ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.: ASTA-USA Issues Global Warning: AI Translation is the Next Corporate Scandal

Human-Driven Translation Firm Warns CEOs, Governments and Lawmakers of Catastrophic Risks

CHEYENNE, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc., a premier human-driven translation and localization provider since 1987, today issued a global warning to corporations, law firms, and governments: AI-generated translation is a ticking time bomb.

As industries increasingly turn to machine-driven translation platforms, they often overlook the catastrophic risks of mistranslated contracts, compliance documents, medical texts, and international negotiations.

"One mistranslated clause can void a billion-dollar deal, sink a merger or spark a diplomatic incident," said Alain J. Roy, founder of ASTA-USA. "We've already witnessed it. AI translation doesn't recognize nuance, culture or context - and that failure is costing organizations their reputations, money, and in some cases, lives."

The Next Corporate Scandal - Real-World Proof

ASTA-USA warns that AI translation failures will soon dominate headlines the same way corporate fraud, cyber breaches, and product recalls have in the past decade. Unlike those crises, however, AI translation errors are often invisible until it's too late.

Medical Misdiagnosis Leads to $71M Lawsuit

In one of the most infamous U.S. medical translation errors, the Spanish word "intoxicado" was mistranslated as "intoxicated" instead of "poisoned." The error resulted in catastrophic misdiagnosis and lifelong disability, ultimately costing the hospital $71 million in damages. A single mistranslation can destroy both human lives and financial stability.

High-Stakes Finance at Risk

Mergers & acquisitions involving cross-border entities are particularly vulnerable. ASTA-USA's legal translation experts warn that a single mistranslated clause in Mandarin or other high-context languages could alter binding obligations, derail negotiations or invite costly litigation. In global finance, even a "minor" AI error could unravel a billion-dollar deal.

Government Rejections of AI Translations

U.S. immigration and asylum cases have already been compromised by AI translation errors. In several instances, AI tools failed to accurately process Pashto and Dari applications, leading to denials or delays for refugees. U.S. agencies, including USCIS, explicitly refuse machine-translated documents because they cannot meet legal standards of certification, accuracy or confidentiality.

"This is not a hypothetical risk," Roy continued. "It's happening right now. But companies are too dazzled by the speed of AI to see the financial and reputational wreckage in its wake."

ASTA-USA's Human Guarantee

ASTA-USA has delivered flawless human translation and verification services across every industry sector. Its ExAct three-step quality process - translation, independent proofreading, and executive verification - ensures no contract, compliance filing or government document has ever been refused or challenged.

ASTA-USA employs more than 700 certified linguists, each with over 12 years of specialized expertise. Clients include Fortune 500 corporations, top law firms, and government agencies that demand accuracy, confidentiality, and cultural precision.

A Call to Action

ASTA-USA urges CEOs, general counsels, compliance officers, and lawmakers to re-examine their reliance on AI translation before the next major corporate scandal unfolds.

"AI translates words. Humans translate meaning. And when meaning is lost, so is trust, law, and reputation," said Roy. "The time to act is now."

About ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.

ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. is built on a legacy that began in 1987, when founder Alain J. Roy first provided specialized language translation services alongside his business management consulting practice. Established later as its own dedicated firm, ASTA-USA continues to provide premier human-driven translation and localization services to corporations, law firms, and government agencies worldwide. The company's proprietary ExAct verification process has set the gold standard for accuracy, speed, and confidentiality in global communication. For more information, visit ASTA-USA.com.

