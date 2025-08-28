Brazil is expected to add 13?GW of solar capacity in 2025, according to the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar), but growth appears to be slowing as curtailment, grid constraints, and regulatory uncertainty challenge new projects. From pv magazine Brazil Brazil is expected to add 13. 2?GW of solar capacity in 2025, but the market is showing early signs of slowing as new large-scale projects face delays and distributed generation encounters connection barriers. The Brazilian solar sector, while still a global leader as the sixth largest in cumulative capacity and fourth largest ...

