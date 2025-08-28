Finnish start up Polar Night Energy says the 1 MW/100 MWh sand battery, located in southern Finland, has performed as expected in its first months of operation while exceeding its guaranteed efficiency targets. An inauguration ceremony took place earlier this week for a 1 MW/100 MWh sand battery, the world's largest to date, in Finland. Located in the southern municipality of Pornainen, the industrial-scale sand battery began operating in June following commissioning by district heating company Loviisan Lämpö, which now uses it as the main production facility in the district heating network. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...