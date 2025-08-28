NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) (FSE: 701) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to report new copper assays and confirm final gold assays from its first three diamond drill holes at the Feni Island gold-copper (Au-Cu) project. The results confirm multiple zones of copper mineralisation complementing previously reported gold intercepts. The Company also provides an update on its ongoing 2025 drilling program.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hole FDD003 returned strong copper mineralization (complementing previous gold), including: 24m @ 0.51% Cu , 5m @ 0.48% Cu , and 12m @ 0.23% Cu ;



The previously reported FDD003 Significant Intercept now has a grade increase to 1.36g/t Au.eq over 81m (for 109.8 gxm), with multiple Significant Intercepts now resulting in FDD003 for a combined 125.9 gxm Au.eq (a 40% upgrade from the initial gold-only 90 gxm);

Each of the three Feni Island drill holes now report >100 g-m on an AuEq basis;

The return of copper assays, particularly coherent zones at >0.5% Cu, within gold mineralized intervals (>1g/t Au), are highly encouraging and provide strong potential for a future upgrade to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE);

Since the July 21, 2025 news release, an additional 1,064 meters of drilling have been completed.

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are very encouraged that the first three drillholes of this program are all reporting greater than 100 g-m AuEq basis. The addition of the copper assays reinforces our view that the Feni Au-Cu asset contains strong potential for significant copper mineralisation, alongside the previously reported gold."

Dr Chris Bowden, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist, commented:

"To have the results from the first three drillholes from a new drill program all return >100g-m AuEq highlights the geological robustness of the Feni Project. Whilst Feni shares many geological similarities with Lihir, it also contains a significant copper component to the mineralisation, which to date, has never been included in any MRE. This is only the beginning for Feni, and we look forward to keeping the market updated as future gold and copper assay results are received."

Significant Intercepts and Geology

Table 1 shows the Significant Intercepts for gold and copper assay results received to date for the first three drillholes. Figures 1 and 2 present a plan map and cross section of the drilling and assay results to date. Figures 3, 4, and 5 illustrate examples of gold and copper mineralization from cut core. Table 2 provides a summary of the current status of the Feni drill program.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts from 2025 drilling at the Feni Island Au-Cu Project (gold, copper and gold equivalent).

Hole ID From (m) Interval 1 (m) Gold

(Au g/t) Copper (Cu %) Gold Equiv.2

(Au.eq g/t) Au.eq (g.m) Gram Metre Hole g.m

(Au.eq) Totals FDD001 95 76 1.43 0.03 1.46 111.0 111.0 FDD002 45 144.2 3 1.18 0.05 1.24 178.8 178.8 inc. 45 93 1.58 0.05 1.65 153.5

FDD003 70 81 1.12 0.21 1.36 109.8 125.9 inc. 118 24 1.30 0.51 1.87 44.9

and 223 12 0.61 0.23 0.86 10.3

and 284 5 0.63 0.49 1.17 5.8

inc. 287 1 1.64 1.42 3.23 3.2



Figure 1: Plan view of drillholes and historical block model at the Kabang mineralized corridor.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/264267_9d61baab6441c81f_001full.jpg







Figure 2: Cross section of FDD003 (looking east) highlighting gold and copper mineralized zones, including historical copper (and gold) assays (e.g., AMD004, AMD005, AMD002, KAD001). Copper was not previously modelled or included in MRE.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/264267_9d61baab6441c81f_002full.jpg

Figure 3: FDD001: Detailed core photograph of the interval from 107.3 to 107.6m (30cm). Crackle breccia within monzodiorite, sub-rounded, clast supported, strong pervasive silica-clay-pyrite alteration, fine grain pyrite filling the matrix and filling cracks and disseminated in the clasts. 107 to 108m assayed 3.91g/t Au & 0.02% Cu.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/264267_9d61baab6441c81f_003full.jpg

Figure 4: FDD002: Detailed core photograph of the interval from 112.10 to 112.30m (20cm). Pervasive silica- clay-pyrite altered, sub-round clasts set in fine to medium grain intrusive unit with fine disseminated pyrite. 112 to 113m assayed 2.36g/t Au & 0.04% Cu.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/264267_9d61baab6441c81f_004full.jpg

Figure 5: FDD003: Detailed core photograph of the interval 122.80 to 123.00m (20cm). Pervasive silica- clay-pyrite altered, fine to medium grain intrusive unit. Fine sulphides (pyrite + chalcopyrite) filling fractures as well as disseminated. 122 to 123m assayed 1.59g/t Au & 0.71% Cu.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/264267_9d61baab6441c81f_005full.jpg

Table 2: Feni Island Gold-Copper Project: drillhole details and status.

