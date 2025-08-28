Egypt has signed a land-use contract for a 2?GW solar cell and 2?GW panel complex with 1 GWh of storage, backed by investors from Egypt, China, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. Investors from Egypt, China, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates will build a large-scale, fully integrated industrial solar complex in Egypt under a land usufruct contract. The Atom Solar Egypt complex will produce 2?GW of solar cells, 2?GW of solar panels, and 1?GWh of energy storage. It will cover more than 200,000?sqm in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, part of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone. ...

