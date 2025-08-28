SmartLabs and Sonrai Launch Exclusive Partnership to Bring Advanced AI Capabilities to SmartLabs' Member Companies

Strategic Partnership Agreement Integrates Sonrai's AI Data Management Platform, Sonrai Discovery, with SmartLabs' Advanced Laboratory Infrastructure

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartLabs and Sonrai Analytics (Sonrai) today announced a global strategic partnership designed to bring Sonrai's next-generation AI capabilities directly into SmartLabs' network of advanced research centers. Under this agreement, SmartLabs will begin offering Sonrai's AI advanced analytics platform, Sonrai Discovery, to its member companies. Both companies will also develop new laboratory informatics and bespoke AI applications that will integrate experimental and infrastructure data to predict scientific outcomes and accelerate discovery, exclusively to the SmartLabs' network.

Sonrai's cloud-based AI platform for precision medicine empowers biotech and pharmaceutical teams to streamline diagnostic workflows, enhance molecular profiling and accelerate biomarker discovery, by integrating imaging and omics data, within a secure data ecosystem. By embedding these unique capabilities into SmartLabs' five managed research centers, member companies will gain access not only to the Sonrai Discovery platform, but also to exclusive informatics and AI applications available only through SmartLabs, for more powerful decision-making.

For SmartLabs, a leading provider of flexible laboratory infrastructure and operational services solutions, the partnership represents a bold expansion of its model to meet the growing demand for AI-driven research solutions. By combining infrastructure, operational, and scientific expertise with Sonrai's advanced analytics, SmartLabs is equipping members with advanced analytics tools, allowing them to manage complex data at scale and accelerate the discovery of meaningful patterns and biomarkers.

"We live in the age of data and AI is what unlocks its true value," said Brian Taylor, CEO of SmartLabs. "I'm excited about this partnership as it allows us to leverage this newfound power to make a profound difference in human health moving forward."

"At Sonrai, our mission is to power the most important precision medicine breakthroughs through connected data and collaborative science. We are excited to partner with SmartLabs to bring the power of AI and advanced analytics directly to their member companies," said Prof. Darragh McArt, Founder and CEO of Sonrai. "By enabling faster insights and deeper understanding of complex datasets, we help accelerate groundbreaking discoveries and the development of next-generation personalized therapeutics."

This collaboration underscores SmartLabs' mission to accelerate science and the discovery of life-saving therapies. Providing our members with top-tier support services and cutting-edge research tools across every phase of R&D is central to the company's model. With the addition of Sonrai's cutting-edge capabilities, SmartLabs members will be empowered to focus their resources on driving innovation across diverse modalities, therapeutic areas and development stages - bringing transformative treatments to patients faster.

SmartLabs was founded in 2015 based on the belief that modern science requires a new, adaptable resourcing infrastructure as the standard to future-proof the industry and accelerate the pace of scientific breakthroughs for everyone, everywhere. The company offers the first integrated platform combining flexible lab infrastructure, operations, digital solutions, and scientific expertise. Its Managed Research Centers allow clients to access private, enterprise-grade R&D infrastructure and manufacturing solutions "as-a-service" without upfront capital investments, providing holistic end-to-end solutions for new technology and life sciences companies across all stages of the innovation lifecycle. With headquarters in Boston, SmartLabs serves diverse biotech, pharma, and new technology organizations with a unique model designed to help enable the future of the industry. For additional information, please visit: www.smartlabs.com

Sonrai Analytics, founded in 2018, is an AI precision medicine technology company. Sonrai's flagship product, Sonrai Discovery, expedites identifying and developing drug or therapeutic targets, improving patient outcomes through AI. The company partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to manage and analyze their precision medicine data. By leveraging Sonrai Discovery, these companies can confidently select compounds with the highest potential for success in clinical trials, accelerating drug development and mitigating the risk of failures during human trials. For additional information about Sonrai, please visit: sonraianalytics.com

