Avio S.p.A.: Avio Extends Partnership With U.S. Government Armed Forces

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Following fast-prototyping development activities carried out over the last year, Avio announces the signature of a supplemental agreement with a U.S. Government Armed Force to provide capability and industrial capacity for Manufacturing, Assembly, Integration and Testing of tactical missiles solid rocket motors.

The contract, covering a multi-year period, confirms Avio's role and commitment to support the U.S. Defense needs through its unique domestic capabilities and expertise, further strengthened by the presence in the U.S. through its subsidiary Avio USA headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems. The experience and know-how built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting-edge of the space launcher sector and defense program. Avio is present in Italy, France, United States and French Guyana, employing approx. 1,400 highly qualified personnel. Avio is the prime contractor for the Vega program and a sub-contractor for the Ariane program, both financed by the European Space Agency (ESA) placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.

