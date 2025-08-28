Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment: Robert Ripley, Creator of "Believe It or Not," Inducted Into Florida Tourism Hall of Fame

Robert Ripley, the Original "Florida Man," is recognized for Extraordinary Impact on Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / From shark tank feedings to the transformation of Castle Warden, Robert Ripley's legacy of curiosity has found a permanent home in Florida as the newest inductee into the Florida Tourism Hall of Fame in 2025.

Long before "Florida Man" became a meme, Robert Ripley was showcasing the unbelievable side of the Sunshine State to the world. In 1940, he made history at Marineland with the first live underwater radio show, hand-feeding sharks as audiences listened in awe. Beyond his daring broadcasts, Ripley owned a Palm Beach estate, sailed his Chinese junk, The Mon Lei, into local harbors, and explored many of Florida's odd and unusual locales. In St. Augustine, his love for the historic Castle Warden led to its transformation into the first Ripley's Believe It or Not! attraction, which remains in operation 75 years later.

Ripley's impact stretched far beyond Florida. He traveled to 201 countries at a time when international travel was rare and difficult, earning the title of "the modern Marco Polo." His syndicated cartoons and radio programs made him one of the most recognizable figures of his time. He was so popular that he was once voted the most popular man in America, surpassing even the sitting U.S. President, Franklin D. Roosevelt. At the height of his fame, Ripley received more than one million fan letters every year, and his passionate advocacy helped establish "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the official national anthem of the United States.

"Robert Ripley's curiosity and flair for the extraordinary helped introduce the world to Florida's unique spirit," said Jim Pattison, Jr., President of Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment. Today, Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment operates cutting-edge attractions across Florida, including Orlando, Panama City Beach, and St. Augustine, welcoming and astounding millions of guests annually.

Since 2001, the Florida Tourism Hall of Fame has celebrated individuals who shaped Florida into an unforgettable destination. Each year, one inductee is announced during the Governor's Conference on Tourism and presented the award on behalf of the VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors. Robert Ripley now joins the ranks of his contemporaries, legendary figures such as circus visionary John Ringling, entertainment pioneer Walt Disney, hospitality leader Dick Pope, Sr., and railroad magnate Henry Flagler.

About Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 - still in print today - Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Ripley's Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley's continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada's largest private company.

Learn more about Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

