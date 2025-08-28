RK-25-254 and RK-25-256 (both intersecting 2.0 and 2.1 m of off-scale (>61,000 cps)) are located 51 m and 119 m away from RK-25-232 (15 m at 15.9% U3O8).
Results highlight the repetition of upgrading high-grade shoots within growing mineralized footprint.
The following new holes intersected broad intercepts of cumulative mineralization (>500cps):
- RK-25-246: 20.5m including 2.5m >10,000cps
- RK-25-247: 18.0m including 2.5m >10,000cps
- RK-25-251: 9.5m
- RK-25-254: 19.5m including 5.0m >10,000cps including 2.0m >61,000cps
RK-25-256: 10.0m including 3.3m >10,000cps including 2.1m >61,000cps
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued exciting results from the summer drill program at the rapidly advancing PCE. Step-out holes RK-25-254 and RK-25-256 intersected 2.0 m and 2.1 m of cumulative >61,000 counts per second (cps), respectively, located 51 m up-dip and 119 m down-dip of PCE's best hole to date, RK-25-232 (Figures 1 and 2). These represent the best holes from the summer program to date and validate the growth in high-grade continuity. Overall, an upgraded high-grade shoot plunges a minimum 200 m from RK-25-254 to RK-24-222 as part of an emerging interpreted pattern of high-grade shoots spaced 70 m apart (Figures 2 and 3).
Depth of the intense high-grade in RK-25-254, at just 454.4 m depth, ranks among the shallowest intersections of massive uranium ever drilled by NexGen. Mineralization is open 300 m up-dip and completely contained in the competent basement rock, consistent with Arrow. Strong continuity of grade across the mineralized footprint is consistent with Arrow's basement-hosted uranium veins.
Drilling is also extending deeper where strongly developed alteration and structural disruption persist as key indicators of additional mineralization. Further significant expansion potential at PCE remains with mineralization open in most directions.
A total to 21,968.9 m of the planned 43,000m program has been drilled in 2025. Since discovery (see March 11, 2024, news release), 79 drillholes totalling 53,088.9 m have been completed (Figure 4). High-grade growth and overall mineralized extent are the focus with many more targets to be tested across this rapidly developing and growing high-grade system. 48 of the 79 drillholes are mineralized, including 34 intersecting high-grade (>10,000 cps) and 14 intersecting off-scale (>61,000 cps).
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This program is delivering exactly what we look for in a generational uranium discovery, basement-hosted significant mineralized system, continuity of high-grade mineralization, and growth potential. PCE is evolving in real time into a world-class system in its own right. NexGen's highly prospective land package continues to demonstrate exciting results and unmatched opportunity for Canada to take its place as the number one source of uranium in the world."
Jason Craven, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "NexGen's summer drill program is off to a fantastic start. PCE continues to deliver intense high-grade uranium at shallower depths than the world class Arrow deposit only 3.5km away. Early summer drilling results are building on emerging interpretations that include systematic repetition of high-grade shoots within the overall mineralized footprint, indicating potential for significant expansion at PCE."
