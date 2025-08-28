DPC Dash Ltd Announces 2025 Interim Financial Results

Revenues increased to RMB2.59 billion, representing 27.0% year-over-year growth

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd - Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, today announced its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Interim Results").

FIRST HALF OF 2025 HIGHLIGHTS[1]

[1] Please refer to the section "KEY DEFINITIONS" below for detailed definitions on certain terms used.

Ms. Aileen Wang, CEO & Executive Director of DPC Dash commented, "We are pleased to report another period of robust growth, with revenues reaching RMB2.59 billion, representing a 27% year-over-year increase. Our 4D strategy continues to deliver exceptional results as we successfully expanded our footprint to 1,198 stores across 48 cities, adding 190 net new stores during the period. The remarkable performance of our new market entries demonstrates the strength of our brand and execution capabilities. In addition to continued solid performance in the new markets we entered after December 2022, the same store sales growth in the markets we entered before December 2022 remained positive despite high base built up and intense competition, which demonstrated our strong execution capability. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to capture the significant opportunities in China's underserved pizza market and are well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Ms. Helen Wu, CFO of DPC Dash, added, "We delivered another half year strong result, with our revenue grew 27% year-over-year. Our store operating profit grew 28% to RMB379.2 million with margin improved slightly to 14.6%. In addition, the benefit of scale continued to unfold at corporate level with a high operational efficiency. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA grew 38.3% to RMB322.9 million and adjusted net profit increasing 79.6% to RMB91.4 million. With RMB1.02 billion in cash and a solid balance sheet, we are well-positioned to continue executing our growth strategy."

FIRST HALF OF 2025 Financial Results



Six months ended

June 30, June 30,

(in RMB millions, except percentages and per share data) 2025 2024 YoY Revenue 2,593.4 2,041.5 +27.0 % Store-level EBITDA[2] 502.8 393.9 +27.7 % Store-level EBITDA margin[2] 19.4 % 19.3 % +0.1 Store-level operating profit 379.2 296.2 +28.0 % Store-level operating profit margin 14.6 % 14.5 % +0.1 Adjusted EBITDA[2] 322.9 233.4 +38.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin[2] 12.4 % 11.4 % +1.0 Adjusted Net Profit[2] 91.4 50.9 +79.6 % Adjusted Net Profit margin[2] 3.5 % 2.5 % +1.0 Net Profit 65.9 10.9 504.4 % Net Profit margin 2.5 % 0.5 % +2.0 Basic Earnings per share 0.50 0.08 525.0 % Diluted Earnings per share 0.49 0.08 512.5 %

[2] Please refer to the section "Non-IFRS Measures" below for detailed definition on certain terms used.

Recent Developments

On June 10, 2025, the Company celebrated the grand opening of its 100th store in Central and Western China, achieving this milestone within just two and a half years of entering the market in December 2022. This expansion marks a significant step in the Company's strategic growth plan, reinforcing its strong presence and commitment to the region.

As of June 30, 2025, the Chinese mainland market ranks as the third-largest international market within Domino's Pizza's global system in terms of store count.

Demonstrating exceptional operational excellence, as of June 30, 2025, the Company held 48 of the top 50 positions for first 30-day sales among Domino's network of more than 21,500 stores globally. The Company's first store in Shenyang, which has been operational for 198 days, broke the existing global annual sales record of RMB31 million previously set by the Xiamen SM Phase III store. Most recently on August 3, 2025, the Company's first store in Handan opened with record-breaking first-day sales exceeding RMB540,000 and over 6,000 orders, marking a significant milestone in the market expansion.

In the first half of 2025, the Company earned multiple prestigious awards, including being named a Top 20 Digitalized Enterprise by the China Digital Innovation Expo (CDIE) 2025, receiving the Best Digitalization Award (Food and Dining Category) at the 16th Tiger Roar Awards, and receiving the "Outstanding Innovation Brand of the Year" award at the 13th TopDigital Innovation Marketing Awards. The Company was also recognized as an "ESG Innovation Practice Excellence Enterprise" on the 2025 GuruClub Listed Company List and honored as one of the "Top 10 High-Quality Consumer Brands of the Year" at the 2025 TOP100 High-Quality Consumer Brands Innovation Conference hosted by Southern Metropolis Daily. These achievements underscore the Company's strong commitment to innovation, digital leadership, and sustainable growth.

Outlook

The Group plans to open approximately 300 net new stores in 2025. As of August 15, 2025, the Company opened 233 net new stores, with 27 stores under construction, and 35 stores signed, accounting for approximately 98% of the total targeted store opening plan for the full year.

