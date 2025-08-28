Xinhua Publishing House: Marking the Growth of the SEZ, Writing the Reform Story of Shenzhen: The Shenzhen Practice of Chinese Modernization Series Officially Published

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 26, to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ), the Shenzhen Practice of Chinese Modernization series was officially published. Through the lens of journalistic reporting and by combining written narratives and visual documentation, the series reveals the key principles of "reform", "innovation", and other drivers that underpin the SEZ's pursuit of high-quality development. Approximately 200 attendees participated in the launch ceremony.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The series, which is published by Xinhua Publishing House, consists of seven volumes with approximately 1.05 million words and 600 illustrations. Through thematic text and images, it reflects the achievements and experiences of the SEZ over its 45-year journey. The seven volumes cover seven key dimensions, namely practicing reform and opening-up, advancing high-quality development, demonstrating the rule of law, fostering urban civilization, safeguarding people's livelihoods and well-being, promoting green growth, and building a city of innovation.

Wang Yongxia, Editor-in-Chief and Party Committee Member of Xinhua Publishing House noted, "The Shenzhen Practice of Chinese Modernization series features a broad theoretical perspective, a rigorous logical structure, substantial cases and statistics, and an accessible narrative style. We believe this meticulously crafted series will open a new window for readers to explore, understand, and discover Shenzhen -- allowing them to grasp its historical depth, strategic significance, and practical warmth."

Many readers have noted that the series combines both macro narratives and micro perspectives, with each volume serving as a unique window to understanding Shenzhen. Through the perspective of the authors, accessible language, and rich visual documentation, the series has highlighted Shenzhen's practice of Chinese modernization and thus provided an important text for the world to understand both Shenzhen and China.

Source: Xinhua Publishing House

Contact person: Ms. Li, Tel: 86-10-6307455