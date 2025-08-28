Viadex Collaborates with SASE Leader, Cato Networks, and SPECTRA to Improve Cyber Risk Management

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IT services and consulting company Viadex today announced it has entered into a collaboration to transform cyber risk management with Cato Networks, which converges enterprise security and networking in a single, cloud-native platform. Through this collaboration, Viadex will now deliver SPECTRA's Certification of Resilience framework using the Cato SASE Cloud Platform to address the growing gap between cybersecurity marketing and real-world risk reduction. The initiative will build a bridge between cybersecurity-focused channel partners and cyber insurance providers.

Cyber insurance and SASE are converging to reduce the financial and operational impact of cyber incidents. While cyber insurance protects organisations financially after a breach, SASE strengthens their ability to prevent and contain threats in the first place. By combining Viadex's expertise in delivering global, integrated IT solutions with the Cato SASE Cloud Platform and SPECTRA's insurer-recognised Certification of Resilience, this collaboration will create a direct link between security posture and insurability. The result is a measurable, certifiable standard that helps enterprises lower risk exposure, improve policy terms, and build trust with underwriters.

Cato Networks pioneered the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market and is recognised as an industry leader, most recently in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms. The collaboration with Viadex will realise enterprise security and networking in a single, cloud-native platform for Viadex customers, marking a significant milestone for enterprises seeking to simplify and strengthen their approach to cyber risk management. Together, Viadex, SPECTRA, and Cato Networks will enable businesses to better manage the complexity of cybersecurity, allowing them to spend more time focusing on leveraging technology to become more competitive, strategic, innovative, and future-ready.

The Cato SASE Cloud Platform converges networking and security into a single cloud platform, helping enterprises protect against AI and advanced threats, increase agility, and reduce costs:

Instant, scalable connectivity: Cato SASE Cloud connects users and sites worldwide, enabling rapid workforce onboarding and global expansion.

Cato SASE Cloud connects users and sites worldwide, enabling rapid workforce onboarding and global expansion. Single-pass processing: Each packet is inspected once for all networking and security needs, reducing latency.

Each packet is inspected once for all networking and security needs, reducing latency. Global availability: With globally distributed PoPs, capabilities are available everywhere, managed through a single console instead of multiple point products.

With globally distributed PoPs, capabilities are available everywhere, managed through a single console instead of multiple point products. Simplified operations: Automatic updates eliminate the need for maintenance and patching, freeing IT to focus on its business priorities.

"Viadex, SPECTRA, and Cato Networks are proud to reveal a unique collaboration that establishes a new standard for cyber risk management. The solution integrates robust security with integrated cyber insurance approval to bring our customers simplicity and peace of mind," says Dino Cooper, Co-Founder and CEO of Viadex.

"Most enterprises are drowning in complexity," Cooper adds, "particularly when it comes to cybersecurity and safeguarding geo-dispersed IT environments against malicious attacks. Traditionally, cyber insurance has been challenging to navigate for enterprises that often struggle with fragmented security tools that are difficult to integrate and manage. With attack surfaces and the veracity of malicious actors increasing, we wanted to unify to take this headache away for geo-dispersed companies."

"This is why we've brought Viadex, SPECTRA, and Cato Networks together to fundamentally change the game for geo-dispersed companies who have, until now, had to juggle multiple vendors. The Viadex, SPECTRA, and Cato Networks trinity has brought together some of the best thinkers and solutions in the world to deliver a unified, cloud-native SASE platform with built-in, insurer-recognised certification that is best-in-class," Cooper says.

Brian Dunleavy, Chief Commercial Officer of Viadex, agrees with that assessment, adding that "what excites me most is that we're eliminating our customers' pain. Now, IT teams can stop racing between security fires and instead deliver more business value by becoming more strategic and forward-looking."

The solution provided by Viadex, SPECTRA, and Cato Networks enables network security fabrics with zero-trust validation that is recognised in real-time by cybersecurity insurers. "This not only makes global enterprises safer and more resilient but will be instrumental in reducing risk while enabling greater insurance compliance," says Dunleavy.

"SPECTRA ensures that the solution aligns with cybersecurity insurers at all times, while Cato Networks delivers a unified, cloud-native SASE platform," says Edouard von Herberstein, CEO at SPECTRA. "We're helping all businesses select partners that will simplify and optimise risk management outcomes," he says, adding: "We're redefining what's possible in cyber warranties and insurance. By empowering customers and the channel with innovative, insurer-recognised solutions, we're enabling them to deliver greater value to their customers, strengthen cyber resilience, and drive better business practices across the industry."

"The mission of Cato Networks is all about transforming IT from a patchwork of complexity into a true strategic asset for the business," says Mark Draper, AVP of Channel Sales, EMEA at Cato Networks. "Through pioneering work in scalable architecture, AI-driven threat detection, and next-generation global networking, we're enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation on a global scale securely."

"Speed to quote, clarity of risk, and reduced friction: this is exactly what the market has been waiting for. We're thrilled to be supporting a solution that genuinely benefits both underwriters and insureds without compromising on quality or depth of cover," says Will Young, Senior Cyber Broker at BMS. This leading insurance broker collaborated with Viadex, SPECTRA, HUB, and Lloyd's syndicates to create the Cato SASE Cloud Platform.

Ready to simplify global IT and secure preferred cyber insurance? Go to https://sasesolutions.viadex.com.

About Viadex:

Viadex Global supports geographically dispersed enterprises by planning, delivering, and managing projects across four continents and over 190 countries. Headquartered in Surbiton, United Kingdom, Viadex was founded in 2001 and has built a reputation for delivering tailored IT solutions through a demonstrated global capability. Viadex's unique operational IP enables the consolidation of global supply chains, supporting the seamless global consumption of technology. The company's offerings are designed to drive digital transformation initiatives underpinned by robust compliance, governance, and risk management frameworks. In April 2023, Viadex was acquired by Fulcrum IT Partners, further strengthening its ability to deliver innovative, scalable technology solutions to enterprises worldwide. For more information, go to https://sasesolutions.viadex.com

Viadex on: LinkedIn | YouTube | X.com | Facebook

About SPECTRA:

SPECTRA is the next generation of cyber insurance. SPECTRA partners with industry-leading cybersecurity and (re)insurance providers to design and deliver risk transfer solutions tailored to the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) channel and their customers. SPECTRA's products include a Certification of Resilience for MSPs, backed by a 100% cash warranty for end-customers in the event of a qualifying cyber incident. SPECTRA Certified Partners and their customers can benefit from better insurance products that accurately reflect their true risk posture. Learn more about SPECTRA at spectra.bm.

Spectra on: LinkedIn | Facebook

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760069/VIADEX_AND_SPECTRA.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760068/Viadex_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viadex-collaborates-with-sase-leader-cato-networks-and-spectra-to-improve-cyber-risk-management-302540898.html