Key Definitions

Store-level operating profit represents revenue less operational costs incurred at the store level, comprising salary-based expense, raw materials and consumables cost, depreciation of right-of-use assets, depreciation of plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, variable lease rental payment and short-term rental expenses, utilities expenses, advertising and promotion expenses, store operating and maintenance expenses and other expenses.

represents revenue less operational costs incurred at the store level, comprising salary-based expense, raw materials and consumables cost, depreciation of right-of-use assets, depreciation of plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, variable lease rental payment and short-term rental expenses, utilities expenses, advertising and promotion expenses, store operating and maintenance expenses and other expenses. Store-level operating profit margin is calculated by dividing store-level operating profit by revenue for the same period.

is calculated by dividing store-level operating profit by revenue for the same period. Store-level EBITDA is defined as store-level operating profit for the period and adding back depreciation of plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets in store-level.

is defined as store-level operating profit for the period and adding back depreciation of plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets in store-level. Store-level EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Store-level EBITDA by revenue for the same period.

is calculated by dividing Store-level EBITDA by revenue for the same period. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted Net Profit for the period and adding back depreciation and amortization (excluding depreciation of right-of-use assets), income tax expense and interest income and expenses, net.

is defined as Adjusted Net Profit for the period and adding back depreciation and amortization (excluding depreciation of right-of-use assets), income tax expense and interest income and expenses, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the same period.

is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the same period. Adjusted Net Profit is defined as profit for the period and adding back share-based compensation.

is defined as profit for the period and adding back share-based compensation. Adjusted Net Profit margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Profit by revenue for the same period.

is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Profit by revenue for the same period. Net new store openings. The number of gross new stores opened during the period minus the number of stores closed during the period.

The number of gross new stores opened during the period minus the number of stores closed during the period. Same-store sales growth (SSSG). SSSG compares the sales generated by same stores during the relevant period year-on-year: the SSSG for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compares the same-store sales of the six months ended June 30, 2025 and that of the six months ended June 30, 2024; the SSSG for the year ended December 31, 2024 compares the same-store sales of the year ended December 31, 2024 and that of the year ended December 31, 2023; and the SSSG for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compares the same-store sales of the six months ended June 30, 2024 and that of the six months ended June 30, 2023.

SSSG compares the sales generated by same stores during the relevant period year-on-year: the SSSG for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compares the same-store sales of the six months ended June 30, 2025 and that of the six months ended June 30, 2024; the SSSG for the year ended December 31, 2024 compares the same-store sales of the year ended December 31, 2024 and that of the year ended December 31, 2023; and the SSSG for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compares the same-store sales of the six months ended June 30, 2024 and that of the six months ended June 30, 2023. Average Daily Sales per Store is calculated by dividing revenues generated from relevant store in a particular period by the aggregate number of days of operation for such store in the same period.

Non-IFRS Measures

To supplement the Group's consolidated financial statements that are presented in accordance with the IFRS, the Group also uses Adjusted Net Profit (non-IFRS measure), Adjusted Net Profit margin (Non-IFRS measure), Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure), Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-IFRS measure), Store-level EBITDA (non-IFRS measure) and Store-level EBITDA margin (non-IFRS measure) as additional financial measures, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS.

"Store-level EBITDA" is defined as store-level operating profit for the period and adding back depreciation of plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets in store-level. "Store-level EBITDA margin" is calculated by dividing Store-level EBITDA by revenue for the same period. "Adjusted Net Profit" is defined as profit for the period and adding back share-based compensation. "Adjusted Net Profit margin" is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Profit by revenue for the same period. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as Adjusted Net Profit for the period and adding back depreciation and amortization (excluding depreciation of right-of-use assets), income tax expense and interest income and expenses, net. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the same period.

The Group believes that these non-IFRS measures facilitate comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company. The Group believes that these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Group's results of operations in the same manner as they help the Group's management. However, the Group's presentation of Adjusted Net Profit (non-IFRS measure), Adjusted Net Profit margin (non-IFRS measure), Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure), Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-IFRS measure), Store-level EBITDA (non-IFRS measure) and Store-level EBITDA margin (non-IFRS measure) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The use of such non-IFRS measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and shareholders and potential investors of the Company should not consider them in isolation from, or as substitute for analysis of, the Group's results of operations or financial condition as reported under IFRS.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document and/or the Announcement are forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "going forward", "ought to", "may", "seek", "should", "intend", "plan", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "aim", "aspire", "objective", "target", "schedules", and "outlook") are not historical facts, are forward-looking and may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks (including but not limited to the risk factors detailed in this document and/or the Announcement), uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements have been based on assumptions and factors concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company about the businesses that it operates. The risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could influence actual results include, but are not limited to: the Company's operations and business prospects; its business and operating strategies and ability to implement such strategies; its ability to develop and manage its operations and business; its ability to control costs and expenses; its ability to identify and satisfy customer demands and preferences; the actions and developments of its competitors; general economic, political and business conditions in the markets in which it operates; and changes to regulatory and operating conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which it operates.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or under applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Since actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, the Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and to exercise caution in dealing in securities in the Company.

