China's EVE Energy recently presented a 6. 9 MWh battery energy storage system integrating its 628 Ah cells and announced its 2025 half-year results. From ESS News EVE Energy showcased its 6. 9 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at the EESA Energy Storage Exhibition in Shanghai earlier in August. The product has entered small-batch pilot production with scaled manufacturing targeted for the third quarter of 2025. Initial annual production capacity is planned at 10 GWh, anchored by plants in Jingmen, Hubei and Huizhou. The system adopts cell-to-pack (CTP) integration, eliminating traditional ...

