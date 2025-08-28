HONG KONG, Aug 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 2025 is the 20th anniversary of Sunshine Insurance (6963.HK). Its latest released 2025 interim results show that in the first half of the year, the gross written premiums ('GWPs') were RMB80.81 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.7%; the net profit attributable to the parent was RMB3.39 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.8%; the embedded value reached RMB128.49 billion, up 11.0% from the end of the previous year; and the number of active customers exceeded 30.11 million.



Adhering to a Value-Oriented Approach, the Ability and Resilience for Value Development Continued to Strengthen



Starting a business is easy, but sustaining it is difficult, and this is especially true in the insurance industry. However, Sunshine Insurance has achieved quality growth in its business scale. From its startup phase to listing, and as of 30 June 2025, its asset scale has reached RMB625.6 billion.



In the first half of 2025, Sunshine Life focused on consolidating the foundation of profit sources and asset-liability matching as its core tasks, continuously strengthening the management of the 'three margins ', deepening the implementation of the 'One Body, Two Wings ' strategy, and resolutely advancing the transformation of product structure and sales team. The GWPs of life insurance business were RMB55.44 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.1%, and the value of new business was RMB4.01 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 47.3%. The embedded value of life insurance exceeded RMB106.2 billion, up 13.8% from the end of the previous year.



The structure of the property and casualty insurance business continued to optimize with steady improvement in profitability. In the first half of 2025, the proportion of non-automobile insurance premiums was 50.6%, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.5 percentage points. The household auto premiums to the automobile insurance rose by 3 percentage points. The underwriting combined ratio improved to 98.8% and underwriting profit increased by 42.4% year-on-year.



The asset management business adheres to the principles of long-term stability and resilience across cycles, continuously enhancing its ability to achieve scientific and dynamic matching between assets and liabilities. In the first half of the year, total investment income reached RMB10.70 billion, with an annualized total investment yield of 4.0% and an annualized comprehensive investment yield of 5.1%.



Tech Empowerment Fueled High-Quality Growth of Core Businesses



In recent years, under the guidance of its 'Technological Sunshine' strategy, Sunshine Insurance has accelerated its digital and intelligent transformation to empower high-quality development. In the first half of 2025, the Company made significant progress in advancing its 'Robotics Initiative ' and 'Data Engineering Program ,' with AI and large model applications being successfully implemented across multiple core business scenarios.



In the sales sector, by deploying sales-assistance robots and AI customer management assistants while implementing data empowerment programs, Sunshine Insurance achieved measurable improvements in operation efficiency by delivering precise customer profiling, optimally matched product solutions to the sales staffs. The customer satisfaction of AI customer management assistant reached 95%. In the service sector, Sunshine Insurance transformed customer service through intelligent solutions by enhancing our AI-powered service robots. Our intelligent services handled 65% of remote service processes without human intervention while achieving 82% customer satisfaction. Through our newly developed claims service robot, we combined smart applications with process reengineering and innovatively applied the robotic services to enterprise WeChat-based claim scenarios. This approach significantly improved service efficiency while reducing operational costs. In the field of management, AI has been applied to multiple scenarios including management of the 'three margins', financial management, intelligent pricing, and claims management, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and improving quality and productivity.



Looking ahead to the second half of the year and beyond, as the potential of the silver economy is unlocked, residents' demand for insurance continues to upgrade, and technology keeps advancing, the insurance industry is poised to embrace a new growth curve.