About DPC Dash Ltd

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,198 stores in 48 cities in the Chinese mainland as of June 30, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

For official company announcements, please visit www.hkexnews.hk

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Six months ended June 30

2025

2024

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Revenue 2,593,390

2,041,461 Raw materials and consumables cost (706,819)

(557,811) Staff compensation expenses (877,384)

(711,912) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (188,301)

(145,686) Depreciation of plant and equipment (123,886)

(98,612) Amortization of intangible assets (28,720)

(26,920) Utilities expenses (87,438)

(71,931) Advertising and promotion expenses (137,401)

(109,318) Store operation and maintenance expenses (159,368)

(128,881) Variable lease rental payment, short-term rental

and other related expenses (70,870)

(56,054) Other expenses (74,561)

(66,935) Other income 7,327

9,036 Other losses, net (1,298)

(7,646) Finance costs, net (34,574)

(27,897)







Profit before income tax 110,097

40,894 Income tax expense (44,173)

(29,987)







Profit for the period attributable to equity

holders of the Company 65,924

10,907







Other comprehensive (loss)/income:





Item that may be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss





Currency translation differences 1,172

(1,993)







Item that may not be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss





Currency translation differences (3,112)

5,909







Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the

period, net of tax (1,940)

3,916







Total comprehensive income for the period

attributable to equity holders of the

Company 63,984

14,823







Earnings per share for profit attributable to

equity holders of the Company





- Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.50

0.08 - Diluted earnings per share (RMB) 0.49

0.08

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



As at June 30,

As at December 31,

2025

2024

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)











ASSETS





Non-current assets





Plant and equipment 929,667

807,812 Right-of-use assets 1,548,435

1,305,383 Intangible assets 1,208,707

1,211,213 Deposits 90,098

74,822 Deferred income tax assets 123,009

108,336

3,899,916

3,507,566







Current assets





Inventories 96,329

114,551 Trade receivables 16,382

12,962 Prepayment, deposits and other receivables 203,937

171,745 Cash and bank balances 1,016,836

1,069,302

1,333,484

1,368,560







Total assets 5,233,400

4,876,126







EQUITY





Equity attributable to equity holders of the

Company





Share capital 885,243

882,537 Share premium 2,299,165

2,278,503 Other reserves 153,064

150,240 Accumulated losses (1,001,130)

(1,067,054) Shares held for restricted share units ("RSUs") (264)

(994)







Total equity 2,336,078

2,243,232







LIABILITIES





Non-current liabilities





Borrowings 199,600

- Lease liabilities 1,267,199

1,078,957 Other payables 49,167

36,939

1,515,966

1,115,896







Current liabilities





Borrowings 400

200,000 Lease liabilities 344,634

289,221 Trade payables 240,507

248,645 Contract liabilities 56,756

63,010 Accruals and other payables 719,374

676,051 Current income tax liabilities 19,685

40,071

1,381,356

1,516,998







Total liabilities 2,897,322

2,632,894







Total equity and liabilities 5,233,400

4,876,126









CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT



Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Cash flows from operating activities





Cash generated from operations 440,379

419,067 Income tax paid (79,233)

(42,258) Net cash generated from operating

activities 361,146

376,809







Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of plant and equipment (174,059)

(126,574) Purchase of intangible assets (25,114)

(20,865) Interest received 9,370

14,045 Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment 19

20 Decrease in short-term time deposits with original

maturities over three months -

432,444 Net cash (used in) / generated from

investing activities (189,784)

299,070







Cash flows from financing activities





Rental deposit payment (13,932)

(11,778) Proceeds from borrowings 200,000

- Repayment to borrowings (200,000)

- Payment of principal element of lease liabilities (168,959)

(128,762) Payment of interest element of lease liabilities (38,659)

(33,315) Interests paid (4,007)

(4,677) Proceeds from exercise of share options 3,366

3,439 Net cash used in financing activities (222,191)

(175,093)







Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash

equivalents (50,829)

500,786 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the

period 1,069,102

587,038 Exchange difference on cash and cash equivalents (1,637)

1,242 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the

period 1,016,636

1,089,066 Cash at bank and in hand at end of the period 1,016,836

1,089,266 Less: restricted cash at end of the period (200)

(200)

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd