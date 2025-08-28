Generation data for the first half of 2025 shows a record start for solar, while new government capacity data points to accelerating deployment and larger installations. UK solar has set new generation records in the first half of 2025 as deployment gathers pace. Solar power generation in Great Britain was up 32% in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to Ember. The think tank's analysis reported 9. 91 TWh of generation for the first half of 2025, and found solar generation has broken records for five months in a row since March. Great Britain has enjoyed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...