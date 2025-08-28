Taliah Waajid Brand: Taliah Waajid Launches Love My Natural Hair Collection for Textured Hair Care

Taliah Waajid, widely recognized as the Queen of Natural Hair, has officially launched the Love My Natural Hair Collection, a luxurious new line designed to nourish, define, and celebrate every curl, coil, and crown. Infused with honey, batana oil, and hibiscus, the collection focuses on hydration, growth support, and repairing strands from the inside out.Taliah emphasizes simplifying natural haircare routines while still delivering powerful results, stating that "natural hair deserves to feel cared for, not complicated."

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / The Taliah Waajid Brand today announced the launch of the Love My Natural Hair Collection, a new line created to provide textured hair with balanced care from cleansing to styling. The collection, which features nine products formulated with honey, batana oil, and hibiscus, is designed to support hydration, manageability, and styling versatility.

"Natural hair deserves to feel cared for, not complicated," said Taliah Waajid, Founder and CEO. "This collection was developed to streamline routines while addressing the everyday needs of curls, coils, and protective styles."

The Love My Natural Hair Collection includes:

Honey Clean Deep Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo (8oz) - $12.99

Clarifies buildup and refreshes the scalp without stripping essential oils.

Honey Dew You Replenishing Shampoo (12oz) - $12.99

Hydrates strands, enhances shine, and helps smooth frizz.

Honey Hibiscus Slip Conditioner (12oz) - $12.99

Provides slip and moisture to ease detangling and conditioning.

Honey Dew Leave-In Conditioner and Curl Refresh (12oz) - $12.99

Softens and revives curls with a lightweight finish.

Honey Set and Style Styling Mousse (8oz) - $12.99

Defines curls and provides hold without residue.

Honey Curls Curl Styler (12oz) - $13.99

Supports twist-outs, wash-and-gos, and protective styles with anti-frizz control.

Batana Oil Gro Drops (2oz) - $13.99

An oil treatment to help nourish the scalp and hair.

Thick Honey Edge Hold (8oz) - $13.99

A strong-hold edge gel that tames flyaways while adding shine.

Key Ingredients

• Batana Oil - used in traditional hair care practices for scalp and strand nourishment.

• Honey - known for moisture retention and softness.

• Hibiscus - valued for its shine-enhancing and conditioning properties.

The new line expands the Taliah Waajid portfolio, which includes award-winning products for women, men, and children. With this launch, the brand continues its mission of developing solutions specifically for textured hair. Additional details are available at https://naturalhair.org.

About Taliah Waajid

Taliah Waajid, often referred to as the Queen of Natural Hair, is a pioneer of the textured hair movement and one of the first to create a complete line of natural, chemical-free hair care products. A Master Stylist, Master Cosmetologist, and founder of the World Natural Hair Show, she has spent over two decades shaping the global conversation around curls, coils, and protective styling. Her namesake brand spans multiple collections in natural hair care, men's grooming, and children's hair health, and remains a trusted name in multicultural beauty.

Media Contact

Organization: Taliah Waajid Brand

Contact Person Name: Danika Berry

Website: https://naturalhair.org

Email: customerservice@naturalhair.org

Address: 2451 Cumberland Pkwy #3459

City: Atlanta

State: GA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Taliah Waajid Brand

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/taliah-waajid-launches-love-my-natural-hair-collection-for-textured-ha-1066569