Figure 1: RK-25-254 and RK-25-256 core photos of focused vein intercepts 170 m apart from one another, each having 2 m of massive replacement style uranium mineralization, with elevated radioactivity above and below what is shown; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/264271_98f895367483ba0e_002full.jpg
Figure 2: Close-up of long section view of PCE high-grade subdomain around RK-25-232 (15.0 m at 15.9% U3O8)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/264271_98f895367483ba0e_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE (as of this release) with newly interpreted high-grade shoots shown; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/264271_98f895367483ba0e_004full.jpg
Figure 4: Interpreted 3D model of PCE shown looking northwest (across strike) and northeast (along strike)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/264271_98f895367483ba0e_005full.jpg
Table 1: 2025 Spectrometer results from summer drilling
|Drillhole
|Unconformity Depth (m)
|Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)
|Hole ID
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Total Depth (m)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|CPS Range
|RK-25-245
|330
|-70
|744.0
|111.5
|695.0
|695.5
|0.5
|<500
|695.5
|696.0
|0.5
|<500 - 950
|696.0
|696.5
|0.5
|< 500 - 680
|706.5
|707.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|707.0
|707.5
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|722.5
|723.0
|0.5
|<500
|723.0
|723.5
|0.5
|<500 - 560
|724.0
|724.5
|0.5
|<500 -560
|724.5
|725.0
|0.5
|<500
|725.0
|725.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1370
|RK-25-246
|270
|-70
|525.0
|124.5
|216.5
|217.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|217.5
|218.0
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|218.0
|218.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|223.5
|224.5
|1.0
|<500
|229.0
|229.5
|0.5
|<500 - 840
|331.0
|331.5
|0.5
|<500
|332.0
|332.5
|0.5
|<500
|333.5
|334.0
|0.5
|<500
|337.5
|338.5
|1.0
|<500
|339.0
|339.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|339.5
|340.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|340.0
|340.5
|0.5
|1000 - 7000
|340.5
|341.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|341.0
|341.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|341.5
|342.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|342.0
|342.5
|0.5
|<500
|343.0
|344.0
|1.0
|<500
|368.0
|368.5
|0.5
|<500
|369.0
|370.5
|1.5
|<500
|376.0
|376.5
|0.5
|<500
|376.5
|377.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4300
|377.0
|377.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3500
|377.5
|378.5
|1.0
|<500
|378.5
|379.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2200
|379.0
|379.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|379.5
|380.0
|0.5
|<500 - 12000
|380.0
|380.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|380.5
|381.0
|0.5
|<500 - 7300
|381.0
|381.5
|0.5
|1000 - 16000
|381.5
|382.0
|0.5
|9700 - 18000
|382.0
|382.5
|0.5
|3000 - 6000
|382.5
|383.0
|0.5
|950 - 7200
|383.0
|383.5
|0.5
|1000 - 6000
|383.5
|384.0
|0.5
|2900 - 6000
|384.0
|384.5
|0.5
|1000 - 24000
|384.5
|385.0
|0.5
|1200 - 23000
|385.0
|385.5
|0.5
|840 - 3800
|385.5
|386.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|386.0
|386.5
|0.5
|<500 - 770
|386.5
|387.0
|0.5
|<500- 860
|387.0
|387.5
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|387.5
|388.0
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|388.0
|388.5
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|388.5
|389.0
|0.5
|<500 - 830
|389.0
|389.5
|0.5
|<500 - 830
|389.5
|390.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|390.0
|390.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|390.5
|391.0
|0.5
|<500
|391.5
|393.0
|1.5
|<500
|393.0
|393.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|393.5
|394.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|394.0
|394.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|394.5
|395.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|395.0
|396.0
|1.0
|<500
|396.5
|397.0
|0.5
|<500 - 570
|398.0
|398.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|398.5
|399.0
|0.5
|<500
|400.0
|400.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|400.5
|401.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1700
|401.5
|402.0
|0.5
|<500
|402.0
|402.5
|0.5
|<500 - 880
|402.5
|403.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1700
|403.0
|403.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|403.5
|404.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|404.0
|404.5
|0.5
|<500
|404.5
|405.0
|0.5
|<500 - 890
|405.0
|405.5
|0.5
|<500
|424.0
|426.0
|2.0
|<500
|445.5
