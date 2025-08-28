HTX Commits to Fulfilling Global Corporate Responsibility: Building a Charity Chain to Deliver Love and Care

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of accelerated globalization, enterprises are being entrusted with a greater social responsibilities. For HTX, this responsibility extends beyond maintaining robust platform operations and continuously improving services-it also includes sustained commitment to societal welfare and proactively responding to the needs of vulnerable groups worldwide.

Over the past year, HTX and HTX DAO have visited multiple regions both at home and abroad, actively carrying out charity initiatives. Collaborating with local welfare institutions and philanthropic organizations, HTX and HTX DAO have provided both material support and emotional comfort to orphans, the elderly, and other disadvantaged groups, striving to ensure more people feel warmth and respect.

Establishing Genuine Connections with Communities

In Izmir, Turkey, HTX partnered with a local infant protection agency to provide essential supplies for abandoned newborns, and personally participated in visits and exchanges. There, team members delivered donations directly to caregivers and witnessed infants sleeping peacefully under the care of volunteers. Surmounting language barrier, a profound mutual understanding was fostered through kindness.

HTX's Cross-Generational Compassionate Support in the CIS Region

The HTX team partnered with the St. Great martyr Catherine's abode of virtue Georgia, to visit orphans, the elderly, and individuals with cognitive impairments residing there. Some of them were bedridden for extended periods, while others were nearly cut off from the outside world-but HTX's visit broke through that silence. At that moment, charity was no longer an abstract concept, but a genuine act of companionship.

Contribution to Chi Minh City, Vietnam

At the Tam Binh Child Nurturing and Protection Center in Ho Chi Minh City, HTX donated food supplies and also provided direct financial assistance to improve the daily lives of the children. Local staff emphasized that such international support is immensely meaningful-not only easing operational pressures but also offering profound emotional encouragement.

Ongoing Commitment in Indonesia

Indonesia remains a dedicated site for HTX's charitable efforts. Since 2024, HTX has engaged deeply with local welfare institutions, delivering meals and essential supplies to children for two consecutive years. Rather than opting for one-off donations, HTX emphasizes sustained contact and companionship-turning charity into a long-term bond of trust, not a fleeting consolation.

Championing DeFi-inspired Philanthropy Domestically

Within China, HTX DAO has embraced decentralized philanthropy by collaborating with prominent Web3 philanthropists and bestowing the title of "Charity Ambassador." In January, HTX DAO officially named Loyal (Lu Yao) as HTX DAO Charity Ambassador, minting a bespoke Soulbound Token (SBT) to honor his commitment to decentralized charity and the Web3 ethos. Following this, HTX DAO and Loyal co-hosted a series of charity events focused on supporting children with special needs and those in remote areas-bringing warmth and hope to dozens through meaningful engagement.

Embedding Long-Term Philanthropy into Our Brand DNA

HTX regards charitable work as a core element of its global brand strategy. Each initiative embodies respect for local cultures and serves as an opportunity for fostering deep, bilateral connection. Through collaboration with local charitable institutions, HTX delivers both material aid and establishes stable, friendly relationships, facilitating mutual growth in localization and brand affinity.

For HTX, charity is not just an afterthought-it's an essential part of the company's growth journey. While offering premier crypto services, HTX continuously explores how it can leverage corporate strength to respond to global challenges-whether in terms of poverty, aging, or improving conditions for child development.

Looking ahead, HTX will continue to uphold its philosophy of "long-term commitment + human-centered care," translating love and responsibility into grounded actions. We believe every small act can become a starting point for a better world; every step into communities expands the boundary of trust between the platform and its users.

Charity is not the destination-it's the commencement. HTX is always on the journey.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

