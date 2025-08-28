Scientists in India have designed a system that uses PV panels, a proton-exchange membrane fuel cell, battery storage, and a supercapacitor. It also relies on an adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system-based MPPT that reportedly achieves an efficiency of 98. 7%. A research team led by scientists from India has developed a novel "smart" electric vehicle (EV) system that uses PV panels, a proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell, battery storage, and a supercapacitor. At the core of the system lies a Z-source integrated boost converter with an adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS)-based maximum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...