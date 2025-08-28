Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 13:01
178,08 Euro
-0,17 % -0,30
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
177,96178,0813:02
177,96178,0813:02
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 12:38 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tearline Joins Google for Startups Cloud Program to Accelerate Full-Chain AI for Web3

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, BVI / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Tearline recently announced it has joined the Google for Startups Cloud Program as a high-potential Web3 infrastructure. As a participant in the program, Tearline will receive up to US$200,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years, alongside access to AI-optimized infrastructure and Web3-focused training resources. These additions will help accelerate the development of Tearline's Full-Chain AI platform, further strengthening its capacity to deliver scalable, production-grade solutions in an increasingly complex Web3 landscape.

A Milestone for Full-Chain AI Infrastructure

Through the Google for Startups Cloud Program, Tearline will gain access to technology, community support, and development resources designed to help Web3 projects prioritize innovation over infrastructure. These tools and services will directly support Tearline's mission to build scalable decentralized applications, agent coordination tooling, and intelligent automation infrastructure across blockchain ecosystems.

Tearline's Momentum Till Date

We're not just an AI frontend or a wallet plugin. Tearline is focused on multi-agent AI systems for task execution across Web2 and Web3 environments: a category we define as Full-Chain AI.

We are building the control layer for AI-native, autonomous Web3 infrastructure.

  • ChatPilot hit 1.3M users on TON

  • GhostDriver has completed 450K+ tasks with a 96.4% success rate

  • FlowAgent, now powered by LangGraph, orchestrates modular workflows across DeFi ecosystems with auditability and fault tolerance

  • Recognized by BNB Chain (Top 2 AI Dapp on BSC)

Strategic Impact for Tearline's Growth

Qualifying for the Google for Startups program represents a major leap forward in our ability to scale:

  • Compute Power at Scale: By building on Google Cloud's planet-scale and secure infrastructure, we can accelerate our already fast-paced efforts to train, deploy, and iterate our AI agents: ChatPilot, GhostDriver, and FlowAgent, helping us scale without slowing momentum.

  • Growing with Speed and at Scale: Google Cloud's infrastructure will power FlowAgent's distributed execution, GhostDriver's browser automation engine, and secure coordination between smart contracts, DApps, and AI reasoning layers.

  • Early Access to the Latest Technology: We will gain early access to new Google Cloud Web3 products and to advanced hands-on learning labs focused on Web3.

  • Ecosystem Connectivity: Through the program, we gain access to grants and technical support from leading chains like Solana, Aptos, Near, Base, and Polygon-unlocking new deployment opportunities across ecosystems.

  • Access to Web3 Channels and Events: We're plugged into Google Cloud's Web3 partner ecosystem with invite-only access to a gated Discord channel with Google Cloud Web3 product, engineering, partners, and other startups in the program; and VIP access to Google Cloud events at global Web3 conferences.

What's Next

With the support of the Google for Startups Cloud program, we'll be scaling our compute architecture, onboarding more users, and continuing to push the frontier of intelligent agent automation in Web3. Our upcoming TGE and Compute Phase 3 will also align closely with the infrastructure reliability and scale now made possible by this support.

About Tearline

Tearline is building the Full-Chain AI Stack for Web3-composable, secure, and modular AI agents that perceive, reason, and execute across smart contracts, dApps, and traditional websites. Our three flagship products ChatPilot, GhostDriver, and FlowAgent are redefining how people interact with DeFi.

PR Contact:
ZEX PR WIRE
info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: Tearline



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tearline-joins-google-for-startups-cloud-program-to-accelerate-f-1066125

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.