Pecan AI Launches DemandForecast.ai to Fix the Trillion-Dollar Forecasting Gap with GenAI-Powered Supply Chain Insights

Gartner recognizes Pecan as a Cool Vendor as company introduces an enterprise solution for supply chain leaders

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses lose an estimated $1.7 trillion annually to forecasting errors (IHL Group), with retail stockouts and overstocks alone costing over $1 trillion each year (Harvard Business Review). These failures ripple across supply chains, resulting in empty shelves, wasted inventory, and lost customer trust.

Today, Pecan AI introduced DemandForecast.ai, a dedicated forecasting solution for medium to large enterprises built on its predictive GenAI platform. DemandForecast.ai puts accurate, explainable forecasts directly in the hands of business teams, with no coding or data science required. It is tailored to supply chain leaders who need precision forecasts that scale with business demands.

Pecan AI was named a 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Cross-Functional Supply Chain Technology for lowering barriers to advanced analytics with its no-code platform, GenAI-driven natural language guidance, and rapid, explainable model deployment.



"Forecasting has been run on gut feel for too long, and it is bleeding companies billions," said Zohar Bronfman, CEO of Pecan AI. "DemandForecast.ai is rewriting the playbook by giving supply chain teams forecasts they can trust and act on immediately. The era of slow, error-prone planning is over."

DemandForecast.ai key capabilities:

Learn more at demandforecast.ai .

About Pecan AI

Pecan AI is a Gartner-recognized innovator in Generative and Predictive AI on a mission to make advanced data science accessible to every business. Its no-code platform lets business teams move from raw data to accurate, explainable models in days instead of months, without reliance on data scientists. Companies use Pecan to solve critical challenges such as demand forecasting, churn prediction, lifetime value modeling, and lead scoring. By enabling faster and smarter decisions across multiple industries like supply chain, retail, and consumer goods, Pecan helps organizations reduce errors, retain customers, and strengthen decision-making at scale. Learn more at www.pecan.ai .

About DemandForecast.ai

DemandForecast.ai, powered by Pecan, is a dedicated forecasting product built for supply chain organizations. It delivers accurate and transparent AI-driven forecasts directly to planning teams with no coding required. By providing predictions quickly and clearly, DemandForecast.ai helps companies improve resilience and make confident decisions across complex supply chains.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

