Omni Bridgeway reports strong FY25 results following a transformational year

SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX: OBL), a global asset and fund manager for legal assets, today announced strong financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025, marking a pivotal year of strategic transformation and portfolio growth.

Key Financial and Operating Highlights

Income of $651.3 million

Total portfolio value of $3.6 bn, up 29% on FY24

Assets under management expanded to A$5.2bn

FY25 MOIC of 2.5x, across 60 full and partial completions

Completed a transformative transaction (Fund 9), which fully deleveraged and significantly derisked the balance sheet. The transaction also provided high quality institutional validation of the fair value framework and overall business model.

52 new investments were made through FY25 representing A$517 million in new commitments and adding A$525.9m in fair value to the portfolio.

Cash operating expenses reduced by 6.2% year on year.

Delivered and progressed all of the strategic objectives outlined at the investor day in March 2024.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Raymond van Hulst said, "FY25 has been a positive year with excellent investment returns and a transformative transaction. We are very pleased having fully deleveraged our balance sheet, which leaves us well placed for continued growth and consolidation of our leading position as listed global fund manager of legal assets."

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is a global alternative asset manager of legal assets, with over $5.2bn in assets under management across 10 funds. Listed on the ASX since 2001, and with a track record of over 35+ years, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of consistent outperformance across multiple economic cycles. With a team of 165 professionals, operating in over 20 locations in 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified platform for originating and managing legal assets across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.

