WKN: A2DSG5 | ISIN: US96758W1018 | Ticker-Symbol: WU5
Frankfurt
28.08.25 | 08:03
4,280 Euro
-1,83 % -0,080
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEOPENWEST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEOPENWEST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3404,36013:37
4,3404,36012:24
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 13:26 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halper Sadeh LLP: WOW STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether the Sale of Wideopenwest, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to affiliates of DigitalBridge Investments, LLC and Crestview Partners for $5.20 per share is fair to WideOpenWest shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages WideOpenWest shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and optionsor contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether WideOpenWest and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for WideOpenWest shareholders; (2) determine whether DigitalBridge and Crestview are underpaying for WideOpenWest; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for WideOpenWest shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of WideOpenWest shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wow-stock-alert-halper-sadeh-llc-is-investigating-whether-the-sa-1066547

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
