Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, listed BlockTalk (BTK) at 06:00 on August 25, 2025 (UTC). Users are to access the BTK/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/btk_usdt.
About BlockTalk (BTK)
BlockTalk (BTK) is a digital asset powering a global blockchain media platform designed to amplify voices and narratives within the Web3 ecosystem. As the native token of BlockTalk World, BTK supports a comprehensive system that bridges blockchain-based news, community-driven insights, and incentive mechanisms for participation and engagement.
The BlockTalk platform integrates media publishing, event management, token-based tipping, and reward systems, allowing users and contributors to shape the future of decentralized communication. Through this structure, it aims to create a transparent and community-led alternative to traditional tech media.
BTK serves as both a utility and governance token within the ecosystem. Users can use BTK for content tipping, exclusive event access, community voting, and participating in reward programs. This incentivizes high-quality contributions and fosters a self-sustaining feedback loop between media consumers, creators, and platform developers.
Key Features
- Decentralized Web3 Media: BlockTalk empowers contributors with editorial independence, transparency, and community accountability, redefining how blockchain content is created and shared.
- Multi-Utility Token: BTK is used for tipping authors, joining private discussions or events, and unlocking premium content, all within the BlockTalk platform.
- Incentivized Ecosystem: Contributors, curators, and readers are rewarded based on engagement and value-added actions, aligning incentives across all participants.
- Content & Community Governance: BTK holders can vote on platform proposals, content curation rules, and ecosystem expansions, ensuring collective decision-making.
- Global Footprint: With multilingual content and events spanning across regions, BlockTalk seeks to become a global voice for the decentralized world.
Tokenomics
BlockTalk has a fixed total supply of 1 billion BTK tokens, allocated across community incentives, team and advisor support, ecosystem development, and liquidity. The distribution model emphasizes long-term alignment and organic growth through sustained community engagement.
Learn More about BlockTalk
Website: https://www.btkworld.online/
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $5.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
Start Trading Now: lbank.com
