Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2UB | ISIN: AU0000082489 | Ticker-Symbol: MXG1
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 10:16
0,865 Euro
+2,98 % +0,025
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8850,91011:46
0,8850,91010:31
PR Newswire
28.08.2025 01:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Omni Bridgeway reports strong FY25 results following a transformational year

SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX: OBL), a global asset and fund manager for legal assets, today announced strong financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025, marking a pivotal year of strategic transformation and portfolio growth.

Key Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Income of $651.3 million
  • Total portfolio value of $3.6 bn, up 29% on FY24
  • Assets under management expanded to A$5.2bn
  • FY25 MOIC of 2.5x, across 60 full and partial completions
  • Completed a transformative transaction (Fund 9), which fully deleveraged and significantly derisked the balance sheet. The transaction also provided high quality institutional validation of the fair value framework and overall business model.
  • 52 new investments were made through FY25 representing A$517 million in new commitments and adding A$525.9m in fair value to the portfolio.
  • Cash operating expenses reduced by 6.2% year on year.
  • Delivered and progressed all of the strategic objectives outlined at the investor day in March 2024.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Raymond van Hulst said, "FY25 has been a positive year with excellent investment returns and a transformative transaction. We are very pleased having fully deleveraged our balance sheet, which leaves us well placed for continued growth and consolidation of our leading position as listed global fund manager of legal assets."

Investor and Media Contacts

Media
Naomi Barber
Director, Business Development & Marketing
+61 421 371 844, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Nathan Kandapper
Global Head of Investor Relations
+61 403 941 502, [email protected]

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is a global alternative asset manager of legal assets, with over $5.2bn in assets under management across 10 funds. Listed on the ASX since 2001, and with a track record of over 35+ years, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of consistent outperformance across multiple economic cycles. With a team of 165 professionals, operating in over 20 locations in 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified platform for originating and managing legal assets across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.

SOURCE Omni Bridgeway

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.