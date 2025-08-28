Noetix Robotics Wins Two Golds and One Silver at Global Humanoid Robotics Games

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noetix Robotics, a fast-growing humanoid robotics company headquartered in Beijing, achieved outstanding results at the Global Humanoid Robotics Games, earning two gold medals and one silver to place third overall on the medal table. Competing with its humanoid robots N2 and the newly launched E1 across nine categories, Noetix demonstrated both athletic excellence and technological innovation, marking a major milestone in its mission to make humanoid robots part of everyday life.

"Our success at this year's Games reflects the progress we have made and the path we are committed to," said Zheyuan Jiang, Chairman of Noetix Robotics. "Humanoid robots are more than an engineering breakthrough. They are a bridge between technology and human life. At Noetix, we are focused on moving robots beyond the laboratory and into everyday settings, where they can become trusted companions and assistants."

Beijing has become a leading hub for robotics, fueled by strong policy support and steady investment in core technologies and the supply chain. The city has fostered a vibrant ecosystem of robotics companies with backing in talent, funding, and facilities. Noetix Robotics has also benefited from substantial support from the Beijing government, including talent policies, workspace, and investment incentives. By hosting the Global Humanoid Robotics Games, Beijing created a fair international stage for competition, pushing technical progress and sparking public interest in embodied intelligence. All three top medal-winning teams this year were backed by the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Fund, highlighting the city's strategic commitment to the field.

Noetix Robotics was among the companies with the broadest participation, entering nine different events including the 100 meters, 400 meters, 1,500 meters, 4x100-meter relay, 100-meter hurdles, high jump, standing long jump, floor exercise, and solo dance. The company competed with two humanoid robots, the compact N2 and the new E1, which together showcased versatility, agility and innovation in both athletic and artistic arenas.

The N2 features 18 degrees of freedom, a lightweight design, one to two hours of battery life, and a maximum running speed of 3.2 meters per second. Powered by self-developed motion control algorithms, it can adapt to complex terrain and perform advanced movements such as flips, sprinting, and dancing. It has gained recognition for its strong performance-to-cost ratio and is widely used in education, research, and dynamic demonstrations.

The E1, an advanced bipedal humanoid, stands 1.36 meters tall with 21 degrees of freedom, extended arms, waist flexibility, and modular expansion. It walks at 1.2 meters per second with one to two hours of endurance. Powered by multi-modal AI, the E1 synchronizes speech, facial expressions, and body movements with low-latency response, enabling multilingual interaction and emotional expression. Its 48V low-power system supports memory, personality development, and immersive engagement while allowing customizable appearance and persona. With modular options such as dexterous hands and advanced arms, the E1 is one of the most versatile humanoid robots in its class.

On the field, Noetix Robotics claimed two golds and a silver, showcasing both athletic skill and cultural flair. The E1 took gold in the standing long jump with a 1.25-meter leap, while the N2 dazzled in floor exercise, scoring 41.60 points with a series of jumps and flips, higher than the combined totals of all other competitors. The silver came in solo dance, where Noetix and the Beijing Dance Academy performed Yingge, a traditional folk dance from China's Chaozhou-Shantou region. Blending culture with technology, the routine earned 95.30 points, just 0.1 short of gold.

Looking ahead, Noetix Robotics aims to make humanoid robots part of daily life, serving as companions, helpers, and household assistants. The company plans to further enhancing their athletic and functional abilities, moving them from labs and competitions into real-world applications that enrich everyday living.

About Noetix Robotics

Founded in September 2023 in Beijing, Noetix Robotics focuses on developing and manufacturing humanoid robots. The company has built proprietary servo motors and motion control algorithms that enable highly integrated and intelligent systems. Its technologies power fast bipedal running, natural interaction, and advanced manipulation. Noetix is committed to creating the next generation of humanoid robots for household services, eldercare, education, companionship, and research, with the mission of making robots a practical part of daily life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760031/2025_08_18_193732_765.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760033/E1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noetix-robotics-wins-two-golds-and-one-silver-at-global-humanoid-robotics-games-302540886.html