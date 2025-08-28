The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has kicked off a tender for a floating solar project at the Srinagarind Dam, already home to one of its power stations. Interested bidders can purchase tender documents until September 26. EGAT has kicked off a tender for the construction of a floating solar project at the Srinagarind Dam in western Thailand, home to one of the authority's power stations. According to the invitation to tender, the Srinagarind Dam Floating Solar Project 3 shall feature a solar power plant no less than 363. 95 MW and no more than 364 MW in capacity that consists ...

