Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
PR Newswire
28.08.2025 10:42 Uhr
SM Investments Corporation: SM scales up J.O.B.S. program to bridge skills gap and expand employment opportunities in PH workforce

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SM Group is expanding its J.O.B.S. (Jobs Opportunities Building Skills) program by integrating skills training into its nationwide job fairs, further aligning its efforts with the country's push to address the skills gap and strengthen workforce readiness.


Launched in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the initiative goes beyond job matching by providing access to TESDA-accredited training programs. This dual approach equips job seekers not only with employment opportunities but also with relevant skills to thrive in an evolving job market.

"Just as we at SM rely on the competence of our people to grow, we also want to contribute to the country's goal of helping Filipinos secure meaningful employment. Through our partnership with TESDA, we aim to expand opportunities that combine access to jobs and skills development, enabling inclusive growth in the communities that we serve," said Frederic C. DyBuncio, President and CEO of SM Investments Corporation.

TESDA Deputy Director Nelly Dillera emphasized the program's role in advancing sustainable livelihoods. "This partnership with SM marks a significant milestone in bringing jobs and skills development directly to the Filipino people. By combining employment access with targeted training opportunities, we are creating a more responsive and inclusive pathway to sustainable livelihoods-right where communities live, shop and gather."

SM continues to broaden its partnerships to expand the reach and impact of its job fairs. Sector-focused initiatives have been launched in supply chain, logistics, and retail industries, while collaborations with the Department of Health (DOH) support recruitment in the healthcare sector. SM has also participated in career fairs organized by the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) to reach a wider pool of talent.

Since its inception in 2024, the J.O.B.S. program has hosted over 300 job fairs nationwide, serving more than 180,000 job seekers. Of these, over 24,000 were hired on the spot, underscoring the program's effectiveness in facilitating employment and advancing workforce development.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is one of the leading Philippine companies that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880730/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sm-scales-up-jobs-program-to-bridge-skills-gap-and-expand-employment-opportunities-in-ph-workforce-302540892.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