|446.5
|1.0
|<500
|450.5
|451.0
|0.5
|<500
|460.5
|461.0
|0.5
|<500
|461.0
|461.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|461.5
|462.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4000
|479.0
|479.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1380
|479.5
|480.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|488.5
|489.0
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|489.0
|489.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-247
|330
|-70
|738.0
|114.4
|269.5
|270.0
|0.5
|<500
|572.0
|572.5
|0.5
|<500
|572.5
|573.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|573.0
|573.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|573.5
|574.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|574.0
|574.5
|0.5
|<500
|574.5
|575.0
|0.5
|<500 -550
|575.0
|575.5
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|575.5
|576.0
|0.5
|500 - 1500
|576.0
|576.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|576.5
|577.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|577.0
|577.5
|0.5
|550 - 4000
|577.5
|578.0
|0.5
|<500 - 30000
|578.0
|578.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|578.5
|579.0
|0.5
|<500
|579.0
|579.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3000
|579.5
|580.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4500
|580.0
|580.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3000
|580.5
|581.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4500
|581.0
|581.5
|0.5
|650 - 5000
|581.5
|582.0
|0.5
|<500 - 31000
|582.0
|582.5
|0.5
|<500
|582.5
|583.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4500
|583.5
|584.0
|0.5
|<500
|584.0
|584.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|584.5
|568.5
|-16.0
|<500
|586.5
|587.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|587.0
|587.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|587.5
|588.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|588.0
|589.0
|1.0
|<500
|589.0
|589.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|589.5
|590.0
|0.5
|500 - 800
|590.0
|590.5
|0.5
|<500
|591.0
|591.5
|0.5
|<500 - 710
|591.5
|592.0
|0.5
|<500 - 820
|592.0
|592.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2700
|592.5
|593.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|593.0
|593.5
|0.5
|<500 - 970
|593.5
|594.0
|0.5
|2200 - 11000
|594.0
|594.5
|0.5
|1500 - 20000
|594.5
|595.0
|0.5
|560 - 16000
|595.0
|595.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5800
|595.5
|596.5
|1.0
|<500
|596.5
|597.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3300
|597.0
|597.5
|0.5
|<500 - 660
|597.5
|598.5
|1.0
|<500
|599.5
|600.0
|0.5
|<500
|601.0
|601.5
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|601.5
|602.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|602.0
|602.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|602.5
|603.0
|0.5
|<500
|603.0
|603.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|603.5
|604.0
|0.5
|<500
|604.0
|604.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|604.5
|605.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|605.0
|605.5
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|605.5
|606.0
|0.5
|<500
|606.0
|606.5
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|606.5
|607.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|607.0
|607.5
|0.5
|600 - 3700
|607.5
|608.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1700
|608.0
|608.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|608.5
|609.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|610.0
|610.5
|0.5
|<500
|611.0
|612.0
|1.0
|<500
|613.5
|614.5
|1.0
|<500
|RK-25-248
|283
|-69
|501.0
|123.3
|202.0
|202.5
|0.5
|<500
|339.0
|339.5
|0.5
|<500
|344.0
|344.5
|0.5
|<500-600
|346.0
|346.5
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|346.5
|347.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|350.5
|351.0
|0.5
|<500
|352.0
|352.5
|0.5
|<500
|352.5
|353.0
|0.5
|<500 -520
|353.0
|353.5
|0.5
|<500
|357.0
|357.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|358.0
|358.5
|0.5
|<500
|366.0
|366.5
|0.5
|<500
|382.5
|383.5
|1.0
|<500
|383.5
|384.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|384.5
|385.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|388.0
|388.5
|0.5
|<500
|390.0
|391.0
|1.0
|<500
|391.5
|392.0
|0.5
|<500
|392.0
|392.5
|0.5
|<500 - 610
|393.0
|393.5
|0.5
|<500
|395.5
|396.0
|0.5
|<500
|396.0
|396.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|396.5
|397.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|398.0
|398.5
|0.5
|<500
|400.5
|401.0
|0.5
|<500
|401.0
|401.5
|0.5
|<500 -650
|402.0
|402.5
|0.5
|<500
|402.5
|403.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|403.5
