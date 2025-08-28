Elite Sports Tours Inc.: Elite Sports Tours Launches Sports Travel Agent Network - Travel Agencies and Independent Agents Can Now Sell Sports & Concert Packages

New platform gives travel professionals access to commissionable sports and concert travel packages with real-time tracking, client tools, and direct booking support.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Elite Sports Tours has officially launched its Sports Travel Agent Network, empowering travel agencies and independent travel agents to offer curated sports travel packages and concert experiences to their clients - complete with commission, real-time client tracking tools, and full booking support.

Elite Sports Tours Logo

Elite Sports Tours, representing the all-in-one sports travel platform offering bundled flights, hotels, and game tickets for fans across North America.

With fan demand growing for sports tourism and live event travel, the network gives travel professionals access to exclusive inventory across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA football and basketball, and major concert tours. Agents can now offer bundled packages that include guaranteed tickets, hotels near stadiums, and flights - all through a dedicated platform designed to simplify sports travel sales and earn commission.

"Until now, most travel agents didn't have access to reliable sports and concert inventory - let alone a way to book and earn commission," said Tim Macdonell, Founder of Elite Sports Tours. "We built this program to give agents the tools, tracking, and support they need to confidently sell premium sports travel packages and grow their business."

The Sports Travel Agent Network features a dual portal structure for both parent agencies and independent agents, making it easy to manage clients and monitor performance. Key features include:

Custom referral links, discount codes, and a real-time sales dashboard

Client activity tracking with full visibility into sales performance

White-label group travel options and individual bookings

Access to high-demand event inventory across North America

Concierge-level support from a team of sports travel experts

Agents can sell packages for football weekends, baseball road trips, rivalry games, tournaments, and sold-out concerts, making this program one of the most comprehensive revenue opportunities in the sports tourism industry. Whether you're a seasoned agent or just entering the group travel space, Elite Sports Tours provides onboarding, marketing support, and a proven system to help you succeed.

This launch reinforces Elite Sports Tours' commitment to being the go-to partner for sports travel solutions, giving agents a seamless way to expand offerings and earn more - without increasing overhead.

Apply to join the Sports Travel Agent Network:

About Elite Sports Tours:

Elite Sports Tours is a leading sports travel platform that makes it easy for fans to book game tickets, hotel accommodations, and flights in one place. Specializing in custom sports travel packages for the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and concert events, Elite Sports Tours delivers seamless, fan-first travel experiences. With guaranteed tickets, hotels near stadiums, and expert concierge support, the platform is trusted by fans and travel professionals across North America.

Sports Travel Packages | NFL Travel Packages | NBA Travel Packages | MLB Travel Packages | NHL Travel Packages

Contact Information

Tim Macdonell

Owner

info@elitesportstours.ca

9052334732





SOURCE: Elite Sports Tours Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/elite-sports-tours-launches-sports-travel-agent-network-travel-agencies-and-independent-agen-1043408