Metalworking Fluids Market worth $8.37 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Metalworking Fluids Market by Type (Straight Oils, Soluble Oils, Semi-synthetic Fluids, Synthetic Fluids), Product Type (Removal Fluid, Protecting Fluids, Forming Fluids, Treating Fluids), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030, The metalworking fluids market was valued at USD 6.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.20% between 2025 and 2030.

Metalworking fluids are witnessing strong demand due to their high value in optimizing machining efficiency, longevity of tools, and sustainability of surface finish quality in various industrial processes. The production of transport equipment, metal fabrication, and heavy machinery industries is all highly dependent on these fluids to optimize performance, reduce tool wear, and ensure efficient operation under stressful conditions. Their ability to enable cooling, lubrication, corrosion protection, and chip removal places them at the heart of modern manufacturing schemes. Demand is also driven by the global push toward industrial automation, precision engineering, and manufacturing efficiency. Additionally, regulatory pressures concerning worker safety and environmental sustainability are prompting the shift toward low-toxicity, biodegradable, and synthetic fluid formulations. These evolving needs are driving innovation in fluid chemistry and service offerings, enabling suppliers to offer value-added solutions like fluid monitoring and recycling systems. Consequently, the metalworking fluids market is expected to grow gradually throughout the forecast period, driven by industrial development in emerging markets and modernization of manufacturing practices in developed markets.

Straight oil segment accounted for the third-largest share of the metalworking fluids market in terms of value in 2024

The straight oil type of metalworking fluids held the third-largest share of the metalworking fluids market by value in 2024. This strong market position is supported by the excellent lubricant properties and performance of straight oils in heavy-duty machining operations. Used in processes such as deep-hole drilling, broaching, and gear cutting, straight oils offer exceptional tool protection, reduced friction, and extended equipment life. Their ability to perform under extreme temperature and pressure conditions makes them essential for industries like aerospace, automotive, and machinery manufacturing, where precision and durability are crucial.

Metal fabrication industry accounted for the second-largest share of the metalworking fluids market in terms of value in 2024

The metal fabrication industry accounted for the second-largest share of the metalworking fluids market, by value, in 2024. Such robust demand is driven by the tremendous amount of cutting, forming, welding, and machining processes necessary in manufacturing metal components and metal structures. This industry heavily relies on metalworking fluids to extend tool life, provide surface accuracy, and sustain process efficiency. Expanding demand in construction, infrastructure, and equipment manufacturing also drives the consumption of fluids, as fabricators need high-performance cooling and lubrication to satisfy productivity and quality requirements.

Europe accounted for the third-largest share in the metalworking fluids market in terms of value in 2024

Europe was the third-largest region of the global metalworking fluids market in terms of value in 2024. This dominance is propelled by its well-established automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing sectors. The region's focus on precision engineering, advanced machining technologies, and sustainability compliance has sustained steady demand for high-performance metalworking fluids. Furthermore, rigorous environmental and worker protection regulations have driven suppliers to find eco-friendly and low-toxicity products, driving innovation in fluid formulation. Europe's ongoing investment in high-end production and clean manufacturing technologies significantly contributes to the global market.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Quaker Houghton (US), TotalEnergies SE (France), Chevron Corporation (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), PJSC LUKOIL (Russia), FUCHS SE (Germany), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan), BP p.l.c. (UK), Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), and Chem Arrow Corporation (US).