|405.0
|1.5
|<500
|409.5
|410.5
|1.0
|<500
|411.0
|411.5
|0.5
|<500
|433.5
|435.5
|2.0
|<500
|436.0
|437.0
|1.0
|<500
|440.5
|441.0
|0.5
|<500
|442.0
|443.0
|1.0
|<500
|443.0
|443.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|RK-25-249
|340
|-70
|681.0
|106.1
|626.5
|627.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|628.0
|628.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|628.5
|629.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|631.0
|631.5
|0.5
|<500 - 820
|637.5
|638.0
|0.5
|<500
|640.5
|641.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|641.0
|641.5
|0.5
|1200 - 16000
|641.5
|642.0
|0.5
|600 - 3200
|642.0
|642.5
|0.5
|<500 - 970
|642.5
|643.0
|0.5
|<500
|645.5
|646.5
|1.0
|<500
|648.5
|649.0
|0.5
|<500
|650.0
|650.5
|0.5
|<500
|650.5
|651.0
|0.5
|<190 - 1000
|651.0
|651.5
|0.5
|<500
|651.5
|652.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2500
|652.0
|652.5
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|653.0
|653.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2200
|653.5
|654.0
|0.5
|<500 - 920
|654.0
|654.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|654.5
|655.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|655.0
|655.5
|0.5
|<500
|655.5
|656.0
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|656.0
|656.5
|0.5
|<500 - 4400
|656.5
|657.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|657.0
|657.5
|0.5
|<500 - 860
|657.5
|658.0
|0.5
|<500
|658.0
|658.5
|0.5
|<500-820
|658.5
|659.0
|0.5
|<500
|661.5
|662.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2500
|662.0
|662.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3700
|668.5
|669.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|669.0
|669.5
|0.5
|<500 - 410
|669.5
|670.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4700
|670.0
|670.5
|0.5
|<500
|670.5
|671.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|672.5
|673.0
|0.5
|<500 - 770
|673.5
|674.0
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-250
|308
|-70
|726.0
|114.8
|577.0
|577.5
|0.5
|<500
|586.5
|587.0
|0.5
|<500
|587.0
|587.5
|0.5
|<500 - 950
|587.5
|588.0
|0.5
|600 -1200
|588.0
|588.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3850
|588.5
|589.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|592.0
|592.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1950
|592.5
|593.0
|0.5
|2280 - 5000
|593.0
|593.5
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|594.0
|594.5
|0.5
|<500
|594.5
|595.0
|0.5
|<500 - 770
|595.0
|595.5
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|595.5
|596.0
|0.5
|<500
|596.0
|596.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|596.5
|597.0
|0.5
|700 - 1350
|597.0
|597.5
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|597.5
|598.0
|0.5
|<500 - 740
|599.0
|599.5
|0.5
|<500
|599.5
|600.0
|0.5
|<500 - 770
|600.0
|600.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1160
|600.5
|601.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3350
|601.5
|602.0
|0.5
|800 - 2750
|602.0
|602.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1850
|602.5
|603.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|603.0
|603.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1150
|603.5
|604.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|604.0
|604.5
|0.5
|1000 - 2100
|604.5
|605.0
|0.5
|1100 - 4500
|605.0
|605.5
|0.5
|1100 - 4300
|605.5
|606.0
|0.5
|<500
|606.5
|608.0
|1.5
|<500
|608.0
|608.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|608.5
|609.5
|1.0
|<500
|609.5
|610.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|610.0
|611.0
|1.0
|<500
|611.0
|611.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|612.0
|612.5
|0.5
|<500
|612.5
|613.0
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|613.0
|613.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|613.5
|614.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|614.0
|614.5
|0.5
|<500 - 8700
|614.5
|615.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|615.0
|615.5
|0.5
|4000 - 14000
|615.5
|616.0
|0.5
|<500 - 5100
|616.0
|616.5
|0.5
|1500 - 3000
|618.0
|618.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|618.5
|619.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|619.0
|619.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|619.5
|620.0
|0.5
|1200 - 40000
|620.0
|620.5
|0.5
|<500
|620.5
|621.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|621.0
|621.5
|0.5
|600 - 1700
|621.5
|622.0
|0.5
|600 - 2600
|622.0
|622.5
|0.5
|700 - 2100
|622.5
|623.0
|0.5
|800 - 2000
|623.0
|623.5
|0.5
|600 - 2000
|623.5
|624.0
|0.5
|800 - 8800
|624.0
|624.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|630.0
|630.5
|0.5
|<500
|638.0
