Common
Other equity
Contributed
Retained
Accumulated other
Cash Flow Hedges
Financial
Total
Attributable
Non-
Total
Balance, beginning of period
505,876
147,440
(17,374)
2,483,309
21,617
(13,062)
8,555
3,127,806
10,379
3,138,185
Net Income
-
-
-
270,359
-
-
-
270,359
1,007
271,366
Realized loss on sale of shares,
net of tax
-
-
-
(6,377)
-
-
-
(6,377)
-
(6,377)
Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
7,016
7,016
7,016
-
7,016
Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
133
133
133
-
133
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
-
-
-
-
(17,920)
4,251
(13,669)
(13,669)
-
(13,669)
Exercise of stock options
8,089
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,089
-
8,089
Common shares repurchased and cancelled
(3,740)
-
-
(24,432)
-
-
-
(28,172)
-
(28,172)
Issuance cost, net of tax
-
(80)
-
-
-
-
-
(80)
-
(80)
Limited recourse capital notes distributions, net of tax
-
-
-
(4,410)
-
-
-
(4,410)
-
(4,410)
Common share dividends
-
-
-
(58,731)
-
-
-
(58,731)
(1,837)
(60,568)
Put option - non-controlling interests
-
-
(3,776)
-
-
-
-
(3,776)
-
(3,776)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
-
4,242
(3,083)
-
-
-
1,159
(1,159)
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
3,821
-
-
-
-
3,821
-
3,821
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
1,947
-
(1,947)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
512,172
147,360
(15,034)
2,656,635
3,697
(1,662)
2,035
3,303,168
8,390
3,311,558
($000s) Nine-month period ended
July 31, 2024
Preferred
Common
Other equity
Contributed
Retained
Accumulated other
Cash Flow
Financial
Total
Attributable
Non-
Total
Balance, beginning of period
181,411
471,014
-
12,795
2,185,480
43,618
(48,775)
(5,157)
2,845,543
-
2,845,543
NCI on acquisition
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12,310
12,310
Net Income
-
-
-
-
321,508
-
-
-
321,508
744
322,252
Realized loss on sale of shares,
net of tax
-
-
-
-
(18,975)
-
-
-
(18,975)
-
(18,975)
Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
18,618
18,618
18,618
-
18,618
Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,160
1,160
1,160
-
1,160
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
(27,795)
9,210
(18,585)
(18,585)
-
(18,585)
Common shares issued
11,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,000
-
11,000
Exercise of stock options
-
16,844
-
-
-
-
-
-
16,844
-
16,844
Limited recourse capital notes issued
-
-
150,000
-
-
-
-
-
150,000
-
150,000
Issuance cost, net of tax
-
-
(2,192)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,192)
-
(2,192)
Dividends:
Preferred shares
-
-
-
-
(7,054)
-
-
-
(7,054)
-
(7,054)
Common shares
-
-
-
-
(48,533)
-
-
-
(48,533)
(1,050)
(49,583)
Put option - non-controlling interests
-
-
-
(38,897)
-
-
-
-
(38,897)
-
(38,897)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
3,037
-
-
-
-
3,037
-
3,037
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
-
2,736
-
(2,736)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
181,411
501,594
147,808
(25,801)
2,432,426
15,823
(19,787)
(3,964)
3,233,474
12,004
3,245,478
Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
($000s)
July 31, 2025
July 31, 2024
July 31, 2025
July 31, 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
73,364
112,154
271,366
322,252
Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:
Financial instruments at fair value through income
110,533
(14,453)
(67,817)
(3,093)
Amortization of premiums/discount on investments
(692)
(13,393)
(6,275)
(44,422)
Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs
16,844
13,253
49,238
36,373
Provision for credit losses
33,968
21,274
82,880
59,026
Securitization gains
(18,027)
(16,656)
(48,653)
(48,658)
Stock-based compensation
1,590
924
3,821
3,037
Income taxes
27,843
43,241
99,069
120,918
Securitization retained interests
44,691
33,670
126,389
92,304
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Restricted cash
(222,094)
(121,048)
(246,698)
(137,001)
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
150,866
60,377
(689,053)
(430,745)
Loans receivable, net of securitizations
(176,355)
(132,856)
(442,501)
(847,878)
Other assets
(9,003)
(97,507)
(8,922)
(106,038)
Deposits
1,349,617
(924,138)
2,605,032
1,165,004
Securitization liabilities
(1,060,539)
(269,988)
(2,128,524)
407,423
Obligations under repurchase agreements
64,531
-
148,623
(1,128,238)
Funding facilities
(25,064)
963,380
438,350
71,634
Other liabilities
(27,275)
(53,946)
38,124
(12,310)
Income taxes paid
(20,287)
(21,742)
(88,046)
(71,816)
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
314,511
(417,454)
136,403
(552,228)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
952
5,005
8,089
27,844
Net proceeds from issuance of limited recourse notes
-
147,808
(80)
147,808
Common share repurchased and cancelled
-
-
(28,172)
-
Dividends paid on preferred shares
-
(2,351)
-
(7,054)
Dividends paid on common shares
(20,759)
(17,253)
(60,568)
(48,533)
Distribution to other equity holders
-
-
(4,410)
-
Cash flows (used in) from financing activities
(19,807)
133,209
(85,141)
120,065
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of investments
(370,789)
(7,896)
(387,208)
(352,319)
Acquisition of subsidiary
-
-
-
(75,483)
Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments
82,864
132,370
242,337
789,016
Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts
-
22,050
53,032
69,009
Purchase of capital assets and system development costs
(21,769)
(9,890)
(65,307)
(37,926)
Cash flows (used in) from investing activities
(309,694)
136,634
(157,146)
392,297
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(14,990)
(147,611)
(105,884)
(39,866)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
500,747
657,219
591,641
549,474
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
485,757
509,608
485,757
509,608
Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosure:
Interest received
683,755
975,954
2,062,196
2,510,358
Interest paid
(498,078)
(646,530)
(1,325,193)
(1,461,202)
Dividends received
-
521
350
1,634
About EQB Inc.?