Hole ID Easting Northing RL DIP AZI Depth (m) Status FDD001 567,648 9,548,228 156 -60 50 396.0 Completed FDD002 567,245 9,548,135 91 -60 100 195.4 Completed FDD003 567,348 9,548,221 105 -70 160 421.7 Completed FDD004 567,469 9,548,209 126 -70 180 453.2 Completed FDD005 567,571 9,548,247 136 -70 180 839.6 Completed FDD006 567,782 9,548,230 184 -70 320 412.6 Completed FDD007 567,469 9,548,305 111 -70 180 468.2 Completed FDD008 567,886 9,548,273 193 -70 320 67.9 Abandoned FDD009 567,895 9,548,275 199 -70 320 401.2 Completed FDD010 567,342 9,548,282 108 -70 180 541.2 Completed FDD011 568,005 9,548,323 211 -70 320 199.9 In progress FDD012 567,582 9,548,332 138 -70 140 0 On collar TOTAL M









4,396.9



Table notes: FDD008 was abandoned at a shallow depth while still in post-mineral cover due to operational issues, redrilled as FDD009. FDD002 was terminated prematurely due to ground conditions while still in observed visual mineralisation. WGS 84 Zone 56S UTM coordinates.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Adyton adheres to industry-recognized standards of Best Practice and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC). Drill core samples were submitted in batches to Intertek Laboratory in Lae, which include a field blank, certified reference materials (CRMs) and staged duplicates. Samples were sealed using single-use tie-locks ensuring Chain of Custody. To date, all batches have passed QA/QC, and blanks and CRMs were within acceptable tolerance limits. All drill holes were drilled and sampled predominantly from PQ and/or HQ diameter drill core (noting some drilling and upcoming sampling will be on NQ core). Core recovery is considered to be appropriate.

Feni Island Gold-Copper asset, on-trend location to giant gold +/- copper mines

The Adyton Feni Island Au-Cu project is strategically located on the easily accessible Bismark Islands in PNG. Feni Island is part of the 250km long Tabar-Lihir-Tanga-Feni Island chain, which to the northwest hosts the operating gold mines of Simberi and the -giant Lihir mine, while Feni hosts a foundational resource of 1.45moz Au. To the southeast of Feni Island, on Bougainville Island, lies the giant past producing Panguna Cu-Au mine.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources in regions with high potential for Tier 1 discoveries. The company has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration and development projects in Papua New Guinea (PNG) where it is focused on expansionary drilling on its 100% controlled 1.46mozAu Feni Island Au-Cu asset. This drilling is also focused on documenting the copper endowment that has previously been unassayed for. The Company also has a JV on the Fergusson Island Au project, also in PNG. mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the Company's Feni Island project.

Feni Island Au-Cu project

The Feni Island Project has a MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 (Oct 14, 2021), that has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4mt averaging 0.75 g/tAu, for contained gold of 1.46mozAu ((cut-off grade 0.5g/tAu). See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Fergusson Island Au project

The Fergusson Island Au project has a MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 4.0mt at an average grade of 1.33g/tAu for contained gold of 173kozAu and an inferred mineral resource of 16.3mt at an average grade of 1.02g/tAu for contained gold of 540kozAu. See the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/264267_adyfeni08282025.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward- looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems . The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

1 Interval widths are "apparent" widths downhole, subject to true width determination.

2 Gold equivalent calculated as: Au.eq = (Au g/t + 1.12(Cu %)).

3 FDD002 ended in mineralisation.

