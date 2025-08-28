FireFox Gold Corp: FireFox Gold Launches Aggressive Exploration Campaign at its Mustajärvi Project, Finland: Diamond Drilling Underway and Bottom-of-Till Sampling Begins in Early September

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has launched what it expects to be the largest and most comprehensive exploration program in the Company's history at its 100%-controlled Mustajärvi Gold Project in the Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland. Between now and spring of 2026, FireFox intends to drill more than 10,000 metres of diamond core along the existing mineralized trend defined by the Mustajärvi Shear Zone. Company geologists will also execute bottom-of-till (BoT) sampling programs at new and more distal targets, such as Mustajärvi West, Mustajärvi East, and Pikkulehto (See Figure 1). Once several drill holes are completed, the team will conduct new electrical geophysics surveys on surface and downhole around the primary targets at Mustajärvi.

The drilling at Mustajärvi will be a mix of infill and step out drilling at existing mineralized zones, and it will test some of the new targets both proximal and distal to the main mineralized structures. There has been very little drilling between the three mineralized lodes discovered by the team between 2018 and 2022 (the Central, Northeast, and East Zones), and there is also very little drilling beneath 230 metres, where strong mineralization was reported in 2023 and 2024 (See Company news releases dated July 18, 2023 and February 28, 2024). As the Company reported in its February 20, 2025 news release, an electrical geophysics survey identified numerous conductive zones in and around the East Zone that may indicate the presence of abundant pyrite, which is often associated with high-grade gold on the property. The first hole of the 2025 drill program has been collared approximately 280 metres southwest from the centre of the East Zone, directed at one of the electromagnetic anomalies (see Figure 2).

Carl Lofberg, FireFox's CEO, commented about the commencement of the drilling campaign, "We are very pleased that our most ambitious exploration program yet at Mustajärvi is off to a smooth start, with the first new drill hole well underway. We are fully funded for more than 10,000 metres of drilling, and we expect to be drilling almost continuously between now and June of 2026, as we work towards a maiden mineral resource estimate. As always, our team is also keeping the pipeline full of new targets at other projects as well, so we do expect to conduct some diamond drilling at Sarvi and Jeesiö. We'll provide an update on the other properties in our portfolio in September."

BoT sampling is an important tool in the Lapland Greenstone Belt because more than 90% of the terrain is covered by glacial sediments that obscure bedrock. Next week FireFox geologists will commence a BoT survey at Mustajärvi to help develop drill targets on the numerous interpreted structures and geophysical anomalies farther away from prior drilling. Several of these such areas at Mustajärvi West, Mustajärvi East, and Pikkulehto have not been previously tested. The BoT campaign is expected to continue throughout the fall and early winter, and the results may lead to the first diamond drilling in these new target areas.

Figure 1. Mustajärvi Gold Project mineralized zones and untested target areas.

Figure 2. Mustajärvi East Zone showing the location of the first drill hole, 25MJ001.

Mustajärvi Project and Drill Program Summary

The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittilä. The project remains at an early stage as FireFox and predecessor companies have only drilled approximately 15,752 metres to date, and drilling has delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than 1.5 kilometres of strike so far. Due to its near-surface high-grade nature, the Company has been focusing most recently on the East Zone.

To date, most of the mineralization identified at Mustajärvi is hosted in metasedimentary rocks that have been intensely altered with albite, sericite, local silicification, sulfidation, iron carbonates, and/or cut by quartz-carbonate veining. The highest grades of gold are associated with quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) veins, hydrothermal breccias, or semi-massive to massive pyrite controlled by foliations. Gold is sometimes enriched at or near the contact with ultramafic rocks, either intrusive mafic rocks or thin volcanics, but these mafic intrusive units are only rarely important hosts of gold. The mineralized mafic dikes and sills are usually intensely albitized with disseminated pyrite and cut by quartz-carbonate or QCTP veins.

Qualified Person

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a large portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from illness, extreme weather, changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2025 and 2026. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/firefox-gold-launches-aggressive-exploration-campaign-at-its-mustaj%c3%a4rvi-project-f-1066496