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $137 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at July 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 761,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.
Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios
In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:
Q3 2025
- $4.0 million fair value adjustment on a covered bond maturity;
- $2.6 million accelerated long-term incentive expense following the former CEO's passing;
- $0.9 million new office lease related expenses; and
- $2.0 million intangible asset amortization.
Q2 2025
- $3.4 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy, and
- $2.0 million intangible asset amortization.
Q3 2024
- $2.7 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM;
- $2.2 million intangible asset amortization; and
- $1.7 million provision for credit losses due to change in ECL methodology from five to four economic scenarios and associated weights.
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results. For additional adjusted measures and information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section of this MD&A.
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
($000s, except share and per share amounts)
31-Jul-25
30-Apr-25
31-Jul-24
31-Jul -25
31-Jul-24
Reported results
Net interest income
250,042
271,059
271,367
784,487
794,715
Non-interest revenue
56,087
44,891
55,871
160,227
147,955
Revenue
306,129
315,950
327,238
944,714
942,670
Non-interest expense
170,954
161,190
150,569
491,399
440,474
Pre-provision pre-tax income(1)
135,175
154,760
176,669
453,315
502,196
Provision for credit loss
33,968
30,234
21,274
82,880
59,026
Income tax expense
27,843
34,234
43,241
99,069
120,918
Net income
73,364
90,292
112,154
271,366
322,252
Net income available to common shareholders
73,014
85,533
109,538
265,949
314,454
Adjustments
Net interest income - covered bond fair value adjustment
4,035
-
-
4,035
-
Non-interest expenses - accelerated incentive expense
(2,594)
-
-
(2,594)
-
Non-interest expenses - new office lease related expenses
(857)
(3,363)
-
(7,009)
-
Non-interest expenses - non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition-related costs(2)
-
-
(2,652)
(1,782)
(10,416)
Non-interest expenses - intangible asset amortization
(1,969)
(1,969)
(2,223)
(5,907)
(7,219)
Provision for credit loss - equipment financing
-
-
(5,018)
-
Provision for credit loss - ECL methodology change and weights
-
(1,698)
-
(1,698)
Pre-tax adjustments
9,455
5,332
6,573
26,345
19,333
Income tax expense - tax impact on above adjustments(3)
2,561
1,414
1,543
7,014
5,009
Post-tax adjustments - net income
6,894
3,918
5,030
19,331
14,324
Adjustments attributed to minority interests
(230)
(259)
(310)
(750)
(624)
Post-tax adjustments - net income to common shareholders
6,664
3,659
4,720
18,581
13,700
Adjusted results
Net interest income
254,077
271,059
271,367
788,522
794,715
Non-interest revenue
56,087
44,891
55,871
160,227
147,955
Revenue
310,164
315,950
327,238
948,749
942,670
Non-interest expense
165,534
155,858
145,694
474,107
422,839
Pre-provision pre-tax income(1)
144,630
160,092
181,544
474,642
519,831
Provision for credit loss
33,968
30,234
19,576
77,862
57,328
Income tax expenses(3)
30,404
35,649
44,784
106,083
125,927
Net income
80,258
94,209
117,184
290,697
336,576
Net income available to common shareholders
79,678
89,190
114,258
284,530
328,154
Diluted earnings per share
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
38,519,991
38,662,002
38,606,268
38,654,423
38,490,651
Diluted earnings per share - reported
1.90
2.21
2.84
6.88
8.17
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted
2.07
2.31
2.96
7.36
8.53
Diluted earnings per share - adjustment impact
0.17
0.10
0.12
0.48
0.36
(1)
This is a non-GAAP measure, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.
(2)
Includes non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra Bank and ACM.
(3)
Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.
Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:
- Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.
- Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
- Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
- Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
- Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
- Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
- Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans - Personal and Loans - Commercial on the balance sheet and adding their associated allowance for credit losses.