|638.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|643.5
|647.0
|3.5
|<500
|647.5
|648.0
|0.5
|<500
|654.5
|660.5
|6.0
|<500
|660.5
|661.0
|0.5
|<500 - 6000
|663.0
|663.5
|0.5
|<500 - 8500
|665.0
|665.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|666.0
|666.5
|0.5
|700 - 1800
|666.5
|667.0
|0.5
|<500 - 6100
|667.5
|668.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|668.0
|668.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|668.5
|669.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2400
|669.0
|669.5
|0.5
|<500 - 770
|670.0
|670.5
|0.5
|<500
|670.5
|671.0
|0.5
|<500 - 575
|671.0
|671.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|RK-25-251
|302
|-69
|576.3
|119.6
|282.0
|282.5
|0.5
|<500
|376.5
|378.0
|1.5
|<500
|379.5
|380.0
|0.5
|<500
|380.5
|381.0
|0.5
|<500
|381.5
|382.0
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|382.0
|382.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|384.0
|385.5
|1.5
|<500
|385.5
|386.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|386.0
|387.5
|1.5
|<500
|388.5
|389.0
|0.5
|<500
|392.5
|393.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|393.0
|393.5
|0.5
|<500 - 7600
|393.5
|394.0
|0.5
|<500 - 740
|394.0
|394.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5100
|394.5
|395.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1440
|395.5
|396.0
|0.5
|<500
|404.0
|404.5
|0.5
|<500
|404.5
|405.0
|0.5
|<500 - 920
|405.0
|405.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|405.5
|406.0
|0.5
|500 - 2900
|406.0
|406.5
|0.5
|4000 - 8000
|406.5
|407.0
|0.5
|5000 - 12000
|407.0
|407.5
|0.5
|3000 - 15000
|407.5
|408.0
|0.5
|15000 - 33000
|408.0
|408.5
|0.5
|4000 - 31000
|408.5
|409.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|409.0
|409.5
|0.5
|530 - 2000
|409.5
|410.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|410.0
|410.5
|0.5
|<500 - 840
|410.5
|411.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|411.0
|411.5
|0.5
|<500
|420.0
|421.0
|1.0
|<500
|432.5
|433.0
|0.5
|<500
|436.0
|436.5
|0.5
|<500
|438.0
|438.5
|0.5
|<500
|439.5
|440.0
|0.5
|<500
|446.5
|447.5
|1.0
|<500
|448.0
|448.5
|0.5
|<500
|452.0
|452.5
|0.5
|<500
|460.0
|460.5
|0.5
|<500
|461.0
|461.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3000
|468.0
|468.5
|0.5
|<500
|469.5
|470.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|470.0
|470.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|470.5
|471.0
|0.5
|<500
|474.5
|475.0
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-252
|275
|-68
|663.0
|120.8
|515.5
|516.0
|0.5
|<500
|528.5
|529.0
|0.5
|<500
|531.0
|534.0
|3.0
|<500
|535.0
|535.5
|0.5
|<500
|546.5
|547.0
|0.5
|<500 - 820
|547.0
|547.5
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|547.5
|548.0
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|548.5
|549.5
|1.0
|<500
|549.5
|550.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|550.0
|550.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|550.5
|551.0
|0.5
|<500 - 880
|551.0
|551.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|551.5
|552.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|552.0
|552.5
|0.5
|500 - 1190
|552.5
|553.0
|0.5
|850 - 1150
|553.0
|553.5
|0.5
|660 - 1400
|553.5
|554.0
|0.5
|2400 - 20000
|554.0
|554.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|554.5
|555.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|555.0
|555.5
|0.5
|550 - 1400
|555.5
|556.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|556.0
|556.5
|0.5
|<500
|556.5
|557.0
|0.5
|800 - 1800
|557.0
|557.5
|0.5
|<500
|557.5
|558.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1080
|558.0
|559.0
|1.0
|<500
|559.5
|560.0
|0.5
|<500 -510
|560.0
|560.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|560.5
|561.0
|0.5
|<500
|561.0
|561.5
|0.5
|<500 - 4200
|563.0
|563.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2200
|563.5
|564.0
|0.5
|690 - 1750
|564.0
|564.5
|0.5
|<500
|564.5
|565.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|567.0
|567.5
|0.5
|<500
|568.5
|569.5
|1.0
|<500
|570.0
|570.5
|0.5
|<500
|572.5
|573.0
|0.5
|<500
|589.0
|589.5
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|590.5
|591.0
|0.5
|<500
|593.5
|594.0
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|594.0
|594.5
|0.5
|<500
|594.5
|595.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1675
|595.0
|595.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|595.5
|596.0
|0.5
|<500
|598.5
|599.0
|0.5
|<500
|603.0
|603.5
|0.5
|<500 -1200
|603.5
|604.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|604.5
|605.0
|0.5
|<500 - 630
|605.0
|605.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-253
|340
|-70
|657.0
|116.8
|No Significant Intersections.
