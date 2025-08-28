Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2025 14:06 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rokid Glasses Make Debut at IFA 2025, Inviting Attendees to See Beyond Reality

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in Augmented Reality (AR) and human-computer interaction, will showcase its latest innovations at IFA 2025, inviting attendees to See Beyond Reality at their Booth in Hall 6.2 Stand 169. Visitors will get a chance to experience the future via Rokid's full suite of category leading entertainment and productivity AR and AI wearable including the brand new Rokid Glasses - making its first public consumer appearance at the show.

Rokid IFA 2025 Poster

The Rokid Glasses advance what wearable technology can do by blending AI, AR, and a smart 12MP first-person camera into a sleek, ultra-lightweight 49g frame. Boosting productivity, the Rokid Glasses act as a true AI-driven smart assistant, transforming everyday experiences into seamless, hands-free interactions. From real-time multi-language translation that breaks down communication barriers, to instant object recognition and AI-powered problem solving, Rokid Glasses make complex tasks intuitive and accessible. The Rokid Glasses feature integrated premium audio ensures users can enjoy music, take calls, or stay on top of notifications without ever pulling out a phone, while the first-person camera captures life's moments from your POV. Together, these features deliver a powerful fusion of lifestyle integration and advanced technology, making Rokid Glasses not just a gadget, but a smarter way to engage with the world. The lightweight frame supports customizable lenses for myopia or astigmatism, and the rechargeable case extends use with up to ten full charges, ensuring uninterrupted performance on the go.

With this launch, Rokid reaffirms its position as a global leader in AR innovation, delivering a product that truly empowers users to see, interact with, and experience the future in ways that go beyond the limits of the physical world-making advanced technology both accessible and meaningful for everyone.

IFA attendees can visit Rokid at Booth H6.2-169 from September 5-9, 2025, to experience the future of AR and AI wearables first-hand. Media are invited to book private demos and interviews in advance, please email jingwen.wang@rokid.com.

About Rokid

With over a decade of innovation in augmented realities, self-designed Android-based ecosystem YodaOS-Master, computer vision, optical display, and AI system design, Rokid has deployed AR and AI products in more than 80 countries, empowering users and industries to work, play, and connect in new ways.

Media Contact
Company: Rokid
Contact Person: Jingwen Wang
Email: jingwen.wang@rokid.com
Website: https://global.rokid.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760040/Rokid_IFA_2025_Poster.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rokid-glasses-make-debut-at-ifa-2025-inviting-attendees-to-see-beyond-reality-302540973.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.