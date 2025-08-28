MENA Growth Partners; Relay Capital: Relay Capital Group and MENA Growth Partners Announce Strategic Alliance to Build the Premier U.S. - MENA Technology Investment Bridge

NEW YORK and ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Capital Group, a merchant bank focused on secondaries in venture and growth equity, and MENA Growth Partners, a Middle East-focused modern merchant bank, today announced a long-term partnership designed to:

Bridge access for MENA based capital to the most competitive U.S. technology and venture secondary opportunities



Accelerate access for American funds and portfolio companies seeking primary and secondary capital and expansion to the Middle East North Africa region.

The partnership will combine Relay's proprietary sourcing and U.S.-based fund relationships-which are designed to identify promising private companies with shareholders seeking liquidity-with MGP's on-the-ground network of sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and regional institutional investors to pursue competitive secondary opportunities. The partnership delivers a curated, private channel through which allocators can source, diligence, and close transactions at speed, while U.S. based startups and funds gain a turnkey partner for fundraising and liquidity, and go-to-market execution in the region.

"Relay's DNA is bringing institutional grade sophistication to a maturing secondary market: this means unearthing and packaging up world class deals for sophisticated buyers," said Ben Hart, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Relay Capital Group. "Teaming up with MGP lets us place those positions directly in front of the very best of MENA's investors."

Jordan Bray, Managing Partner at MGP, added: "Our mandate has always been to connect regional capital with global excellence. Relay's track record, network, and sourcing engine complements our relationships perfectly. Together we will shorten fundraising cycles, give access to the best, and support portfolio companies as they land, hire, and scale across the GCC and MENA region."

Key Benefits of the Partnership

"This alliance is the first mile of a long journey," said Michael Grigoriev, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Relay Capital Group. "As the global venture ecosystem continues to evolve, we see secondaries playing an increasingly vital role. This positions us to deepen our integration with key regions worldwide."

Relay Capital Group is a New York-based investment firm specializing in secondary transactions across the U.S. technology landscape. Leveraging a decade-plus network of founders, Tier-1 VCs, and institutional buyers, Relay delivers curated liquidity solutions to investors and portfolio companies alike.

Rooted in Abu Dhabi, the "Capital of Capital", MGP connects global fund managers and technology enterprises with the Middle East's most active sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and strategic partners. MGP's sector-focused advisory model accelerates fundraising, joint ventures, and market expansion throughout the GCC and MENA region. The MGP team has over 50 years of experience in the region.

