Labor Smart, Inc. Announces Adios Spirits Berlin Packaging Production; Pre-Orders Ship Week of September 8 as Global RTD Market Surges Toward $1.2 Trillion by 2032

JACKSON, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) is pleased to announce that Berlin Packaging has commenced manufacturing cans for Adios Spirits, with delivery expected by late this week or early next. The Company will begin fulfilling customer pre-orders the week of September 8, with retail availability across multiple states in the coming weeks. Customers can still reserve their product now at www.AdiosSpirits.com.

Quality-First, Not Rushed

While Adios initially targeted mid-August fulfillment, LTNC and Cookies strategically extended the timeline to ensure flavor, packaging, and production consistency at the highest standard. This deliberate move positions Adios not just as another entry in the crowded RTD field, but as a premium tequila-based RTD cocktail designed to lead the category.

Tom Zarro, Chairman of Labor Smart, Inc., stated:

"Taking a little more time was about quality, not delay. The RTD space is booming, and to stand out, we had to launch with best-in-class flavor and packaging. Adios Spirits is built to deliver on day one."

Brad Wyatt, CEO of Labor Smart, Inc., added:

"Berlin Packaging's billion-dollar scale ensures we're ready to meet demand at launch. With cans now in production, pre-orders shipping September 8, and retail shelves stocked in October, Adios is no longer just a concept - it's execution in real time."

A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity

The global ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages market was valued at $766.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $804.9 billion in 2025, reaching $1.228 trillion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2% (Fortune Business Insights). Within this, the alcoholic RTD market is one of the fastest-growing segments - estimated at $32-35 billion in 2024 and forecast to double to $65-95 billion by the early 2030s (Future Market Insights, Verified Market Research).

RTD cocktails are leading the charge, with the canned RTD cocktails market alone valued at $2.19 billion in 2023, projected to hit $5.89 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research, Reuters). Tequila RTDs are still a relatively small subset but are accelerating rapidly alongside the broader tequila market, which itself was valued at $10.53 billion in 2023 and is expected to nearly double to $19.73 billion by 2030 (Business Research Insights).

"We are entering a trillion-dollar global RTD market with one of the fastest-growing spirit categories - tequila RTDs. The timing, the brand, and the execution couldn't be better," Wyatt added.

Key Launch Milestones

Late August: Berlin Packaging completes production of Adios Spirits cans.

Week of Sept. 8: Pre-orders begin shipping to customers.

Early October: Adios Spirits hits retail shelves across multiple states.

Fall 2025: Distribution and influencer partnerships announced to support multi-state rollout.

Order Today: Secure your pre-order now at www.AdiosSpirits.com and be among the first to experience the launch of Adios Spirits.

About Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC: LTNC)

Labor Smart, Inc., headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, is a brand acquisition and development company building high-growth consumer businesses in the beverage, lifestyle, and wellness sectors. LTNC is a publicly traded company on OTC Markets (OTC: LTNC) and is an OTC ID registered issuer in good standing. Through disciplined financial reform and strategic partnerships, the Company is committed to delivering sustainable long-term value for its shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management, and are not guarantees of future performance.

