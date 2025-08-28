Snapper Creek Continues to Build Out Its Global Platform with Addition of International Freight Brokerage Desk

Follows Recent Launches of Power Brokerage Desk and Advisory Group

Snapper Creek Energy ("Snapper Creek"), an innovative data-driven commodity brokerage specializing in traditional and transitional energy markets, today announced the launch of its Freight brokerage desk, expanding the firm's capabilities into global maritime logistics and transportation.

The new desk, headquartered in Oslo, will be led by Steffen Andersen, a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in the LPG shipping and commodity markets. Andersen brings extensive expertise in chartering, fleet optimization, and strategic growth to Snapper Creek's expanding platform.

Andersen joins Snapper Creek from SEA T&D, where he served as an LPG Ship Broker since 2019, providing brokerage services to a broad international client base. Previously, he held senior commercial roles including Vice President Chartering Projects and Commercial Director, at Avance Gas AS, where he was instrumental in optimizing fleet performance and executing growth initiatives.

"Freight is an integral component of the global energy value chain, and Steffen's deep expertise and leadership will allow Snapper Creek to deliver seamless execution across shipping, logistics, and physical commodities," said Sid Perkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Snapper Creek Energy. "The launch of our Oslo freight desk reflects our continued commitment to building a comprehensive global platform for our clients."

Andersen will work closely alongside Deacon Shorr, President of Snapper Creek's physical LPG business, to integrate the new desk into the broader physical business. "The establishment of the Freight desk represents a significant step in Snapper Creek's international growth strategy," said Shorr. "It reinforces Snapper Creek's ability to support clients across energy markets with integrated solutions spanning derivatives, physical commodities, and now global maritime logistics."

Snapper Creek has continued to broaden its footprint in line with accelerating global demand for access to commodity markets. Following the recent launch of its SCE Advisory Group and the creation of a dedicated Power desk, the firm now offers specialized brokerage services across natural gas, carbon, natural gas liquids (NGLs), physical liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and power products. With teams located in Miami, Houston, New York, Connecticut, and London, Snapper Creek is positioned to deliver solutions to clients across major trading hubs worldwide.

About Snapper Creek Energy

Launched by founder and CEO Sid Perkins, alongside co-founder Ike Perkins, Snapper Creek Energy is a data-driven brokerage serving traditional, renewable, and transitional energy markets. From its headquarters in Miami and offices in New York, Connecticut, Houston, and London, the firm operates globally with desks in natural gas, carbon, NGLs, physical LPG, and power. Snapper Creek integrates proprietary analytics, deep sector expertise, and efficient execution to provide clients with clarity and confidence in navigating today's complex energy landscape. Learn more at www.scebrokerage.com.

