Solutions including ViewPoint EchoPilot, CardIQ Suite and Revolution Vibe have been newly granted CE mark and aim to streamline cardiac workflows and improve diagnostic confidence across the care continuum

Today, leading up to the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025, GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) introduced its latest suite of cardiology innovations designed to enhance clinical decision-making, improve workflow efficiency, and support earlier diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD)-the world's leading cause of death, responsible for an estimated 20.5 million deaths globally.i

"Cardiovascular disease continues to place an immense and growing burden on health systems, clinicians, and patients worldwide," said Phil Rackliffe, President and CEO, Advanced Visualization Solutions at GE HealthCare. "At ESC, we're demonstrating our commitment to empower care teams with innovations that help them meet these challenges head-on, using intelligent, connected tools designed to simplify workflows, accelerate diagnoses, and set a new standard in cardiac imaging with the goal of ultimately improving outcomes for patients at every stage of their cardiac journey."

GE HealthCare's cardiology care pathway offering spanning screening, diagnosis, intervention, and follow-up includes new AI-enhanced technologies that recently received CE mark and will be on display at ESC 2025:

ViewPoint EchoPilot: This AI-powered workflow solution automates echo measurements and reporting, which can help clinicians reduce variability, minimize clicks and manual input, and save time. This cloud-based solution identifies views and labels images, captures clinical findings and calculations, and compiles a comprehensive report with conclusions ready for review all without any clicks.

CardIQ Suite: This comprehensive post-processing application enables advanced cardiac image analysis, supporting confident diagnosis of coronary artery disease and myocardial function. The suite features a fully automated calcium scoring algorithm that quickly identifies calcium burden and location, providing both total and per territory scores within seconds, and includes the ability to visualize and estimate the volume of heart fat.

Revolution Vibe: The next-generation CT system features Unlimited One-Beat Cardiac imaging and embedded AI tools to deliver high-quality coronary CT angiography (CCTA) in a single heartbeat and help reduce scan times by up to 50%.ii

ComboLab AltiX AI.i: The latest evolution of GE HealthCare's integrated electrophysiology (EP) and hemodynamic recording system was granted CE Mark earlier this year and is now commercially available in Europe.iii ComboLab AltiX AI.i showcases GE HealthCare's collaboration with Volta Medical's Volta Interface, which utilizes PruckaStream to share real-time data to inform its Volta AF-Xplorer decision support system.iv

In addition to these innovative solutions showcased at ESC, there will be a live unveiling and global introduction of a pioneering cardiovascular ultrasound system at 13:45 CET on Friday, August 29at the GE HealthCare booth (C400).

"Echocardiography has long been the cornerstone for cardiologists in assessing cardiac function, but cardiac imaging is expanding beyond echo. The GE HealthCare innovations featured at ESC this year reflect our commitment to the full cardiology care pathway," said Eigil Samset, General Manager, Cardiology Solutions at GE HealthCare. "By integrating AI and automation into everyday clinical practice, we aim to reduce clinician burden, enhance consistency, and expand access to high-quality cardiac care. These CE-marked technologies can help deliver meaningful insights to clinicians, precisely when and where they're needed so they can tell a truly holistic story of a patient's heart."

GE HealthCare's cardiology portfolio will be on display at booth C400 during ESC 2025, August 29-September 1, in Madrid, Spain. Attendees can experience hands-on demonstrations, hear from clinical experts, participate in more than 50 educational programs and explore how GE HealthCare is advancing cardiology care through innovation and collaboration by visiting the booth or the ESC 2025 events page here