|RK-25-254
|275
|-65
|582.0
|128.0
|404.5
|405.0
|0.5
|<500
|410.5
|411.0
|0.5
|<500
|419.5
|420.0
|0.5
|<500
|428.0
|428.5
|0.5
|<500
|434.5
|435.0
|0.5
|<500
|438.0
|438.5
|0.5
|<500
|439.0
|439.5
|0.5
|<500
|445.5
|446.0
|0.5
|<500
|448.5
|449.5
|1.0
|<500
|449.5
|450.5
|1.0
|<500 - 720
|450.5
|451.0
|0.5
|580 - 1200
|451.0
|453.0
|2.0
|<500 - 700
|453.0
|453.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|453.5
|454.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2200
|454.0
|454.4
|0.4
|700 - 18000
|454.4
|454.9
|0.5
|>61000
|454.9
|455.0
|0.1
|40000 - 52000
|455.0
|455.5
|0.5
|12000 - 43000
|455.5
|455.7
|0.2
|32000 - 50000
|455.7
|455.9
|0.2
|>61000
|455.9
|456.0
|0.1
|13000 - 43000
|456.0
|457.2
|1.2
|>61000
|457.2
|457.4
|0.2
|17000 - 40000
|457.4
|457.5
|0.1
|>61000
|457.5
|458.0
|0.5
|3500 - 32000
|458.0
|459.5
|1.5
|900 - 1700
|462.5
|463.0
|0.5
|<500
|476.5
|477.0
|0.5
|<500
|480.0
|481.0
|1.0
|<500 - 700
|483.0
|483.5
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|483.5
|484.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2700
|484.0
|484.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|484.5
|485.0
|0.5
|550 - 770
|485.5
|486.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|486.0
|487.0
|1.0
|<500 - 500
|487.5
|488.0
|0.5
|<500
|488.0
|488.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|489.0
|491.0
|2.0
|<500 - 1200
|505.0
|505.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|505.5
|506.0
|0.5
|700 - 1300
|506.0
|507.0
|1.0
|<500 - 650
|509.0
|509.5
|0.5
|<500
|522.0
|522.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|536.5
|537.0
|0.5
|<500 - 14000
|537.0
|538.5
|1.5
|<500 - 550
|541.5
|542.0
|0.5
|<500 - 20000
|RK-25-254c1
|275
|-65
|564.0
|N/A
|395.5
|396.0
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|396.5
|397.0
|0.5
|<500 - 18000
|407.0
|407.5
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|409.5
|410.0
|0.5
|<500
|415.5
|416.0
|0.5
|<500
|421.5
|422.0
|0.5
|<500 - 710
|422.0
|422.5
|0.5
|<500 - 690
|423.0
|423.5
|0.5
|<500
|434.0
|434.5
|0.5
|<500
|434.5
|435.0
|0.5
|<500
|435.0
|435.5
|0.5
|<500 - 880
|436.0
|436.5
|0.5
|<500 - 990
|436.5
|437.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2750
|437.0
|437.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1220
|437.5
|438.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1020
|438.0
|438.5
|0.5
|<500
|438.5
|439.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4220
|439.0
|439.5
|0.5
|<500 - 770
|439.5
|440.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1990
|440.0
|440.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1760
|440.5
|441.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1990
|441.0
|441.5
|0.5
|<500 - 4600
|441.5
|442.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2400
|442.0
|442.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|444.5
|445.0
|0.5
|<500
|445.0
|445.5
|0.5
|<500
|447.0
|447.5
|0.5
|<500
|447.5
|448.0
|0.5
|<500
|448.0
|448.5
|0.5
|<500
|449.5
|450.0
|0.5
|<500 - 6900
|450.0
|450.5
|0.5
|<500
|450.5
|451.0
|0.5
|<500
|451.0
|451.5
|0.5
|<500 - 990
|453.5
|454.0
|0.5
|<500 - 880
|454.0
|454.5
|0.5
|<500 - 770
|456.0
|456.5
|0.5
|<500
|456.5
|457.0
|0.5
|<500
|457.0
|457.5
|0.5
|<500
|460.0
|460.5
|0.5
|<500
|461.0
|461.5
|0.5
|<500
|461.5
|462.0
|0.5
|<500
|462.0
|462.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1070
|462.5
|463.0
|0.5
|<500
|463.0
|463.5
|0.5
|<500 - 610
|468.5
|469.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|469.0
|469.5
|0.5
|<500
|472.0
|472.5
|0.5
|<500
|472.5
|473.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|473.0
|473.5
|0.5
|<500
|481.5
|482.0
|0.5
|<500 - 7300
|482.0
|482.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3200
