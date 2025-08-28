Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
28.08.2025 11:06 Uhr
BizClik Media: Treeapp and Sustainability LIVE London 2025: One Tree Planted for Every Attendee - 3,000 Trees Expected

Treeapp renews collaboration with BizClik, publisher of Sustainability Magazine, for the 5th Sustainability LIVE event on 9-10 September 2025

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treeapp, the global tree-planting organisation, has partnered with BizClik to commit to planting over 3,000 trees for every attendee at Sustainability LIVE London 2025. The initiative supports biodiversity, carbon reduction, and sustainable livelihoods across Treeapp's worldwide reforestation sites.

Sustainability LIVE and Treeapp Partnership

What 3,000 trees mean for the planet and local community:

  • 327.00 tonnes of CO2 absorbed across their lifetime
  • Provided 30 workdays for local communities
  • 20010.00 m2 land reforested

"We are delighted to be partnering with Treeapp once again for Sustainability LIVE London. Their commitment to positive climate action aligns perfectly with our mission, and it's fantastic to know that for every in-person delegate attending, a tree will be planted. Together, we're not only creating a platform for vital sustainability conversations but also making a tangible environmental impact," says James Callen, Managing Director, BizClik.

This partnership reflects BizClik's broader sustainability commitments, from signing the Climate Pledge to hosting the 5th Sustainability LIVE event and participating in New York Climate Week. With Treeapp, BizClik is advancing a shared mission to combat climate change, restore habitats, and support local communities.

""Returning to Sustainability Live is a thrill, we can't wait to inspire more businesses and individuals to take tangible climate action," says Co-Founder of Treeapp, Jules Bulker.

Read more about Treeapp's work with Sustainability LIVE.

About Treeapp at Sustainability LIVE London
Treeapp will be available to meet in person on the ground floor of the Business Design Centre in London. Virtual attendees can also connect with the Treeapp team via the online networking and live-streaming app, Brella.

Register for your in-person or virtual tickets.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global platform by Sustainability Magazine that connects the world's most influential voices in climate action, ESG, sustainable business, and innovation. Through live events worldwide, multimedia content, and thought leadership, Sustainability LIVE drives forward the ideas and actions shaping a more sustainable future.

About BizClik
BizClik is a global B2B media and events company, delivering results-driven content, world-class events, and strategic marketing solutions. Its leading platforms, including FinTech Magazine and FinTech LIVE, reach executive audiences worldwide to drive growth and innovation.

For more information, visit here: www.bizclikmedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759400/BizClik_Media.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/treeapp-and-sustainability-live-london-2025-one-tree-planted-for-every-attendee--3-000-trees-expected-302540236.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
