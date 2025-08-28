Anzeige
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
DealFlow Events: The PIPEs Conference 2025 Announces Agenda and Speaking Faculty

Bringing Together Dealmakers Driving the Future of Private Investments in Public Equity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / DealFlow Events today announced the agenda for the 2025 PIPEs Conference, the premier gathering focused on private investments in public equity (PIPEs). Taking place in Hollywood, Florida, the conference brings together thought leaders, dealmakers, and investors to discuss the evolving role of PIPEs in corporate finance.

PIPE transactions remain an important source of capital for public companies navigating volatile markets, with investors and issuers continuing to look to this structure for speed, flexibility, and access to growth capital.

This year's speaking faculty includes leaders from Loeb & Loeb, Roth Capital, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, Sheppard Mullin, Katten, WilmerHale, Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel, McDermott Will & Schulte, and Baker McKenzie-alongside other executives and investors who are driving the PIPEs market.

The full agenda, now available online, covers the latest legal, regulatory, and market developments shaping PIPEs in 2025. Topics include deal structuring, compliance trends, and the outlook for issuers and investors amid shifting economic conditions.

Members of the press are invited to attend.

For more information and to view the agenda, visit www.thepipesconference.com.

Contact:

Phillip LoFaso
Managing Director
DealFlow Events
phillip@dealflowevents.com
(516) 876-8006

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-pipes-conference-2025-announces-agenda-and-speaking-faculty-1066394

