The Crypto Company Appoints Rob Nail and Edge Of Company, Inc. as Strategic Advisors, Strengthening Commitment to the Convergence of AI and Crypto

MALIBU, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / The Crypto Company (OTC:CRCW) today announced the appointment of Rob Nail, former CEO of Singularity University, and Edge of Company, a dynamic media and event company dedicated to elevating emerging technology, as Advisors to the Board of Directors ("Board") of The Crypto Company ("TCC"). These appointments reinforce TCC's efforts to bring artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto together.

"The future of crypto and AI are inseparable," said Ron Levy, CEO of TCC. "We believe that crypto provides the trust, transparency and incentive structures AI needs to scale responsibly, while AI provides the intelligence and adaptability crypto needs to reach mass adoption. With Rob Nail and Edge of Company as Advisors, we are positioning TCC to facilitate this convergence."

Rob Nail brings decades of experience helping global leaders navigate exponential change. During his tenure as CEO at Singularity University, he worked alongside pioneers in AI, robotics and biotech to advise Fortune 500 companies and entrepreneurs.

"At Singularity University I saw how exponential technologies disrupt every industry," said Nail. "AI is transforming our ability to reason and act, but crypto brings to AI transparency that is verifiable and aligned with human values. I'm excited to support TCC as it brings these worlds together."

Edge of Company is an innovation network and venture platform with deep history in AI, crypto and frontier technologies. Edge of Company has built global communities to accelerate collaborations between technologists, founders and investors. Its partnership with TCC reflects a shared belief that the convergence of AI and crypto represents an opportunity for the coming decade.

"Our mission has always been to connect exponential technologies with the people and capital that make them real," said Joshua Kriger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Edge of Company. "Partnering with TCC allows us to accelerate the AI and crypto movement and build a more open, resilient and inclusive future."

The appointments build on TCC's leadership in digital asset treasury strategies and expand its focus into AI-driven crypto applications.

Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Rafe Furst, who holds an MS in Artificial Intelligence from Stanford University, emphasized: "We see AI and crypto as twin forces - intelligence and integrity - and I believe The Crypto Company is uniquely positioned to harness both."

