Argent BioPharma Ltd.: Argent is Growing Through M&A: Projected Merged Company Value of $100M in AC8 Asset Acquisition

Acquisition Expands Clinical Pipeline, Strengthens IP Portfolio, and Grows EU Presence

Highlights

Binding term sheet signed to acquire key assets and IP of AusCann Group Holdings Ltd.

Assets include Neuvis® drug delivery platform, FDA-facing epilepsy pre-clinical data, EU-GMP manufacturing, and German pharma distribution.

Strengthens Argent's clinical pipeline, IP portfolio, and European infrastructure.

Adds audited assets supporting Argent's planned dual U.S. national exchange listing.

AC8 Asset Acquisition to Transform Growth

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent BioPharma Ltd (ASX: RGT) has signed a binding term sheet to acquire the core assets and IP of AusCann Group Holdings Ltd (AC8). The acquisition includes the Neuvis® patented drug delivery platform, validated FDA-facing epilepsy pre-clinical data supporting CannEpil®, and EU-based commercial infrastructure.

The USD 15M share-based transaction strengthens Argent's lead programs CannEpil® and CimetrA®, expands its European footprint, and adds significant audited assets, directly enhancing net stockholders' equity and meeting criteria for a planned dual U.S. national exchange listing.

Path Toward U.S. National Listing

This transaction advances Argent toward meeting both the financial and qualitative requirements for U.S. national market entry. The addition of patented technology, FDA-relevant preclinical data, and EU infrastructure bolsters tangible and intangible asset value, strengthening long-term growth and market capitalization.

Leadership Strengthened

As part of the acquisition, Mr. Andrew Chapman will join Argent's Board as Executive Director, bringing deep capital markets and biotech expertise. His appointment reinforces Argent's leadership team as it prepares for U.S. listing and integrates new assets.

Next Steps

The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to complete in Q3 2025. Integration planning is already underway, with a focus on accelerating clinical expansion and commercial launch-readiness.

Contact:

Roby Zomer

CEO & Managing Director

+61 8 6555 2950

[email protected]

Rowan Harland

Company Secretary

+61 8 6555 2950

[email protected]

SOURCE Argent BioPharma Ltd.