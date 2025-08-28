Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, listed BlockTalk (BTK) at 06:00 on August 25, 2025 (UTC). Users are to access the BTK/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/btk_usdt.





About BlockTalk (BTK)

BlockTalk (BTK) is a digital asset powering a global blockchain media platform designed to amplify voices and narratives within the Web3 ecosystem. As the native token of BlockTalk World, BTK supports a comprehensive system that bridges blockchain-based news, community-driven insights, and incentive mechanisms for participation and engagement.

The BlockTalk platform integrates media publishing, event management, token-based tipping, and reward systems, allowing users and contributors to shape the future of decentralized communication. Through this structure, it aims to create a transparent and community-led alternative to traditional tech media.

BTK serves as both a utility and governance token within the ecosystem. Users can use BTK for content tipping, exclusive event access, community voting, and participating in reward programs. This incentivizes high-quality contributions and fosters a self-sustaining feedback loop between media consumers, creators, and platform developers.

Key Features

Decentralized Web3 Media : BlockTalk empowers contributors with editorial independence, transparency, and community accountability, redefining how blockchain content is created and shared.

: BlockTalk empowers contributors with editorial independence, transparency, and community accountability, redefining how blockchain content is created and shared. Multi-Utility Token : BTK is used for tipping authors, joining private discussions or events, and unlocking premium content, all within the BlockTalk platform.

: BTK is used for tipping authors, joining private discussions or events, and unlocking premium content, all within the BlockTalk platform. Incentivized Ecosystem : Contributors, curators, and readers are rewarded based on engagement and value-added actions, aligning incentives across all participants.

: Contributors, curators, and readers are rewarded based on engagement and value-added actions, aligning incentives across all participants. Content & Community Governance : BTK holders can vote on platform proposals, content curation rules, and ecosystem expansions, ensuring collective decision-making.

: BTK holders can vote on platform proposals, content curation rules, and ecosystem expansions, ensuring collective decision-making. Global Footprint: With multilingual content and events spanning across regions, BlockTalk seeks to become a global voice for the decentralized world.

Tokenomics

BlockTalk has a fixed total supply of 1 billion BTK tokens, allocated across community incentives, team and advisor support, ecosystem development, and liquidity. The distribution model emphasizes long-term alignment and organic growth through sustained community engagement.

