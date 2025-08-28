The Chinese electronics manufacturer said its new single-phase inverters have a maximum efficiency of 97. 9% and a European efficiency rating of 97. 2%. Skyworth has unveiled a residential on-grid inverter this week at Intersolar South America 2025 in São Paulo, Brazil. "The SW 4000-6000 TL inverter stands out with its compact and lightweight design for easier installation, a fanless design that ensures low-noise operation, two MPPT trackers for more flexible configuration, and 110% overloading capability to deliver stable and efficient performance even under demanding conditions," the company's ...

