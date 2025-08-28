Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
28.08.2025 14:36 Uhr
AIP Capital and BeYoke Capital Form Strategic Partnership

AIP Capital and BeYoke have formed a strategic partnership to originate aircraft and engine investment opportunities for Japanese investors

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Capital ("AIP"), an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance and BeYoke Capital ("BeYoke"), a global aviation specialty investment platform based in Japan, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership.

BeYoke

The partnership will originate aircraft and engine investment opportunities for Japanese investors via Japanese Operating Lease ("JOL"), Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option ("JOLCO") structures, and secured loan products. As part of this partnership, AIP has made a minority investment in BeYoke and would join the board of directors. This positions AIP with a Japanese FSA licensed JOL / JOLCO arrangement platform and will go on to further expand AIP's presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are excited to formally begin this partnership with BeYoke," said Scott Debano, Managing Director at AIP. "BeYoke is led by a team of experienced and well-respected market leaders. AIP and BeYoke are well aligned with a similar vision, and we believe this partnership will bolster both platforms while enhancing AIP's financing capabilities and further grow our investor base and serve our airline customers across the globe."

"We are pleased to announce this partnership to the market," said Rion Sato, CEO of BeYoke Capital. "AIP has proven its capabilities as an origination partner and asset manager. We believe our shared core values and principles will enable us to deliver innovative solutions that align with the evolving needs of our airline partners and unlock diverse and creative investment opportunities for our investors."

AIP Capital was advised by Morgan Lewis as lead counsel and KPMG on tax structuring.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $4 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 40 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@aipcapital.com.

About BeYoke Capital

Established in 2021, BeYoke Capital (BeYoke) is an FSA-registered financial service provider that aims to build a global specialty investment platform for aviation assets. BeYoke was founded by a team of professionals with deep knowledge and experience in aviation and structured finance. BeYoke is committed to its core mission of creatively bridging the gap between global airlines with growing funding needs and investors seeking diverse opportunities.

For more information about BeYoke Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact info@beyoke.com.

Media Contact

AIP Capital
Geoffrey Bayers
investor.relations@aipcapital.com

BeYoke Capital
Kazuya Kurita
info@beyoke.com

AIP Capital Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760181/BeYoke.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382740/AIP_Capital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aip-capital-and-beyoke-capital-form-strategic-partnership-302541051.html