|482.5
|483.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1590
|483.0
|483.5
|0.5
|<500 - 4600
|483.5
|484.0
|0.5
|<500 - 980
|484.0
|484.5
|0.5
|<500
|484.5
|485.0
|0.5
|<500 - 980
|485.0
|485.5
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|485.5
|486.0
|0.5
|<500
|486.0
|486.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1700
|486.5
|487.0
|0.5
|<500 - 6070
|487.0
|487.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|487.5
|488.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1360
|488.0
|488.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1480
|488.5
|489.0
|0.5
|<500 - 10300
|489.0
|489.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2900
|489.5
|490.0
|0.5
|<500 - 6700
|490.0
|490.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3400
|490.5
|491.0
|0.5
|<500 - 23200
|491.0
|491.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5300
|491.5
|492.0
|0.5
|<500 - 570
|492.0
|492.5
|0.5
|<500
|492.5
|493.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|493.0
|493.5
|0.5
|<500 - 780
|495.5
|496.0
|0.5
|<500
|496.0
|496.5
|0.5
|<500
|497.0
|497.5
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|498.5
|499.0
|0.5
|<500 - 830
|499.0
|499.5
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|499.5
|500.0
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|500.0
|500.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|500.5
|501.0
|0.5
|<500 - 910
|503.0
|503.5
|0.5
|<500 - 610
|503.5
|504.0
|0.5
|<500
|504.0
|504.5
|0.5
|<500
|504.5
|505.0
|0.5
|<500 - 760
|505.0
|505.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-256
|292
|-65.5
|696.0
|116.9
|510.5
|511.0
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|525.5
|526.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|587.5
|588.0
|0.5
|540 - 2010
|588.0
|588.5
|0.5
|<500
|588.5
|589.0
|0.5
|<500
|589.0
|589.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3700
|589.5
|590.0
|0.5
|<500
|590.0
|590.5
|0.5
|<500 - 810
|590.5
|591.0
|0.5
|1100 - 8700
|591.0
|591.5
|0.5
|800 - 2300
|591.5
|591.8
|0.3
|1900 - 23000
|591.8
|592.7
|0.9
|>61000
|592.7
|592.9
|0.2
|3900 - 8300
|592.9
|593.5
|0.6
|>61000
|593.5
|593.7
|0.2
|800 - 33000
|593.7
|594.3
|0.6
|>61000
|594.3
|594.5
|0.2
|<500 - 16000
|594.5
|595.0
|0.5
|<500
|596.0
|596.5
|0.5
|1100 - 37000
|596.5
|597.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|597.5
|598.0
|0.5
|<500
|599.5
|600.0
|0.5
|<500
|600.0
|600.5
|0.5
|<500
|602.5
|603.0
|0.5
|<500 - 790
|603.5
|604.0
|0.5
|<500
|607.0
|607.5
|0.5
|<500
|608.0
|608.5
|0.5
|<500
|608.5
|609.0
|0.5
|<500
|609.0
|609.5
|0.5
|<500
|610.0
|610.5
|0.5
|<500
|611.0
|611.5
|0.5
|900 - 4400
|611.5
|612.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|612.0
|612.5
|0.5
|<500
|612.5
|613.0
|0.5
|<500 - 6250
|613.0
|613.5
|0.5
|<500 - 9100
|613.5
|614.0
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|615.5
|616.0
|0.5
|<500
|616.0
|616.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|616.5
|617.0
|0.5
|<500
|617.5
|618.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2700
|620.5
|621.0
|0.5
|<500
|621.0
|621.5
|0.5
|<500
|627.0
|627.5
|0.5
|<500
|627.5
|628.0
|0.5
|<500
|628.0
|628.5
|0.5
|<500
|628.5
|629.0
|0.5
|<500
- All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
- "Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
- "Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.
- Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.
- Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
- Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
- All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.
Technical Disclosure*
All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.
A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).
