The modules have been verified by TÜV Rheinland as having 91. 7% bifaciality. Tongwei is also one of only two companies in the global top 10 to earn maximum ratings across all categories of the 2025 Kiwa PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard. Tongwei Solar has announced that its latest product - the TNC 2. 0 module series - is setting new benchmarks for performance and reliability. TNC 2. 0 modules in R&D have achieved a bifaciality of over 88%, as certified by TÜV Rheinland and CGC. According to a recently posted research paper in Solar Energy Materials and Solar Cells, Tongwei's TNC module, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...